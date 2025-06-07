2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'45.704s 6/7 345k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.260s 6/8 348k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.280s 6/8 350k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.603s 7/8 350k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.617s 3/7 353k 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.629s 6/8 354k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.656s 8/8 347k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.730s 7/7 343k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.737s 7/7 342k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.999s 3/5 347k 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.069s 7/8 345k 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.071s 2/8 344k Qualifying 1: 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 1'46.711s 6/8 345k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'46.737s 6/7 347k 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'46.764s 6/7 344k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'47.394s 7/7 346k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'47.453s 6/7 348k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'47.474s 7/8 345k 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'47.620s 6/7 347k 20 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'47.684s 4/4 345k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'48.284s 8/8 343k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini Ducati 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez keeps his stranglehold on the 2025 Aragon MotoGP weekend by securing a fifth pole position of the season.

But the world championship leader was made to work hard for it, being forced to retaliate when Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli moved ahead in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia completed an all-Ducati top four ahead of the KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder.

Fastest throughout practice, Marc Marquez made his intentions clear by pushing to the front, then almost breaking the lap record on his very first flying lap.

Marc promptly pitted, while Alex stayed out and reduced his brother’s advantage to 0.221s ahead of the final run.

But the #93 backed out of his first flying lap, while Alex kept the throttle pinned and put the Gresini machine on pole by 0.022s, with another GP24 - of Morbidelli - demoted Marc to third.

Visibly pushing hard, Marc responded with one minute to go to reclaim pole by 0.260s and break his own 2024 lap record.

Alex Marquez, like Joan Mir, had just one bike for Qualifying 2 after falling in final practice.

Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, on pole for the last three rounds, fought through Qualifying 1 to salvage ninth on the grid.

Fabio di Giannantonio topped Q1, then only made one run in Q2 – presumably due to a lack of new soft tyres - to take tenth.

Aprilia’s Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi endured a nightmare Q1, starting with a fall at Turn 3.

The Italian then pitted due to a technical issue with his second bike, leaving him with time for just one flying lap and 20th on the grid.

As last year, the cleaner right and middle of the grid has significantly more grip than the dirty left-hand side – where riders in third, sixth, ninth etc will line-up.

“If I can start 4th then it’s the best position I think. Clean track and our bike starts really fast,” Maverick Vinales had said on Friday.

Vinales will instead line up in eighth for Tech3 but at least avoided the far left of the grid.

HRC’s Luca Marini is missing this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan.

Rookie Ai Ogura is also absent from his Silverstone injuries. Both riders have not been replaced.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his fourth grand prix appearance of the season but first as a wild-card, after previously standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.