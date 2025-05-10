2025 French Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 French Grand Prix (Round 6) where Manuel Gonzalez increased his pole count to five for the season with a new record lap.

Manuel Gonzalez, pole position, qualifying, moto2, Le Mans , French GP, 10 May 2025
Manuel Gonzalez, pole position, qualifying, moto2, Le Mans , French GP, 10 May 2025
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying for the Moto2 class saw Manuel Gonzalez once again be the man to beat in qualifying as he made it five pole positions out of the six races so far ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider arrived leading the championship and with the best time on Friday, but missed most of the FP2 session before qualifying with an issue.

The Spaniard showed resilience by coming back to finish that session second, but qualifying was a masterclass. After the lap record briefly went to Jake Dixon, Gonzalez hit the track and lowered his lap time and again, always improving even when his run started with grey sectors on the Kalex, finally finishing with a new best of 1m 34.315s.

After just missing out on an automatic Q2 place in practice, Barry Baltus came through Q1 with the best time and kept his momentum rolling to finish second - beating his best previous qualifying of fourth for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego - finishing 0.327s behind Gonzalez.

Diogo Moreira was down in twelfth as the chequered flag came out, but found time in behind Baltus to climb to third for Italtrans.

Albert Arenas was also heading in the right direction late on, climbing from seventh to fourth in the same group on track for Italjet Gresini, while a last personal best could not lift Aron Canet higher on the second Fantic bike, remaining fifth.

The early effort under the record for Dixon dropped as the late flying laps came in, after all the hard work from the Elf Marc VDS riders working together, the Brit was the best of the duo in sixth, and the best Boscoscuro,  with Filip Salac seventh.

Alonso Lopez was eighth fastest for Folladore SpeedRS, just quicker than teammate Celestino Vietti in ninth.

Ivan Ortola was the best of the rookies in Moto2 in tenth after coming through Q1, smashing his previous best on the grid of 18th since joining QJMotor - Frinsa  - MSI.

Tony Arbolino continued his yo-yo weekend in eleventh for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Deniz Oncu had broken the lap record in FP2 earlier in the day, with that record soon going in Q2. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider again could not find the extra pace in the more vital session, placing 13th in a close Q2 with fine margins.

There was a blip in the upturn for Sergio Garcia, who looked close to his title challenging form to start the weekend, with a crash at museum early in the session, where his early lap had placed the QJMotor rider twelfth, dropping to 16th as the session developed.

There was also a fall for top Forward rider Jorge Navarro, slipping off at Museum leaving him 18th.

2025 Moto2 Le Mans  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 34.315s
2Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.327s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.339s
4Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.345s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.356s
6Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.367s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.396s
8Alonso LopezSPAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.439s
9Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.496s
10Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.583s
11Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.604s
12David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.621s
13Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.668s
14Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.792s
15Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.906s
16Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.951s
17Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.028s
18Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.124s
Q1
19Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 35.218s
20Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 35.284s
21Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 35.374s
22Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 35.374s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 35.490s
24Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 35.513s
25Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 35.879s
26Daniel MunozSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 36.379s

Q1- Baltus picks up the pace to progress

Barry Baltus instantly took control of Q1 and held the lead to move into Q2 with the top time, joined David Alonso (12th), Marcos Ramirez (17th) and Ortola.

Collin Veijer was sat in the progression places until very late in the session, where he was shuffled back to fifth by Alonso’s improvement, leaving him 19th on the grid.


The only Q1 faller was Ayumu Sasaki (23rd) right at the start of the fifteen minutes in the esses.

Moto2 began the French Grand Prix weekend a rider down, as Mario Aji is absent after dislocating his shoulder in qualifying at Jerez, and is not replaced at Honda Team Asia.

From there Darryn Binder was declared unfit after his crash with Zonta van Den Goorbergh in FP1, unable to serve his penalty for the incident this weekend.

The Saturday morning FP2 session saw a late sub at Forward Racing, with Daniel Munoz (26th) on track in place of Alex Escrig, who crashed late on Friday.
 

Read More

Latest News

RR Results
59s ago
2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results
Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200.
F1 News
4m ago
‘The next Max’ Verstappen pointed out, he might “wind up” Lando Norris
Max Verstappen
MotoGP Results
24m ago
Le Mans Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
30m ago
2025 French MotoGP: Marc Marquez takes historic sprint win, Pecco Bagnaia crashes
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP Results
42m ago
2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results
Start, 2025 French MotoGP Sprint race

More News

Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 French Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Manuel Gonzalez, pole position, qualifying, moto2, Le Mans , French GP, 10 May 2025
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 French MotoGP - Sprint updates LIVE!
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
RR News
1h ago
Peter Hickman, Davey Todd fume after controversial NW200 decision: “It’s dead simple…”
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.
F1 News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri revered for F1 trait that Lewis Hamilton was “the king” of
Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 French Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Maximo Quiles, Pole position, qualifying, Le Mans. French GP, Moto3, 10 May 2025