2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 8 of 22.
|2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'46.607s
|14/14
|353k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.141s
|12/14
|354k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.165s
|15/15
|350k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.335s
|14/14
|350k
|5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.432s
|13/13
|352k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.458s
|12/14
|351k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.463s
|13/13
|351k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.502s
|11/13
|344k
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.739s
|5/12
|350k
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.768s
|4/7
|347k
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.867s
|12/13
|348k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.000s
|11/11
|341k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.027s
|5/13
|345k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.065s
|6/13
|345k
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.158s
|10/12
|352k
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.225s
|10/12
|346k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.251s
|10/12
|344k
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.263s
|12/14
|348k
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.321s
|11/13
|352k
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.298s
|10/13
|345k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.414s
|10/11
|343k
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.801s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)
Ducati title leader Marc Marquez stays on top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2025 Aragon MotoGP, albeit by only 0.141s from Pedro Acosta.
Acosta was one of three KTMs in the top five, split by VR46 Ducati's Franco Morbidelli.
Alex Marquez, closest to Marc on Friday and in the world championship, plus HRC's Joan Mir both fell during the half-hour session.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including Fabio Quartararo - on pole for the last three events - and Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi will now begin.
HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.
Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent from his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.
The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.