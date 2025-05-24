2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'57.233s6/7324k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.309s6/7330k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.589s6/7334k
4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.681s3/7335k
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.840s6/7328k
6Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.872s5/6331k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.893s6/7330k
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.902s5/6331k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.907s6/6327k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.992s7/7333k
11Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.110s6/7334k
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.224s3/6330k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'58.322s7/7331k
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'58.536s6/7329k
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'58.539s6/7333k
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)1'58.734s3/7328k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'59.158s6/7334k
18Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'59.159s2/4329k
19Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'59.288s3/7333k
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'59.450s6/7330k
21Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)1'59.632s6/7325k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*2'1.030s3/5321k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 57.295s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo romps to a third pole position in a row with another lap record in qualifying for the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Title leader Marc Marquez held the upper hand after the opening run, but the Monster Yamaha star then squeezed a 1m 57.233s from his M1 despite the tricky, cool conditions.

Alex Marquez was the only rider within half a second of the Frenchman, with Francesco Bagnaia bumping factory Ducati team-mate Marc from the front row for the first time this year.

Fermin Aldeguer and Jack Miller will join Marc on the second row with Fabio di Giannantonio, Luca Marini and Johann Zarco, who fell at the end of Qualifying 2, on row three.

Franco Morbidelli and Marini fought through a closely contested Qualifying 1.

No KTMs made the pole position shootout: Pedro Acosta had only one bike available, after falling in final practice, while a frustrated Maverick Vinales suffered a technical issue during Q1.

The 10-lap Sprint starts at 4pm local time.

Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.

2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.

Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

