Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'46.967s 4/6 351k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.019s 6/6 350k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.087s 6/6 352k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.092s 6/6 352k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.173s 6/6 355k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.348s 5/6 355k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.349s 5/6 346k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.450s 4/6 348k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.453s 6/6 350k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.517s 6/6 356k 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.657s 6/6 346k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.871s 6/6 348k 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.878s 6/6 351k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.878s 4/5 348k 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.045s 6/6 347k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.084s 6/6 355k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.585s 6/6 350k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.917s 4/4 350k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.236s 2/2 341k 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +3.004s 6/6 346k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +3.981s 6/6 345k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.704s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez completes a clean sweep of timesheet domination ahead of this afternoon's Aragon MotoGP by remaining in P1 during morning warm-up.

But the world championship leader finished just 0.019s ahead of brother and Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez, with Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi also within 0.1s of the #93.

Enea Bastianini was a much higher than usual fifth for Tech3, head of Marquez's Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent due to his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The second official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Aragon on Monday.