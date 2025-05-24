Ai Ogura out of British MotoGP, “possible fracture at top of his tibia”

Right leg injury rules Ai Ogura out of the 2025 British MotoGP weekend.

Ai Ogura, 2025 British MotoGP
Ai Ogura, 2025 British MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura has been ruled out of the remainder of the British Grand Prix weekend due to a right leg injury sustained in opening practice.

The Trackhouse rider tried to return in the afternoon, but pitted before he had completed a flying lap with a ‘knee injury’.

An update from the Trackhouse team on Saturday morning revealed the Japanese has now been diagnosed with “a possible fracture at the top of his right tibia":

“Following the accident that Ai suffered at turn 2 in Free Practice 1, on Friday, the injury he suffered has been diagnosed as a possible fracture at the top of his right tibia.

“He has been declared unfit to ride for the remainder of the Grand Prix of the United Kingdom and will return to Barcelona for further tests.

“Trackhouse MotoGP Team will release further news on Ai’s condition in due course and in the meantime, wish him a speedy recovery.”

Team principal Davide Brivio said Ogura may also have ligament damage and will undergo an MRI upon his return to Barcelona: “Ai felt worse this morning, so we went to the medical centre and there is something on his right knee.”

Raul Fernandez will thus be the only Trackhouse rider for the remainder of the event.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar News
18m ago
Helio Castroneves aiming to break Alex Palou’s winning momentum in Indy 500
Helio Castroneves
MotoGP News
25m ago
Ai Ogura out of British MotoGP, “possible fracture at top of his tibia”
Ai Ogura, 2025 British MotoGP
MotoGP
30m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1
40m ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
MotoGP News
56m ago
Pedro Acosta: KTM needs “to make the step that Yamaha made” for MotoGP development
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose

More News

IndyCar News
1h ago
Alex Palou “more confident than ever” about Indy 500 win chances
Alex Palou
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro urges Honda to produce “definitely better” carbon fibre swingarm
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 British MotoGP
IndyCar News
2h ago
Roger Penske owning IndyCar “hinders its legitimacy” - James Hinchcliffe
Roger Penske
F1 News
2h ago
Johnny Herbert criticises Flavio Briatore’s Alpine role: ‘Not the right thing’
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP News
3h ago
How to watch British MotoGP qualifying & sprint race today: Live stream here
Joan Mir