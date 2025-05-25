2025 British Moto2 - Race Results

Senna Agius was well placed as rivals Aron Canet and David Alonso were fixated on each other, to pass both and become winner of round seven, the Moto2 British Grand Prix at Silverstone - with championship leader Manuel Gonzalez already out of the running after an early crash.

Starting from fifth Agius was immediately a feature at the front of the race as his trio reeled back in the breakaway duo of Canet and Diogo Moreira.

The lead changed on repeat in a wheel-to-wheel, contact filled race full of drama, with the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider firmly in third over the closing laps, pushing Alonso as Canet began to break again.

After seventeen laps around a blustery Silverstone it all came down to he final lap and the run out of Vale to the chequered flag.

Polesitter Canet was holding firm at the front, concentrating on Alonso, who was ready to make his move at the chicane. The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar bike went up the inside of the Spaniard, so Canet closed the door pulling in tight on Alonso.

Agius saw his opportunity and picked the pocket of the pair, passing up the inside of the duo to pull away and take his first ever grand prix win.

The drama was still unfolding behind with all three bikes next on track side by side in the run to the line.

That allowed Brazilian Diogo Moreira to take advantage and pull ahead for second for Italtrans, with contact between himself and Alonso towards the flag - his first rostrum visit of the season and just his second in total after having also been third in the Solidarity GP at the end of 2024.

Rookie Alonso was at a favoured track, his first ever Moto3 win came at Silverstone from the back of the grid, and looked to have done everything right. Instead he found himself fighting for the final podium spot, with further contact with Canet as he claimed a hard fought third - a first podium finish in his debut season and first ever rostrum finish by a Colombian in the intermediate class.

It was a brave Canet who went for the win instead of sitting on a points finish which would have seen him take over in the title hunt who missed out on a trophy, fourth in the tight run to the line for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego.

Izan Guevara also led the Moto2 race briefly before being slightly dropped in the closing stages for fifth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, the best Boscoscuro in a Kalex dominated race.

Celestino Vietti started nineteenth and powered through the pack to find a way around long term sixth place holder Filip Salac to be the best of he rest for Beta Tools SpeedRS, with Salac seventh for Elf Marc VDS ahead of a big battle for eighth.

That was brought over the line by Joe Roberts, the American honouring his British parentage with a comeback from 14th for America Racing.

Jake Dixon was staging a comeback of his own after qualifying went all wrong for the home rider, leaving him 13th on the grid.

The Marc VDS rider put in a huge effort to move forward in front of his hoe crowd, passing three riders in quick succession on lap nine. The Brit then pushed t catch the group ahead, to battle Roberts and Marcos Ramirez over the final laps on his way to ninth.

Ramirez brought the second American Racing bike home inside the top ten.

2025 Moto2 Britain - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 26.390s 2 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.434s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.498s 4 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.518s 5 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.673s 6 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +2.820s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +3.437s 8 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +4.448s 9 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +4.565s 10 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +4.683s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +5.070s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +12.302s 13 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +16.315s 14 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) 16.552s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +18.242s 16 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +18.359s 17 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +19.268s 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +19.489s 19 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +20.093s 20 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +25.723s 21 Daniel Munoz SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +40.560s 22 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) DNF 23 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) DNF 24 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) DNF

Alonso Lopez was the last of the pack on track in eleventh for Beta Tools Speed Up, clear of Albert Arenas who finished a lonely twelfth for Italjet Gresini.

Zonta van den Goorbergh just held 13th for RW Idrofoglia GP over Daniel Holgado, who had track limits issues as he struggled in comparison to his Aspar teammate Alonso, in 14th.

Tony Arbolino fought his way into the top fifteen for he final point on the Second Blu Cru Pramac bike, denying the best Forward entry, Jorge Navarro.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Ivan Ortola was the first to exit shorty before the crash which ended the race for Manuel Gonzalez and Barry Baltus.

Gonzalez had a huge wheelie at lights out seeing him drop back to eleventh from second and desperate to make up places, up to ninth after setting the fastest lap of the race. That saw him next to Baltus on track - after being first and second in France he had also gone backwards from seventh on the grid.

Both bikes went for the same bit of track and collided, with a furious Gonzalez waving his arms at Baltus as his now empty bike travelled towards the Belgian, who had stayed upright after the touch, wiping him out and into the barrier. No further action was taken, deemed a racing incident.

Mario Aji was present for the Moto2 British Grand Prix, but was declared unfit to continue the Silverstone meeting.

Collin Veijer was absent following a training accident between races and was not replaced at Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Italtrans are also a one rider team for the UK round, with Adrian Huertas out of action.

Alex Escrig remains unavailable, with Forward opting to continue with Daniel Munoz (21st) as replacement.



Championship Standings

Canet losing out to the line meant that Gonzalez held his lead, remaining on 111 points with Canet moving onto 108, three points behind.

Dixon stays third now with 84 points, 27 behind, with Baltus fourth and Moreira fifth.

Aguis collecting a win moved him to sixth , up two places with 64 points. A podium was not enough for Alonso to be top rookie, that remains Holgado with 36 pints in 13th, Alonso holds 28 points in 15th.