2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'57.233s
|6/7
|324k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.309s
|6/7
|330k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.589s
|6/7
|334k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.681s
|3/7
|335k
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.840s
|6/7
|328k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.872s
|5/6
|331k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.893s
|6/7
|330k
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.902s
|5/6
|331k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.907s
|6/6
|327k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.992s
|7/7
|333k
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.110s
|6/7
|334k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.224s
|3/6
|330k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'58.322s
|7/7
|331k
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'58.536s
|6/7
|329k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'58.539s
|6/7
|333k
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|1'58.734s
|3/7
|328k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'59.158s
|6/7
|334k
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'59.159s
|2/4
|329k
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'59.288s
|3/7
|333k
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1'59.450s
|6/7
|330k
|21
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|1'59.632s
|6/7
|325k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|2'1.030s
|3/5
|321k
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 57.295s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m 58.895s (2024)
Fabio Quartararo romps to a third pole position in a row with another lap record in qualifying for the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.
Title leader Marc Marquez held the upper hand after the opening run, but the Monster Yamaha star then squeezed a 1m 57.233s from his M1 despite the tricky, cool conditions.
Alex Marquez was the only rider within half a second of the Frenchman, with Francesco Bagnaia bumping factory Ducati team-mate Marc from the front row for the first time this year.
Fermin Aldeguer and Jack Miller will join Marc on the second row with Fabio di Giannantonio, Luca Marini and Johann Zarco, who fell at the end of Qualifying 2, on row three.
Franco Morbidelli and Marini fought through a closely contested Qualifying 1.
No KTMs made the pole position shootout: Pedro Acosta had only one bike available, after falling in final practice, while a frustrated Maverick Vinales suffered a technical issue during Q1.
The 10-lap Sprint starts at 4pm local time.
Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.
2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.
Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.
Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.