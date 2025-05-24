2025 British Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 British Grand Prix (Round 7) where Aron Canet came through Q1 to claim pole position.

Aron Canet, Moto2, British GP, pole position, Qualifying, 2025
Aron Canet, Moto2, British GP, pole position, Qualifying, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying for the Moto2 class saw Aron Canet come though Q1 and keep his momentum going to claim pole position ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

A fall on Friday saw the Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider slip out of the Q2 places. First to set lap in Q1, then bettering his time, the title challenger used the same process after coasting into Q2, setting a strong banker lap.

Gonzalez had gone faster at this point, but Canet, along with Marcos Ramirez were the only riders to see their times stand after a string of cancellations for track limits and a yellow flag.

Aware of the track conditions, the Kalex man was able to find another level, ensuring he got around in time for two flying laps to end the session, but only needed one - a best of 2m 02.482s at a strong track - Canet has been second twice in the last two years in the race at Silverstone.


Gonzalez saw his run of poles end as Canet picked up his second, but only had one shot - without a time entering the pits the Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP rider had a technical issue on pit exit, the time taken to turn his bike back on for a fix saw a one lap shot on the cards.

That flying lap took Gonzalez to second, 0.148s behind the pole time. Pace had not been a problem for the Spaniard - he broke the lap record on Friday.

The final front row slot went to Diogo Moreira - the Brazilian earning third for the second race in a row for Italtrans after also having no time set before a visit into the pits.

David Alonso was the top rookie, well positioned on track for third, the Aspar rider was quick to set a lap after the early cancellations, only dropping to fourth after improving.

Senna Aguis had been second at that time to Canet, but was shuffled back to fifth on the second Dynavolt bike.

Ramirez held onto sixth for American Racing, another rider building after their Q1 experience, only just quicker than Barry Baltus - who pulled of a huge early save on his way to seventh for Fantic Racing - to be the top performing Boscoscuro bike in qualifying.

Izan Guevara was the first rider over a second off the pole lap in eighth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2, their top rider.

Daniel Holgado was ninth, placing both Aspar bikes inside the top ten, with Alonso Lopez filling that position on the grid tomorrow after coming through Q1 for Beta Tools SpeedRS.

The session was a disaster for Jake Dixon. 
 

2025 Moto2 Britain   - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)2m 02.482s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.148s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.335s
4David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.510s
5Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.655s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.750s
7Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.776s
8Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.006s
9Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.227s
10Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.321s
11Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.326s
12Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.354s
13Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.356s
14Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.414s
15Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.785s
16Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.809s
17Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)No Time
18Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 
Q1
19Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)2m 03.638s
20Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)2m 03.692s
21Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)2m 03.697s
22Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)2m 04.312s
23Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)2m 05.244s
24Daniel MunozSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)2m 05.474s

The winner of the 2024 Grand Prix was looking at his dashboard early, suggesting an issue, but still recorded a solid sixth after the cancelled early laps.

The Elf Marc VDS rider held that position when he was unhappy with his track position, sitting up and moving wide and off track, with not enough time to do so before the chequered flag. That time management error saw the British rider unable to respond as his existing time plummeted, leaving him 13th on the grid.

Improvements didn’t last for Joe Roberts, 14th quickest on the second American Racing bike, with top Forward entry Jorge Navarro 15th.

Falls in quick succession, first for Ayumu Sasaki, who saw his strong start to the weekend unravel in the gravel at turn one, quickly followed by Deniz Oncu at turn thirteen saw them both without a lap time to their name.

Q1 - Loaded session sees Canet ease through

There was a huge amount of riders capable of moving out of Q1, and Canet remained calm to ease through with the top time, totally in control of the session.

The Spaniard was joined in moving onto Q2 by Alonso, Ramirez and Lopez.

Lopez was the last into the progression places, knocking out teammate Celestino Vietti as the chequered flag flew.

That left Vietti unable to answer, having already ended his session, for fifth equal to 19th on the grid.

Tony Arbolino saw his woes continue in seventh, lining up 21st, well behind hid teammate Guevara.

Sergio Garcia is one place further back on the grid after a fall ended his chances to improvr for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI.

After arriving  for the weekend, Mario Aji was declared unfit to continue the Silverstone meeting.

Collin Veijer is out after a training accident between races and is not replaced at Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Italtrans are also only fielding one for the UK round, with Adrian Huertas out of action.

Alex Escrig is also absent, with Forward opting to continue with Daniel Munoz (24th) as replacement.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
10m ago
Lando Norris on Monaco pole after recent F1 struggles: It’s been a long time coming
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
17m ago
George Russell reveals track bump led to Monaco GP qualifying issue
George Russell
MotoGP Results
21m ago
Silverstone Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
29m ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix: How the race will start
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
34m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Alex Marquez ends Marc Marquez sprint domination
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP sprint

More News

MotoGP Results
46m ago
2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results
Alex Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 Results
50m ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Lando Norris celebrates his first pole since Australia
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 British Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, British GP, pole position, Qualifying, 2025
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 British MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
1h ago
VR46 offers update on Pedro Acosta MotoGP rumours
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP