2025 Aragon Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto2 class saw Diogo Moreira find record pace to claim pole position ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix at the MotorLand circuit.

Moreira claimed his first Moto2 pole - also the first for a Brazilian in the class, as the times tumbled towards the end of the Q2 session ahead of the Moto2 race at Aragon, round eight of the championship.

The Italtrans rider had strong track position after dropping to fourth, with a slipstream from Daniel Munoz powering him over the line for a best in the session of 1m 49.940s - a new all time lap record.

Barry Baltus was also on a charge from 13th and was close enough to Moreira to also benefit, using the riders ahead as a marker to climb to second for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego, just 0.222s slower.

The earlier FP2 session saw the lap record already lowered by Deniz Oncu, who had set the fastest lap in Q2 before it was cancelled by yellow flags.

Having to compose himself and go again the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider had enough left in the tank for third and a first front row start in Moto2.

Aron Canet was on pole in Silverstone, achieved from Q1, but the Fantic rider could not quite match the pace of the frontrunners on home soil, leading the way with eight minutes to go the Spaniard placed a solid fourth.

The last rider to improve was Daniel Holgado, now finding himself 13th. A final push as the chequered flag waved alone took him to fifth, pushing ahead of Aspar teammate David Alonso to be top rookie.

After a crash and progression from Q1, Filip Salac and his Elf Marc VDS bike were alreay looking worse for wear, but had topped the timesheets early followed by an unbelievable sideways save, before, like Oncu, he saw his lap cancelled.

Salac returned to track to set the seventh quickest time - the top Boscoscuro on the grid.

Zonta van den Goorbergh made huge late gains from 15th to climb to eighth for the RW - Idrofoglia team, by contrast Joe Roberts was heading in the wrong direction as his time slipped to ninth for American Racing.

After coming through Q1 Alonso Lopez used his extended track time for a top ten start.

Silverstone race winner Senna Agius lines up 13th on the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike.

Jake Dixon, was the pole man and race winner at Aragon in 2024, but his frustration and woes continued into qualifying, leaving the British rider 14th.

Daniel Munoz has been on Forward machinery when on the grid for much of the season, including at the last round, where he was last in Q1. Now replacing injured rookie Collin Veijer at Red Bull KTM Ajo, the Spaniard took his chance to shine, moving directly to Q2 in Friday before qualifying 17th.

Manuel Gonzalez lead the riders on Friday in the timed session to lead the automatic Q2 qualifiers with the best time on the opening day of action - but it was his fall that brought out the early yellow flags.

The Dynavolt rider was followed by everyone out of the pits, chasing him down heading into turn five. Gonzalez ran wide onto the dirty part of the track and ran wide clipping the kerb, sending him slipping sideways into the gravel, with his bike picking up heavy damage.

With the bike nowhere near back to the garage with five minutes remaining the championship leader undid his leathers, resigned to his 18th place start without a time set.

2025 Moto2 Aragon - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 49.940s 2 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.222s 3 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.226s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.280s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.467s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.531s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.560s 8 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.562s 9 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.669s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.729s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.746s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.765s 13 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.838s 14 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.856s 15 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.875s 16 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.985s 17 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.043s 18 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) No Time Q1 19 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.190s 20 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.211s 21 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 51.292s 22 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 51.419s 23 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 51.482s 24 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 51.497s 25 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 51.516s 26 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 52.000s 27 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 53.497s

Q1 - Frustrated Vietti fails to progress

Alonso Lopez got his Boscoscuro working for him, moving on with the lead time thanks to his last run of the session. That lap displaced long term session leader Izan Guevara (16th). The duo were joined in progressing by Tony Arbolino (11th) and Filip Salac, who held onto fourth despite a fall in the session.

A frustrated Celestino Vietti just missed out in fifth, so the Beta Tools SpeedRS rider will line up 19th. The Italian was unhappy with both the Honda Team Asia bike and Darryn Binder, feeling they were in his way on his best efforts to progress.

Rookie Ivan Ortola improved massively on his opening day performance, but also could not quite make the cut, in 20th after finishing sixth on his QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI bike, bit ahead of experienced teammate Sergio Garcia who finished Q1 in ninth.

Binder was 13th, so will start one from last, with a long lap penalty still to serve for crashing into van den Goorbergh in FP1 in France.

There is an addition to the grid for the Moto2 Aragon round, with Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (26th) back in the paddock, replacing the injured Mario Aji for Honda Team Asia.