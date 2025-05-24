Ai Ogura out of British MotoGP, “possible fracture at top of his tibia”

MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura has been ruled out of the remainder of the British Grand Prix weekend due to a right leg injury sustained in opening practice.

The Trackhouse rider tried to return in the afternoon, but pitted before he had completed a flying lap with a ‘knee injury’.

An update from the Trackhouse team on Saturday morning revealed the Japanese has now been diagnosed with “a possible fracture at the top of his right tibia":

“Following the accident that Ai suffered at turn 2 in Free Practice 1, on Friday, the injury he suffered has been diagnosed as a possible fracture at the top of his right tibia.

“He has been declared unfit to ride for the remainder of the Grand Prix of the United Kingdom and will return to Barcelona for further tests.

“Trackhouse MotoGP Team will release further news on Ai’s condition in due course and in the meantime, wish him a speedy recovery.”

Team principal Davide Brivio said Ogura may also have ligament damage and will undergo an MRI upon his return to Barcelona: “Ai felt worse this morning, so we went to the medical centre and there is something on his right knee.”

Raul Fernandez will thus be the only Trackhouse rider for the remainder of the event.