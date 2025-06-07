2025 Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez overcomes poor start for seventh Sprint success

It was victory in the Aragon MotoGP Sprint for Marc Marquez, who slipped backwards off the line but was quick to establish his dominance.

Marc Marquez started from pole position, but spun off the line and dropped briefly to fourth on the run to turn one, before reclaiming third from Pedro Acosta on the exit of the first turn.

Alex Marquez made the holeshot and broke away early on, ahead of Franco Morbidelli.

Morbidelli, though, soon lost out to Marc Marquez, who passed for second place at turn one on lap two.

Morbidelli would go on to battle behind him for the rest of the race, as he was one of several riders on the soft-compound rear tyre to struggle with grip late on.

Marquez, though, pushed forwards, and passed Alex Marquez for the lead at turn one on lap six. He came from a way behind to make the pass, but it was a clean one from the championship leader, who pushed on and opened a two-second gap by the end of the race to take his seventh MotoGP Sprint win of the season.

Alex Marquez held onto second place, ahead of Fermin Aldeguer, who started seventh on the medium-compound rear tyre and was able to use that more durable compound to his advantage in the second half of the race to claim his second Sprint podium finish, and his second in three Sprints - his first coming in France.

Morbidelli's rear tyre was completely shot by the end of the race, but he was able to hold onto fourth place ahead of Pedro Acosta.

Acosta had attacked Morbidelli early on in the race, but dropped back before coming stronger at the end. He wasn't able to pass Morbidelli, but he stayed ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio for fifth.

Di Giannantonio was another of the medium rear tyre runners, although he wasn't as effective with it as Aldeguer, finishing sixth in the end.

Maverick Vinales had an up-and-down race, showing strong pace at times but only managing seventh,

Marco Bezzecchi, on the other hand, recovered from his 20th-place grid position after an awful qualifying to finish eighth for two points - a salvage of sorts for the British Grand Prix winner, who like Aldeguer and Di Giannantonio was on the medium rear tyre.

Brad Binder took the last point in ninth after dropping back at the start and coming back through the pack.

Fabio Quartararo started well, passing Francesco Bagnaia around the outside of turn three on lap one in what was a spectacular move which signalled the kind of direction Bagnaia's Sprint would head more than Quartararo's.

The French rider could only manage 11th in the end, slipping backwards as the tyre wore.

Bagnaia, on the other hand, did not have to wait for tyre wear to drop back - he simply didn't have the pace, his best lap of a 1:47.865 coming on the final lap but 0.7 seconds slower than race winne Marquez's best lap, and it came after spending almost all of the race in the 1:48s.

Johann Zarco was another rider who struggled, finishing 16th.

Enea Bastianini was as high as 12th in the mid-part of the race, but ended 17th.

Jack Miller finished 13th after a long lap penalty for contact with Joan Mir that saw both riders go wide and Mir fall in the gravel at turn 12.

Augusto Fernandez was the only other retirement, the Yamaha test rider suffering a technical issue three laps from the end.