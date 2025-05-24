2025 British Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto2 class saw Aron Canet come though Q1 and keep his momentum going to claim pole position ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

A fall on Friday saw the Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider slip out of the Q2 places. First to set lap in Q1, then bettering his time, the title challenger used the same process after coasting into Q2, setting a strong banker lap.

Gonzalez had gone faster at this point, but Canet, along with Marcos Ramirez were the only riders to see their times stand after a string of cancellations for track limits and a yellow flag.

Aware of the track conditions, the Kalex man was able to find another level, ensuring he got around in time for two flying laps to end the session, but only needed one - a best of 2m 02.482s at a strong track - Canet has been second twice in the last two years in the race at Silverstone.



Gonzalez saw his run of poles end as Canet picked up his second, but only had one shot - without a time entering the pits the Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP rider had a technical issue on pit exit, the time taken to turn his bike back on for a fix saw a one lap shot on the cards.

That flying lap took Gonzalez to second, 0.148s behind the pole time. Pace had not been a problem for the Spaniard - he broke the lap record on Friday.

The final front row slot went to Diogo Moreira - the Brazilian earning third for the second race in a row for Italtrans after also having no time set before a visit into the pits.

David Alonso was the top rookie, well positioned on track for third, the Aspar rider was quick to set a lap after the early cancellations, only dropping to fourth after improving.

Senna Aguis had been second at that time to Canet, but was shuffled back to fifth on the second Dynavolt bike.

Ramirez held onto sixth for American Racing, another rider building after their Q1 experience, only just quicker than Barry Baltus - who pulled of a huge early save on his way to seventh for Fantic Racing - to be the top performing Boscoscuro bike in qualifying.

Izan Guevara was the first rider over a second off the pole lap in eighth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2, their top rider.

Daniel Holgado was ninth, placing both Aspar bikes inside the top ten, with Alonso Lopez filling that position on the grid tomorrow after coming through Q1 for Beta Tools SpeedRS.

The session was a disaster for Jake Dixon.



2025 Moto2 Britain - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) 2m 02.482s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.148s 3 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.335s 4 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.510s 5 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.655s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.750s 7 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.776s 8 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.006s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.227s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.321s 11 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.326s 12 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.354s 13 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +1.356s 14 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.414s 15 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.785s 16 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +1.809s 17 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) No Time 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) Q1 19 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 2m 03.638s 20 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 03.692s 21 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 2m 03.697s 22 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 2m 04.312s 23 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 05.244s 24 Daniel Munoz SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 2m 05.474s

The winner of the 2024 Grand Prix was looking at his dashboard early, suggesting an issue, but still recorded a solid sixth after the cancelled early laps.

The Elf Marc VDS rider held that position when he was unhappy with his track position, sitting up and moving wide and off track, with not enough time to do so before the chequered flag. That time management error saw the British rider unable to respond as his existing time plummeted, leaving him 13th on the grid.

Improvements didn’t last for Joe Roberts, 14th quickest on the second American Racing bike, with top Forward entry Jorge Navarro 15th.

Falls in quick succession, first for Ayumu Sasaki, who saw his strong start to the weekend unravel in the gravel at turn one, quickly followed by Deniz Oncu at turn thirteen saw them both without a lap time to their name.

Q1 - Loaded session sees Canet ease through

There was a huge amount of riders capable of moving out of Q1, and Canet remained calm to ease through with the top time, totally in control of the session.

The Spaniard was joined in moving onto Q2 by Alonso, Ramirez and Lopez.

Lopez was the last into the progression places, knocking out teammate Celestino Vietti as the chequered flag flew.

That left Vietti unable to answer, having already ended his session, for fifth equal to 19th on the grid.

Tony Arbolino saw his woes continue in seventh, lining up 21st, well behind hid teammate Guevara.

Sergio Garcia is one place further back on the grid after a fall ended his chances to improvr for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI.

After arriving for the weekend, Mario Aji was declared unfit to continue the Silverstone meeting.

Collin Veijer is out after a training accident between races and is not replaced at Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Italtrans are also only fielding one for the UK round, with Adrian Huertas out of action.

Alex Escrig is also absent, with Forward opting to continue with Daniel Munoz (24th) as replacement.