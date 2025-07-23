Fresh details of Ferrari’s new rear suspension upgrade have emerged ahead of its introduction at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

Ferrari are set to debut a significant revision to their SF-25 at this weekend’s race at Spa-Francorchamps as they look to turnaround their disappointing start to the 2025 season.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tested the updated rear suspension package for the first time during a filming day at Mugello last week.

According to F1.com, the “only obvious visual change” is to the forward leg of the upper wishbone, which now sits a few centimetres lower than the previous design.

This is to “increase the resistance of the car to changes in its pitch as it is braked or accelerated” and ultimately make the aerodynamic platform of the car “more stable” and consistent.

It is hoped the update will enable Ferrari to run their car at a lower ride height to increase downforce and extract more potential from their 2025 challenger, as well as opening the door for greater flexibility with set-up.

Negative aspects of Ferrari upgrade at Spa?

Ferrari

The tweaks to the car could bring some side-effects to Hamilton and Leclerc.

"One of the potential downsides is that the car can feel a little more ‘numb’ to the driver," the F1.com report states.

Another worry is that the car will run too low to the ground, wearing out the underbody plank to an illegal level.

This could be mitigated by the inclusion of a damper, which won't be visible from outside of the car. A damper "will control the rate of change in the car’s ride height as the downforce acts upon it".

Ferrari have run into trouble with ride height this season, with both Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified from the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s car was found to have excessive wear on the plank, which Ferrari admitted was a mistake.

It is believed Ferrari have had to raise the ride height of their 2025 car in order to comply with the regulations, but the move has negatively impacted performance.

Initial feedback from the upgrade in the wind tunnel was said to be positive but according to the Italian arm of Motorsport.com, Leclerc reported no difference following a 19-lap stint in the SF-25.

Ferrari are yet to win a race in 2025 with Leclerc recording the team’s best result with a second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix, while Hamilton claimed pole position and victory in the China sprint race.

This weekend will see the next sprint event of the season at a circuit Hamilton won at last year after former Mercedes teammate George Russell was stripped of victory.