2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 19m 43.026s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +2.080s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +4.630s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +5.944s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +6.095s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +6.379s 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +7.213s 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +8.343s 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.982s 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +11.427s 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.331s 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +14.017s 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +16.494s 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.202s 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +18.287s 16 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +19.284s 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +19.841s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +23.763s 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +31.069s Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez overcomes a poor start to beat younger brother Alex for a home victory in the 2025 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer made it two Gresinis on the podium after using the medium rear tyre to hunt down and pass Franco Morbidelli.

Aragon Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Starting from pole and fastest in every session, Marc Marquez turned heads by arriving on the grid with the medium rear, before joining most of the field on the soft.

However, Aldeguer, Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller and Fabio di Giannantonio kept the medium, the preferred choice for Sunday’s grand prix.

When the red lights went out, Marc was swamped by the pack – and made contact with Pedro Acosta - as he dropped to fourth behind Alex, Morbidelli and Acosta.

But the #93 cut back under Acosta's KTM on the exit of Turn 1, then pounced on Morbidelli at the same corner on lap 2.

That left only Alex ahead, with Marc waiting patiently until passing the Silverstone Sprint winner, again at Turn 1, on lap 6 of 11.

Morbidelli, meanwhile, held third until 4 laps to go, when Aldeguer attacked on the sister GP24.

The Italian then faced a last-lap assault from Acosta before clinging to fourth.

Francesco Bagnaia ran wide as he faded from fourth to 13th, gaining just one place back by the chequered flag.

Joan Mir and Miller tangled on lap 2, leaving the HRC rider on the ground. The Pramac rider received a long lap penalty.

Starting 20th after a nightmare qualifying, Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi salvaged eighth for Aprilia.

HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent from his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.