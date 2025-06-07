2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 8 of 22.

2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'46.607s14/14353k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.141s12/14354k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.165s15/15350k
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.335s14/14350k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.432s13/13352k
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.458s12/14351k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.463s13/13351k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.502s11/13344k
9Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.739s5/12350k
10Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.768s4/7347k
11Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.867s12/13348k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.000s11/11341k
13Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.027s5/13345k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.065s6/13345k
15Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.158s10/12352k
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.225s10/12346k
17Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.251s10/12344k
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.263s12/14348k
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.321s11/13352k
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.298s10/13345k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.414s10/11343k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)

Ducati title leader Marc Marquez stays on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 Aragon MotoGP, albeit by only 0.141s from Pedro Acosta.

Acosta was one of three KTMs in the top five, split by VR46 Ducati's Franco Morbidelli.

Alex Marquez, closest to Marc on Friday and in the world championship, plus HRC's Joan Mir both fell during the half-hour session.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Fabio Quartararo - on pole for the last three events - and Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi will now begin.

HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent from his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

