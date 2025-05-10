2025 French Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto2 class saw Manuel Gonzalez once again be the man to beat in qualifying as he made it five pole positions out of the six races so far ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider arrived leading the championship and with the best time on Friday, but missed most of the FP2 session before qualifying with an issue.

The Spaniard showed resilience by coming back to finish that session second, but qualifying was a masterclass. After the lap record briefly went to Jake Dixon, Gonzalez hit the track and lowered his lap time and again, always improving even when his run started with grey sectors on the Kalex, finally finishing with a new best of 1m 34.315s.

After just missing out on an automatic Q2 place in practice, Barry Baltus came through Q1 with the best time and kept his momentum rolling to finish second - beating his best previous qualifying of fourth for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego - finishing 0.327s behind Gonzalez.

Diogo Moreira was down in twelfth as the chequered flag came out, but found time in behind Baltus to climb to third for Italtrans.

Albert Arenas was also heading in the right direction late on, climbing from seventh to fourth in the same group on track for Italjet Gresini, while a last personal best could not lift Aron Canet higher on the second Fantic bike, remaining fifth.

The early effort under the record for Dixon dropped as the late flying laps came in, after all the hard work from the Elf Marc VDS riders working together, the Brit was the best of the duo in sixth, and the best Boscoscuro, with Filip Salac seventh.

Alonso Lopez was eighth fastest for Folladore SpeedRS, just quicker than teammate Celestino Vietti in ninth.

Ivan Ortola was the best of the rookies in Moto2 in tenth after coming through Q1, smashing his previous best on the grid of 18th since joining QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.

Tony Arbolino continued his yo-yo weekend in eleventh for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Deniz Oncu had broken the lap record in FP2 earlier in the day, with that record soon going in Q2. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider again could not find the extra pace in the more vital session, placing 13th in a close Q2 with fine margins.

There was a blip in the upturn for Sergio Garcia, who looked close to his title challenging form to start the weekend, with a crash at museum early in the session, where his early lap had placed the QJMotor rider twelfth, dropping to 16th as the session developed.

There was also a fall for top Forward rider Jorge Navarro, slipping off at Museum leaving him 18th.

2025 Moto2 Le Mans - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 34.315s 2 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.327s 3 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.339s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.345s 5 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.356s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.367s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.396s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.439s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.496s 10 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.583s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.604s 12 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.621s 13 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.668s 14 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.792s 15 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.906s 16 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.951s 17 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.028s 18 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.124s Q1 19 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 35.218s 20 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 35.284s 21 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 35.374s 22 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.374s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 35.490s 24 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.513s 25 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 35.879s 26 Daniel Munoz SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 36.379s

Q1- Baltus picks up the pace to progress

Barry Baltus instantly took control of Q1 and held the lead to move into Q2 with the top time, joined David Alonso (12th), Marcos Ramirez (17th) and Ortola.

Collin Veijer was sat in the progression places until very late in the session, where he was shuffled back to fifth by Alonso’s improvement, leaving him 19th on the grid.



The only Q1 faller was Ayumu Sasaki (23rd) right at the start of the fifteen minutes in the esses.

Moto2 began the French Grand Prix weekend a rider down, as Mario Aji is absent after dislocating his shoulder in qualifying at Jerez, and is not replaced at Honda Team Asia.

From there Darryn Binder was declared unfit after his crash with Zonta van Den Goorbergh in FP1, unable to serve his penalty for the incident this weekend.

The Saturday morning FP2 session saw a late sub at Forward Racing, with Daniel Munoz (26th) on track in place of Alex Escrig, who crashed late on Friday.

