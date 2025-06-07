2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 8 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|19m 43.026s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+2.080s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+4.630s
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+5.944s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+6.095s
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+6.379s
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+7.213s
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+8.343s
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+9.982s
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+11.427s
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+13.331s
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+14.017s
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+16.494s
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.202s
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+18.287s
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+19.284s
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+19.841s
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+23.763s
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+31.069s
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Marc Marquez overcomes a poor start to beat younger brother Alex for a home victory in the 2025 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race.
Rookie Fermin Aldeguer made it two Gresinis on the podium after using the medium rear tyre to hunt down and pass Franco Morbidelli.
Aragon Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Starting from pole and fastest in every session, Marc Marquez turned heads by arriving on the grid with the medium rear, before joining most of the field on the soft.
However, Aldeguer, Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller and Fabio di Giannantonio kept the medium, the preferred choice for Sunday’s grand prix.
When the red lights went out, Marc was swamped by the pack – and made contact with Pedro Acosta - as he dropped to fourth behind Alex, Morbidelli and Acosta.
But the #93 cut back under Acosta's KTM on the exit of Turn 1, then pounced on Morbidelli at the same corner on lap 2.
That left only Alex ahead, with Marc waiting patiently until passing the Silverstone Sprint winner, again at Turn 1, on lap 6 of 11.
Morbidelli, meanwhile, held third until 4 laps to go, when Aldeguer attacked on the sister GP24.
The Italian then faced a last-lap assault from Acosta before clinging to fourth.
Francesco Bagnaia ran wide as he faded from fourth to 13th, gaining just one place back by the chequered flag.
Joan Mir and Miller tangled on lap 2, leaving the HRC rider on the ground. The Pramac rider received a long lap penalty.
Starting 20th after a nightmare qualifying, Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi salvaged eighth for Aprilia.
HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.
Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent from his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.