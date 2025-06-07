2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 8 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)19m 43.026s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+2.080s
3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+4.630s
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+5.944s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+6.095s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+6.379s
7Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+7.213s
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+8.343s
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.982s
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+11.427s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+13.331s
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+14.017s
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+16.494s
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.202s
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.287s
16Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+19.284s
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+19.841s
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+23.763s
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+31.069s
 Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez overcomes a poor start to beat younger brother Alex for a home victory in the 2025 Aragon MotoGP Sprint race.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer made it two Gresinis on the podium after using the medium rear tyre to hunt down and pass Franco Morbidelli.

Aragon Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Starting from pole and fastest in every session, Marc Marquez turned heads by arriving on the grid with the medium rear, before joining most of the field on the soft.

However, Aldeguer, Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller and Fabio di Giannantonio kept the medium, the preferred choice for Sunday’s grand prix.

When the red lights went out, Marc was swamped by the pack – and made contact with Pedro Acosta - as he dropped to fourth behind Alex, Morbidelli and Acosta.

But the #93 cut back under Acosta's KTM on the exit of Turn 1, then pounced on Morbidelli at the same corner on lap 2.

That left only Alex ahead, with Marc waiting patiently until passing the Silverstone Sprint winner, again at Turn 1, on lap 6 of 11.

Morbidelli, meanwhile, held third until 4 laps to go, when Aldeguer attacked on the sister GP24.

The Italian then faced a last-lap assault from Acosta before clinging to fourth.

Francesco Bagnaia ran wide as he faded from fourth to 13th, gaining just one place back by the chequered flag.

Joan Mir and Miller tangled on lap 2, leaving the HRC rider on the ground. The Pramac rider received a long lap penalty.

Starting 20th after a nightmare qualifying, Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi salvaged eighth for Aprilia.

HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent from his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

