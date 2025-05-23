2025 British Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Manuel Gonzalez topped the Moto2 timed practice session, breaking his own new record lap from FP1 to head to Q2 with the best Friday time under his belt ahead of round seven, The British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider began his day with record pace, and after a frustrating few laps in traffic with a large group waiting around on track for him, looking for a tow - which ruined his previous red sector effort - the championship leader knuckled down and bounced back with a record 2m 02.11s laps, lifting the Spaniard from fourth for first in the session.

That effort displaced his teammate Senna Agius, who had gone top directly after Filip Salac had hit the top of the timesheets, the Australian finishing the day 0.429s slower.

Salac had been an early faller from his Elf Marc VDS bike. His return to track saw him 17th with as many minutes remaining, chipping away from there until he hit the top, again working with team-mate Jake Dixon on his way to a lap which held on for a top three finish on Friday as the top Boscuscuro rider.

Diogo Moreira moved from 15th to third with three minutes remaining, only pushed back by Gonzalez for fourth for Italtrans.

Barry Baltus was the best of the Fantic Racing Lino Sonego riders with the fifth best time, ahead of Aspar rider Daniel Holgado who in sixth took over as top rookie, well ahead of teammate David Alonso, who held the honour in the earlier session, now 18th after a fall.

FP1 had seen Ayumu Sasaki in a more expected 22nd, but the timed session saw a huge turnaround in fortunes for the RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP rider, enjoying one of his best session since making the move up to Moto2, in seventh.

Dixon was eighth overnight ahead of his home round for Marc VDS, with Joe Roberts also as high as second in the session as he too looked to be back to near his best in ninth for American Racing.

Jorge Navarro again pushed his Forward bike to the limit to put it inside the top ten for the Klint Factory Team.

2025 Moto2 Britain - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 02.111s 2 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 0.429s 3 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) 0.589s 4 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 0.630s 5 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) 0.802s 6 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) 0.881s 7 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 0.905s 8 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) 0.908s 9 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 0.942s 10 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1.019s 11 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1.113s 12 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1.158s 13 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1.220s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1.223s 15 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1.298s 16 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) 1.358s 17 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1.438s 18 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) 1.482s 19 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1.561s 20 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 1.588s 21 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 1.591s 22 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1.632s 23 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2.962s 24 Daniel Munoz SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 3.132s 25 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNS

Ivan Ortola had a strong rookie showing in eleventh for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI. Deniz Oncu left it very late to climb into the Q2 places with his last lap pulling him up form 22nd to twelfth, at the expense of Marcos Ramirez.

The final automatic progression slots went to Izan Guevara, in 13th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha and Albert Arenas, who was 22nd when he moved up to 13th, only dropping one place further for Italjet Gresini.

Ramirez was not the only rider to miss out, leading to a stacked Q1 where there are many candidates to progress.

Aron Canet was fourth when he lost the rear at turn five. The Fantic rider saw his lap time slip down, pushed out by Arenas just before the chequered flag.

Tony Arbolino saw his Pramac Yamaha Moto2 ride drop to 19th, with Celestino Vietti suffering a similar fate on his Beta Tools SpeedRS bike in 20th, one spot ahead of his teammate, Alonso Lopez.



The earlier FP1 session saw Gonzalez take over at the top by smashing the old lap record. Leaving him 0.811s ahead of closest rival Dixon after just one session.

The top three was completed by Canet, ahead of Agius and Salac in the top five. Navarro had a strong early showing for Forward in sixth, while top rookie Alonso towed himself up to seventh, bit still a second away from the record pace of Gonzalez.

There were physical issues for Mario Aji , who set no time in FP1 and was later declared unfit to continue the Silverstone meeting.

Collin Veijer is absent following a training accident and is not replaced at Red Bull KTM Ajo. Italtrans is also a one rider team for the UK round with Adrian Huertas out of action.

Alex Escrig is also still missing from the Moto2 paddock, but Forward have enlisted Daniel Munoz (24th) to fill in once again.