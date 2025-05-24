2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'57.233s 6/7 324k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.309s 6/7 330k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.589s 6/7 334k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.681s 3/7 335k 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.840s 6/7 328k 6 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.872s 5/6 331k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.893s 6/7 330k 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.902s 5/6 331k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.907s 6/6 327k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.992s 7/7 333k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.110s 6/7 334k 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.224s 3/6 330k Qualifying 1: 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'58.322s 7/7 331k 14 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'58.536s 6/7 329k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'58.539s 6/7 333k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 1'58.734s 3/7 328k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'59.158s 6/7 334k 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'59.159s 2/4 329k 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'59.288s 3/7 333k 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'59.450s 6/7 330k 21 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) 1'59.632s 6/7 325k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 2'1.030s 3/5 321k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 57.295s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo romps to a third pole position in a row with another lap record in qualifying for the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Title leader Marc Marquez held the upper hand after the opening run, but the Monster Yamaha star then squeezed a 1m 57.233s from his M1 despite the tricky, cool conditions.

Alex Marquez was the only rider within half a second of the Frenchman, with Francesco Bagnaia bumping factory Ducati team-mate Marc from the front row for the first time this year.

Fermin Aldeguer and Jack Miller will join Marc on the second row with Fabio di Giannantonio, Luca Marini and Johann Zarco, who fell at the end of Qualifying 2, on row three.

Franco Morbidelli and Marini fought through a closely contested Qualifying 1.

No KTMs made the pole position shootout: Pedro Acosta had only one bike available, after falling in final practice, while a frustrated Maverick Vinales suffered a technical issue during Q1.

The 10-lap Sprint starts at 4pm local time.

Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.

2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.

Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.