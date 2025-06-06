2025 Aragon Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Manuel Gonzalez once again topped the Moto2 timed Friday practice session, with a late fast lap needed to climb into the top spot on Friday ahead of round eight, the Aragon Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had been an early leader in the session, one of several, with Senna Agius, then Dennis Oncu and Diogo Moreira swapping around at the top.

Gonzalez was unfazed and on exiting the pits showed improvement immediately - circulating with Joe Roberts he moved up to third, then took over with a best of 1m 50.548s - a time which stood as the session ended with yellow flags waving.

The lap which took Moreira from tenth to first held on for second for the Italtrans rider - a huge improvement on his morning session where he placed 18th - with fellow Kalex man Dennis Oncu third after a strong opening day aboard the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.



After circulating with teammate Marcos Ramirez, the switch to Gonzalez took American Racing rider Roberts to fourth.

Barry Baltus saw his best effort propel him from 17th to fifth late on, like Gonzalez his time held firm with no challenge under the yellow flag conditions for the Fantic Racing rider.

Zonta van den Goorbergh was also heading in the right direction - 20th in FP1 the RW Racing rider was a different man in the timed session, and too saw late progress - moving from 22nd to third, with his time only being pushed back a little, ending Friday sixth quickest.

Jake Dixon was briefly second before a flurry of laps dropped him to seventh, the Elf Marc VDS rider was once again the best Boscoscuro rider, well ahead of teammate Filip Salac in 16th and the only rider using the chassis to make the Q2 cut.

Silverstone winner Agius was competitive on the second Dynavolt bike but found himself shuffled back to eighth, with top rookie Daniel Holgado ninth - his Aspar teammate David Alonso crashed twice in the session, leaving him 13th, but still fast enough to go directly into Q2.

2025 Moto2 Aragon - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 50.548s 2 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.205s 3 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.291s 4 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.334s 5 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.416s 6 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.442s 7 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.462s 8 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.466s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.501s 10 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.508s 11 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.541s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.722s 13 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.731s 14 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.798s 15 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.840s 16 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.845s 17 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 0.901s 18 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.009s 19 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.078s 20 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.086s 21 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.129s 22 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.173s 23 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.482s 24 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.674s 25 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.913s 26 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +2.024s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.246s 28 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +4.818s

Ramirez completed the top ten and will be joined in Q2 by Aron Canet who was only just over half a second off the lead time in eleventh for Fantic, Albert Arenas who was twelfth quickest for Gresini and Alonso.

The final spot went to Daniel Munoz, who was off of Forward machinery an instantly faster on his new ride in Aragon - the Red Bull KTM Ajo bike, replacing the injured Collin Veijer, finishing FP1 in ninth and 14th in the timed practice session.

Celestino Vietti just missed out in 15th, the next best Boscoscuro rider for Beta Tools SpeedRS.

Q1 will be loaded with riders looking to progress, with Salac, Alonso Lopez and Tony Arbolino also among the riders not to directly progress.



Alex Escrig as the best of the Forward riders in 22nd.

Darryn Binder looks set to have a weekend to forget - finishing practice 25th , the South African still has a penalty hanging over from France where he crashed into van den Goorbergh in FP1 - so will need a trip around the long lap loop come race day.

The first session saw Oncu top the timesheets, with a huge final sector that proved unbeatable, leaving Gonzalez second. Alonso was the top rookie in third -well ahead of his fellow British GP podium visitors, with Agius sixth and Moreira 18th, with both improving in the later timed session.

Jake Dixon was the top Boscoscuro in seventh, but looked frustrated and animated as he searched for improvements with his Elf Marc VDS mechanics.



There was only one crash in the first session of the day - for Jorge Navarro.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat makes a return to the championship to replace Mario Aji at Idemitsu Honda Team Asia. The Thai riders entry meant there was a rider from that country in every class for the first time, and although last in both sessions showed huge improvements in time knocking around two seconds off his lap by the afternoon.

