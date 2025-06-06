2025 Aragon Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Aragon Grand Prix (Round 8) at the MotorLand circuit, where Manuel Gonzalez left it late to lead the class into Q2.

Manuel Gonzalez ,Friday Practice , Moto2, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Manuel Gonzalez once again topped the Moto2 timed Friday practice session, with a late fast lap needed to climb into the top spot on Friday ahead of round eight, the Aragon Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had been an early leader in the session, one of several, with Senna Agius, then Dennis Oncu and Diogo Moreira swapping around at the top.

Gonzalez was unfazed and on exiting the pits showed improvement immediately - circulating with Joe Roberts he moved up to third, then took over with a best of 1m 50.548s - a time which stood as the session ended with yellow flags waving.

The lap which took Moreira from tenth to first held on for second for the Italtrans rider - a huge improvement on his morning session where he placed 18th - with fellow Kalex man Dennis Oncu third after a strong opening day aboard the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.
 

After circulating with teammate Marcos Ramirez, the switch to Gonzalez took American Racing rider Roberts to fourth.

Barry Baltus saw his best effort propel him from 17th to fifth late on, like Gonzalez his time held firm with no challenge under the yellow flag conditions for the Fantic Racing rider.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was also heading in the right direction - 20th in FP1 the RW Racing rider was a different man in the timed session, and too saw late progress - moving from 22nd to third, with his time only being pushed back a little, ending Friday sixth quickest.

Jake Dixon was briefly second before a flurry of laps dropped him to seventh, the Elf Marc VDS rider was once again the best Boscoscuro rider, well ahead of teammate Filip Salac in 16th and the only rider using the chassis to make the Q2 cut.

Silverstone winner Agius was competitive on the second Dynavolt bike but found himself shuffled back to eighth, with top rookie Daniel Holgado ninth - his Aspar teammate David Alonso crashed twice in the session, leaving him 13th, but still fast enough to go directly into Q2.

2025 Moto2 Aragon  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 50.548s
2Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.205s
3Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.291s
4Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.334s
5Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.416s
6Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.442s
7Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.462s
8Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.466s
9Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.501s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.508s
11Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.541s
12Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.722s
13David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.731s
14Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.798s
15Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.840s
16Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.845s
17Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)0.901s
18Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.009s
19Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.078s
20Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.086s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.129s
22Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.173s
23Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.482s
24Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.674s
25Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.913s
26Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.024s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.246s
28Nakarin AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+4.818s

Ramirez completed the top ten and will be joined in Q2 by Aron Canet who was only just over half a second off the lead time in eleventh for Fantic, Albert Arenas who was twelfth quickest for Gresini and Alonso.

The final spot went to Daniel Munoz, who was off of Forward machinery an instantly faster on his new ride in Aragon - the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike, replacing the injured Collin Veijer, finishing FP1 in ninth and 14th in the timed practice session.

Celestino Vietti just missed out in 15th, the next best Boscoscuro rider for Beta Tools SpeedRS.

Q1 will be loaded with riders looking to progress, with Salac, Alonso Lopez and Tony Arbolino also among the riders not to directly progress.


Alex Escrig as the best of the Forward riders in 22nd.

Darryn Binder looks set to have a weekend to forget - finishing practice 25th , the South African still has a penalty hanging over from France where he crashed into van den Goorbergh in FP1 - so will need a trip around the long lap loop come race day.

The first session saw Oncu top the timesheets, with a huge final sector that proved unbeatable, leaving Gonzalez second. Alonso was the top rookie in third -well ahead of his fellow British GP podium visitors, with Agius sixth and Moreira 18th, with both improving in the later timed session.

Jake Dixon was the top Boscoscuro in seventh, but looked frustrated and animated as he searched for improvements with his Elf Marc VDS mechanics.


There was only one crash in the first session of the day - for Jorge Navarro.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat makes a return to the championship to replace Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia. The Thai riders entry meant there was a rider from that country in every class for the first time, and although last in both sessions showed huge improvements in time knocking around two seconds off his lap by the afternoon.
 

2025 Moto2 Aragon  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 51.356s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.029s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.039s
4Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.193s
5Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.227s
6Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.295s
7Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.506s
8Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)0.515s
9Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.540s
10Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.713s
11Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.762s
12Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.769s
13Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.778s
14Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.834s
15Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.866s
16Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.990s
17Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.003s
18Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.230s
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.581s
20Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.679s
21Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.831s
22Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.909s
23Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.975s
24Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+2.097s
25Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.182s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.282s
27Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.811s
28Nakarin AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+6.442s

