2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.

Raul Fernandez, 2025 British MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, 2025 British MotoGP
British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)2'12.973s5/5316k
2Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.112s5/5304k
3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.301s5/5305k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.374s5/5313k
5Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.647s5/5301k
6Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.721s5/5314k
7Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.057s5/5303k
8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.175s5/5310k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1.361s5/5307k
10Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.386s5/5303k
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.429s5/5311k
12Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+1.540s5/5311k
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.506s3/4310k
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+2.594s5/5307k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+3.049s5/5297k
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.133s3/5304k
17Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+3.517s5/5307k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+4.029s5/5307k
19Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+4.096s5/5293k
20Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+4.332s4/5295k
21Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+4.749s5/5286k
22Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)+5.887s5/5303k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.233s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)

Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez was fastest in a wet morning warm-up for the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Wet Le Mans winner Johann Zarco was second (+0.112s), ahead of Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Luca Marini (Honda).

The track was soaked by an earlier rain shower but sun was soon breaking through the clouds, and visible dry patches began to appear during the ten-minute warm-up.

Sprint winner Alex Marquez was 12th with title leader Marc Marquez in sixth.

Francesco Bagnaia shook his fist at his Ducati after a front-end scare on the way to 14th.

The wet morning weather denied teams and riders a chance to work with the medium slick rear tyre, after running softs in the Sprint.

The 20-lap grand prix starts at 1pm local time.

Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.

2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.

Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
Aprilia send strong words to Jorge Martin as Marco Bezzecchi wins British MotoGP
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
14m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi stuns for victory after red flag drama
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
24m ago
Explained: MotoGP rule which gave Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez second chances
Alex Marquez
MotoGP Results
27m ago
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results
Quartararo leads, 2025 British MotoGP
DTM News
53m ago
DTM Lausitzring: Sunday race results
Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Ferrari

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 British MotoGP red flagged, both Marquez brothers fall
Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP grid
F1
1h ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Monaco GP
F1 News
1h ago
FIA respond after three tragic motorsport deaths in a single day
FIA
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 British Moto2 - Race Results
Senna Agius, British GP, winner, Silverstone, 2025
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 British MotoGP LIVE UPDATES!
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.