British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 2'12.973s 5/5 316k 2 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.112s 5/5 304k 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.301s 5/5 305k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.374s 5/5 313k 5 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.647s 5/5 301k 6 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.721s 5/5 314k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.057s 5/5 303k 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.175s 5/5 310k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.361s 5/5 307k 10 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.386s 5/5 303k 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.429s 5/5 311k 12 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +1.540s 5/5 311k 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.506s 3/4 310k 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +2.594s 5/5 307k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +3.049s 5/5 297k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.133s 3/5 304k 17 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +3.517s 5/5 307k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +4.029s 5/5 307k 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +4.096s 5/5 293k 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +4.332s 4/5 295k 21 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +4.749s 5/5 286k 22 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) +5.887s 5/5 303k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.233s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)

Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez was fastest in a wet morning warm-up for the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Wet Le Mans winner Johann Zarco was second (+0.112s), ahead of Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Luca Marini (Honda).

The track was soaked by an earlier rain shower but sun was soon breaking through the clouds, and visible dry patches began to appear during the ten-minute warm-up.

Sprint winner Alex Marquez was 12th with title leader Marc Marquez in sixth.

Francesco Bagnaia shook his fist at his Ducati after a front-end scare on the way to 14th.

The wet morning weather denied teams and riders a chance to work with the medium slick rear tyre, after running softs in the Sprint.

The 20-lap grand prix starts at 1pm local time.

Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.

2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.

Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.