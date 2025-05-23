2025 British Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 British Grand Prix (Round 7) at Silverstone, where Manuel Gonzalez lowered his own new lap record to lead the way into Q2.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Manuel Gonzalez topped the Moto2 timed practice session, breaking his own new record lap from FP1 to head to Q2 with the best Friday time under his belt ahead of round seven, The British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider began his day with record pace, and after a frustrating few laps in traffic with a large group waiting around on track for him, looking for a tow - which ruined his previous red sector effort - the championship leader knuckled down and bounced back with a record 2m 02.11s laps, lifting the Spaniard from fourth for first in the session.

That effort displaced his teammate Senna Agius, who had gone top directly after Filip Salac had hit the top of the timesheets, the Australian finishing the day 0.429s slower.

Salac had been an early faller from his Elf Marc VDS bike. His return to track saw him 17th with as many minutes remaining, chipping away from there until he hit the top, again working with team-mate Jake Dixon on his way to a lap which held on for a top three finish on Friday as the top Boscuscuro rider.

Diogo Moreira moved from 15th to third with three minutes remaining, only pushed back by Gonzalez for fourth for Italtrans.

Barry Baltus was the best of the Fantic Racing Lino Sonego riders with the fifth best time, ahead of Aspar rider Daniel Holgado who in sixth took over as top rookie, well ahead of teammate David Alonso, who held the honour in the earlier session, now 18th after a fall.

FP1 had seen Ayumu Sasaki in a more expected 22nd, but the timed session saw a huge turnaround in fortunes for the RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP rider, enjoying one of his best session since making the move up to Moto2, in seventh.

Dixon was eighth overnight ahead of his home round for Marc VDS, with Joe Roberts also as high as second in the session as he too looked to be back to near his best in ninth for American Racing.

Jorge Navarro again pushed his Forward bike to the limit to put it inside the top ten for the Klint Factory Team.

2025 Moto2 Britain     - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)2m 02.111s
2Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)0.429s
3Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)0.589s
4Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)0.630s
5Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)0.802s
6Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)0.881s
7Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)0.905s
8Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)0.908s
9Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)0.942s
10Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1.019s
11Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)1.113s
12Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1.158s
13Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1.220s
14Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1.223s
15Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1.298s
16Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)1.358s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1.438s
18David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)1.482s
19Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1.561s
20Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)1.588s
21Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)1.591s
22Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)1.632s
23Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)2.962s
24Daniel MunozSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)3.132s
25Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)DNS

Ivan Ortola had a strong rookie showing in eleventh for QJ Motor - Frinsa - MSI. Deniz Oncu left it very late to climb into the Q2 places with his last lap pulling him up form  22nd to twelfth, at the expense of Marcos Ramirez.

The final automatic progression slots went to Izan Guevara, in 13th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha and Albert Arenas, who was 22nd when he moved up to 13th, only dropping one place further for Italjet Gresini.

Ramirez was not the only rider to miss out, leading to a stacked Q1 where there are many candidates to progress.

Aron Canet was fourth when he lost the rear at turn five. The Fantic rider saw his lap time slip down, pushed out by Arenas just before the chequered flag.

Tony Arbolino saw his Pramac Yamaha Moto2 ride drop to 19th, with Celestino Vietti suffering a similar fate on his Beta Tools SpeedRS bike in 20th, one spot ahead of his teammate, Alonso Lopez.


The earlier FP1 session saw Gonzalez take over at the top by smashing the old lap record. Leaving him 0.811s ahead of closest rival Dixon after just one session.

The top three was completed by Canet, ahead of Agius and Salac in the top five. Navarro had a strong early showing for Forward in sixth, while top rookie Alonso towed himself up to seventh, bit still a second away from the record pace of Gonzalez.

There were physical issues for Mario Aji , who set no time in FP1 and was later declared unfit to continue the Silverstone meeting.

Collin Veijer is absent following a training accident and is not replaced at Red Bull KTM Ajo. Italtrans is also a one rider team for the UK round with Adrian Huertas out of action.

Alex Escrig is also still missing from the Moto2 paddock, but Forward have enlisted Daniel Munoz (24th) to fill in once again.

2025 Moto2 Britain    - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)2m 02.599s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.811s
3Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.862s
4Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.881s
5Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.941s
6Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.982s
7David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.005s
8Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.032s
9Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.259s
10Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.402s
11Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota  Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.498s
12Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.530s
13Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+1.597s
14Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.650s
15Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.663s
16Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.696s
17Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.958s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+2.016s
19Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.065s
20Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+2.204s
21Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.894s
22Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+3.042s
23Daniel MunozSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.524s
24Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.935s
25Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)No Time

