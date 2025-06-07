Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta clarify verdicts on Aragon MotoGP contact

Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta clashed at Turn 1 of Aragon MotoGP sprint

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta have provided their judgements on the contact in the Aragon MotoGP sprint race.

The factory Ducati and KTM riders made contact on the run to Turn 1 at the start of the sprint.

But neither Marc Marquez nor Pedro Acosta was willing to point the finger.

Marquez called it a “racing indecent”, explaining: “I was a bit behind, and then I tried to brake hard, especially because you need to brake hard because if not the front device and the rear device don’t go to the correct positions.

“But this kind of race incident happen always in the same pattern: when somebody has a problem at the start and others arrive with another speed, the difference of speed makes these kinds of incidents, especially at Turn 1 at Aragon which is one of the trickiest points.”

Pedro Acosta on Marc Marquez Aragon sprint clash

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Acosta’s viewpoint was: “He didn’t make his best start, and then I arrived too fast.

“Maybe he wanted to go to the left and I appeared like he was not expected, and he hit me and I hit him and that’s it.

“Race situation, that’s it. Nothing out of the normal.”

Marquez fell into fourth but cut ahead of Acosta shortly after their incident.

The poor start by Marquez did not stop him winning the sprint on Saturday.

But Marquez was left debating the spec of his Ducati compared to the competitive '24 version of Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer.

The older brother's lead at the top of the MotoGP standings is now 24 points ahead of his younger sibling.

Acosta, meanwhile, qualified in fifth then finished the sprint in the same position. He was the top non-Ducati rider.

