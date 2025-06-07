2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'46.607s 14/14 353k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.141s 12/14 354k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.165s 15/15 350k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.335s 14/14 350k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.432s 13/13 352k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.458s 12/14 351k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.463s 13/13 351k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.502s 11/13 344k 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.739s 5/12 350k 10 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.768s 4/7 347k 11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.867s 12/13 348k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.000s 11/11 341k 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.027s 5/13 345k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.065s 6/13 345k 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.158s 10/12 352k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.225s 10/12 346k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.251s 10/12 344k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.263s 12/14 348k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.321s 11/13 352k 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.298s 10/13 345k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.414s 10/11 343k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)

Ducati title leader Marc Marquez stays on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 Aragon MotoGP, albeit by only 0.141s from Pedro Acosta.

Acosta was one of three KTMs in the top five, split by VR46 Ducati's Franco Morbidelli.

Alex Marquez, closest to Marc on Friday and in the world championship, plus HRC's Joan Mir both fell during the half-hour session.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Fabio Quartararo - on pole for the last three events - and Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi will now begin.

HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent from his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.