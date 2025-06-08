2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 8 of 22.

Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'46.967s4/6351k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.019s6/6350k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.087s6/6352k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.092s6/6352k
5Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.173s6/6355k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.348s5/6355k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.349s5/6346k
8Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.450s4/6348k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.453s6/6350k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.517s6/6356k
11Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.657s6/6346k
12Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.871s6/6348k
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.878s6/6351k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.878s4/5348k
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.045s6/6347k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.084s6/6355k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.585s6/6350k
18Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.917s4/4350k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.236s2/2341k
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+3.004s6/6346k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+3.981s6/6345k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.704s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez completes a clean sweep of timesheet domination ahead of this afternoon's Aragon MotoGP by remaining in P1 during morning warm-up.

But the world championship leader finished just 0.019s ahead of brother and Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez, with Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi also within 0.1s of the #93.

Enea Bastianini was a much higher than usual fifth for Tech3, head of Marquez's Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent due to his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The second official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Aragon on Monday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

