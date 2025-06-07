Aragon Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Aragon Sprint race at MotorLand, round 8 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Aragon Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)208 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)181(-27)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)124(-84)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)104(-104)
5=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)97(-111)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)92(-116)
7=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)71(-137)
8^2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*63(-145)
9=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)63(-145)
10˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)59(-149)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)48(-160)
12=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*43(-165)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)38(-170)
14=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)35(-173)
15=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)31(-177)
16=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)29(-179)
17=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-182)
18=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)19(-189)
19=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)18(-190)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)10(-198)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-200)
22=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-205)
23=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-206)

Marc Marquez extends his title lead after victory over brother Alex in Saturday's Aragon MotoGP Sprint race.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
16m ago
Marc Marquez reignites Ducati MotoGP bike spec debate after Aragon sprint dominance
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
54m ago
Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha “unrideable” in Aragon MotoGP sprint
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
“Big difference” which is bad news for Lando Norris is pointed out
Lando Norris
MotoGP Results
1h ago
Aragon Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Sprint Race Results
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Aragon MotoGP Sprint

More News

Moto2 Results
2h ago
2025 Aragon Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Aragon GP, 2025
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
RR Results
2h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Tuesday June 3)
Isle of Man TT 2025 Superstock Race 1
RR News
3h ago
Michael Evans stripped of maiden Isle of Man TT podium
Michael Evans, Dafabet Racing, 2025 Isle of Man TT
MotoGP Race Report
3h ago
2025 Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez overcomes poor start for seventh Sprint success
Marc Marquez leads Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose