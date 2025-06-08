2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 8 of 22.
|Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'46.967s
|4/6
|351k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.019s
|6/6
|350k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.087s
|6/6
|352k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.092s
|6/6
|352k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.173s
|6/6
|355k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.348s
|5/6
|355k
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.349s
|5/6
|346k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.450s
|4/6
|348k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.453s
|6/6
|350k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.517s
|6/6
|356k
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.657s
|6/6
|346k
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.871s
|6/6
|348k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.878s
|6/6
|351k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.878s
|4/5
|348k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.045s
|6/6
|347k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.084s
|6/6
|355k
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.585s
|6/6
|350k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.917s
|4/4
|350k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.236s
|2/2
|341k
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+3.004s
|6/6
|346k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+3.981s
|6/6
|345k
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.704s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)
Marc Marquez completes a clean sweep of timesheet domination ahead of this afternoon's Aragon MotoGP by remaining in P1 during morning warm-up.
But the world championship leader finished just 0.019s ahead of brother and Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez, with Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi also within 0.1s of the #93.
Enea Bastianini was a much higher than usual fifth for Tech3, head of Marquez's Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.
HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.
Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent due to his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
The second official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Aragon on Monday.