Jake Dixon reveals heart-warming helmet design for British MotoGP

Jake Dixon has revealed a special helmet he will race at the Moto2 British Grand Prix designed by Sylvain Guintoli’s son Luca, who is battling cancer.

The Guintoli family announced last year that their young son Luca had been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment.

In a heartfelt tribute to Luca, Marc VDS Moto2 racer Jake Dixon got him to design a special helmet for this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Dixon will wear the helmet all weekend at Silverstone before it is donated to a charity of the Guintoli family’s choosing to help raise money.

In a video shared by TNT Sport, Dixon says of the helmet: “Luca Guintoli, Sylvain’s little boy, who’s six years old and is unfortunately going through a terrible time.

“Me and Sarah both thought of the idea of him designing the helmet and coming up with a nice design for the Silverstone GP.

“Basically he came up with this fantastic design that I will be proud to wear throughout the whole weekend.

“But also after the weekend we will be dedicating it to a charity of their choice and I want to raise as much money as possible to help out not only Sylvain and Luca and the family, but also all the children in need of their great charity that they are putting it towards.

“This is very close to my heart as well with what Sarah went through with breast cancer.

“There’s just many people in life obviously going through tough moments and tough times, and I think I just wanted to show my respect to everyone going through tough times and wear this with pride this weekend.”

Dixon won the British Grand Prix in the Moto2 class last year when riding for the Aspar squad.

It marked his first victory of the season, which he followed up with a second at Aragon.

Dixon comes into his home round this weekend sitting third in the standings on 77 points having won twice already this season.

He is 34 points adrift of championship leader Manu Gonzalez.

This weekend’s Moto2 race has been moved to an earlier slot on Sunday, with it taking place first on the bill to allow MotoGP to be run at its traditional 2pm CET slot.