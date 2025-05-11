2025 French Moto2 - Race Results

Manuel Gonzalez did not have everything his own way but fought back to lead the rest over the line once again to be winner of round six, the Moto2 French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

Starting from pole once again after securing the top spot on the grid five times in six races, the Liqui Moly Intact GP rider saw Diogo Moreira push ahead at lights out, leading until lap five.

Once Gonzalez had found his way through at Chemin Aux Boeuf he retained the lead, but was pushed all the way by fellow Kalex rider Barry Baltus who was never more than two or three tenths behind until the final lap.

Gonzalez pulled away for a third win of the season, a final 1.811s ahead of his main race rival.

Baltus had only just missed out on Q2 on Friday and topped Q1 before finishing second in qualifying, offering the closest challenge to Gonzalez in that session too. That determination saw him able to fight back, having slipped back into the chasing group.

It means consecutive second place finishes for the Belgian, having also been the rider behind Gonzalez in Jerez, in Le Mans he lead a team 2-3 over the line for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego.

Having qualified fifth, Aron Canet had a poor start and slipped back to ninth over the opening laps.

His fightback through the field was on the limit with a huge save at turn four on lap fourteen shortly after taking third leaving the Spaniard with all the work to do again.

Slipping and sliding, but with improved feeling on the bike, Canet was able to fight back for a podium finish at a track not favoured by the #44.

Early leader Moreira was fourth after holding his own in the battle for the final podium spot for Italtrans.

There was pressure from both Jake Dixon and Albert Arenas, with the Elf Marc VDS rider the next to see the chequered flag, a close fifth and again the top Boscoscuro rider.



Dixon was running with the race numbers of Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson on his bike in Le Mans, in tribute to the two racers who sadly passed in an incident in a Supersport race at the opening BSB round at Oulton Park.

Arenas had improved over the weekend to qualify fourth, but slipped back over the opening laps.



Able to fight back, he could not stop Dixon passing on the penultimate lap leaving the Italjet Gresini rider sixth.

Salac was behind teammate Dixon for much of the race before slipping back to seventh, with Celestino Vietti starting to bridge the gap but unable to catch the Czech rider, in eighth for Folladore SpeedRS.

Ivan Ortola made huge gains over the weekend, Having started FP1 way down in 23rd the QJMotor Frinsa - MSI rider went on to be the highest qualifying rookie in tenth.

Holding firm in the race he remained the top of the class debutants, finishing at the front of the next group racing each other on track, for ninth.

Alonso Lopez completed the top ten for Folladore SpeedRS.

2025 Moto2 Le Mans - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 05.439s 2 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +1.811s 3 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +6.113s 4 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +6.480s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +6.775s 6 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +8.026s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +8.621s 8 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +9.363s 9 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +12.805s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +13.071s 11 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +15.758s 12 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +17.369s 13 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +17.578s 14 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +18.683s 15 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +18.880s 16 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +24.212s 17 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) =24.695s 18 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +32.466s 19 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +32.639s 20 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +39.496s 21 Daniel Munoz SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +46.559s 22 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +47.032s 23 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) DNF 24 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) DNF 25 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) DNF 26 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF

David Alonso was one of two riders with a long lap penalty to serve. Getting his loop trip out of the way early allowed the Aspar rider to come back for eleventh after a late push.

Joe Roberts was also on a late charge into the points, taking Sergio Garcia late on the last lap for twelfth for American Racing.



2024 race winner Garcia had an enjoyed a far more positive weekend for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.

The Spaniard was able to feature in the top ten in the early sessions, before a fall in qualifying left him in 16th on the grid. His early pace came to the fore in the race climbing to twelfth quickly before losing out to the American on the last lap for a solid 13th.

Senna Agius was awarded his long lap penalty for a shortcut in the race. He too was able to stage a comeback, finishing 14th on the second Dynavolt bike, with Marcos Ramirez picking up the final point in 15th on the second American Racing entry.

Daniel Holgado missed out in 16th for Aspar, racing Deniz Oncu for position - the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was the only man to take a session from Gonzalez when he topped FP2 with what was then a new record lap.

There was an issue for Zonta van den Goorbergh on the warm-up lap where he seemingly stalled, leading to a pit lane start and a 19th place finish.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Collin Veijer had an early exit, off on the opening lap at turn eight.

Tony Arbolino was next to exit, with no Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha finishers after Izan Guevara retired to the pits.

Jorge Navarro failed to go the distance, exiting at turn eight on lap twelve.

Mario Aji missed the round after dislocating his shoulder in qualifying at Jerez, and was not replaced by Honda Team Asia.

Darryn Binder was declared unfit to continue after his crash with Zonta van Den Goorbergh in FP1, unable to serve his penalty for the incident this weekend.

FP2 was the first session for Daniel Munoz at Forward Racing (21st) an extremely late replacement for Alex Escrig after his Friday fall.

Championship Standings

Gonzalez enjoyed a seven point lead ahead of the Le Mans Moto2 round, now extended to sixteen point difference, on a total of 111.

Canet remains second overall, with 95 points to his name after finishing third. Dixon is third overall with 77 points, just ahead of Baltus, who is just four behind the Brit on 73.

Holgado remains top rookie in the overall standings, despite not picking up a point in 16th, having already picked up 36, for twelfth overall. Ortola closes in after his strong race, up three places to 15th on 17 points ahead of Alonso who was twelve.

