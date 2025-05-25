2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|2'12.973s
|5/5
|316k
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.112s
|5/5
|304k
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.301s
|5/5
|305k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.374s
|5/5
|313k
|5
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.647s
|5/5
|301k
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.721s
|5/5
|314k
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.057s
|5/5
|303k
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.175s
|5/5
|310k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1.361s
|5/5
|307k
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.386s
|5/5
|303k
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.429s
|5/5
|311k
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+1.540s
|5/5
|311k
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.506s
|3/4
|310k
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+2.594s
|5/5
|307k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+3.049s
|5/5
|297k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.133s
|3/5
|304k
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+3.517s
|5/5
|307k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+4.029s
|5/5
|307k
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+4.096s
|5/5
|293k
|20
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+4.332s
|4/5
|295k
|21
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+4.749s
|5/5
|286k
|22
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|+5.887s
|5/5
|303k
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.233s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)
Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez was fastest in a wet morning warm-up for the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.
Wet Le Mans winner Johann Zarco was second (+0.112s), ahead of Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Luca Marini (Honda).
The track was soaked by an earlier rain shower but sun was soon breaking through the clouds, and visible dry patches began to appear during the ten-minute warm-up.
Sprint winner Alex Marquez was 12th with title leader Marc Marquez in sixth.
Francesco Bagnaia shook his fist at his Ducati after a front-end scare on the way to 14th.
The wet morning weather denied teams and riders a chance to work with the medium slick rear tyre, after running softs in the Sprint.
The 20-lap grand prix starts at 1pm local time.
Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.
2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.
Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.
Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.