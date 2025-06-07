2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 8 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'45.704s6/7345k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.260s6/8348k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.280s6/8350k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.603s7/8350k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.617s3/7353k
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.629s6/8354k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.656s8/8347k
8Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.730s7/7343k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.737s7/7342k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.999s3/5347k
11Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.069s7/8345k
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.071s2/8344k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)1'46.711s6/8345k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'46.737s6/7347k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'46.764s6/7344k
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'47.394s7/7346k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'47.453s6/7348k
18Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'47.474s7/8345k
19Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'47.620s6/7347k
20Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'47.684s4/4345k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'48.284s8/8343k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez keeps his stranglehold on the 2025 Aragon MotoGP weekend by securing a fifth pole position of the season.

But the world championship leader was made to work hard for it, being forced to retaliate when Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli moved ahead in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia completed an all-Ducati top four ahead of the KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder.

Fastest throughout practice, Marc Marquez made his intentions clear by pushing to the front, then almost breaking the lap record on his very first flying lap.

Marc promptly pitted, while Alex stayed out and reduced his brother’s advantage to 0.221s ahead of the final run.

But the #93 backed out of his first flying lap, while Alex kept the throttle pinned and put the Gresini machine on pole by 0.022s, with another GP24 - of Morbidelli - demoted Marc to third.

Visibly pushing hard, Marc responded with one minute to go to reclaim pole by 0.260s and break his own 2024 lap record.

Alex Marquez, like Joan Mir, had just one bike for Qualifying 2 after falling in final practice.

Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, on pole for the last three rounds, fought through Qualifying 1 to salvage ninth on the grid.

Fabio di Giannantonio topped Q1, then only made one run in Q2 – presumably due to a lack of new soft tyres - to take tenth.

Aprilia’s Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi endured a nightmare Q1, starting with a fall at Turn 3.

The Italian then pitted due to a technical issue with his second bike, leaving him with time for just one flying lap and 20th on the grid.

As last year, the cleaner right and middle of the grid has significantly more grip than the dirty left-hand side – where riders in third, sixth, ninth etc will line-up.

“If I can start 4th then it’s the best position I think. Clean track and our bike starts really fast,” Maverick Vinales had said on Friday.

Vinales will instead line up in eighth for Tech3 but at least avoided the far left of the grid.

HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent from his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

