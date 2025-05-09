2025 French Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 French Grand Prix (Round 6) at Le Mans, where Manuel Gonzalez lead the way, with a new lap record.

Manuel Gonzalez topped the timed practice session with a new lap record to lead Moto2 class ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, round six of the championship. 

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider and championship leader picked up where he left off in the morning, and put in his best lap, a new record of 1m 34.744s, beating his own previous best, to be the top rider heading into Q2 and not needing to take part in all the late chaos.

A late fall for Alex Escrig, at the final turn saw him thrown over his bike and into the gravel at Raccordement, bringing out the red flag to allow the marshals the time for another gravel clean-up.

That lead to a five minute dash, which caused a flurry of late falls, yellow flags and cancelled laps.

Diogo Moreira was able to take advantage, and in a group on track found enough slipstream to move from 18th to second with his well timed run for Italtrans, finishing closest to Gonzalez, but still 0.335s slower.

With just over twenty minutes to go Filip Salac was riding slowly, with what appeared to be a technical issue, swiftly heading back to the pits.

Salac attempted a return to track, but was left at the side of the circuit, pushing his bike after another failure. The Elf Marc VDS rider had already done enough early in the session for third, as the top Boscoscuro.

Jake Dixon was one of several late fallers, slipping back to fourth behind his teammate after a crash near Garage Vert.

Celestino Vietti was making moves in the right direction, with his late run pushing into the progression place, taking the Folladore SpeedRS rider to a late fifth, having been 19th at the start of his best run.

Jorge Navarro was much improved at Forward Racing, but too ended up in the gravel after the red flag, leaving the team much work to do overnight, with his time slipping back to sixth.

A much improved Sergio Garcia was growing closer to his championship leading form of 2024 before his accident and impressed with a solid seventh for QJmotor  - Frinsa - MSI.

Alonso Lopez was eighth quickest for Folladore SpeedRS, ahead of Albert Arenas in ninth for Gresini, with Tony Arbolino keeping his improved weekend running, not quite as high as he had been for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha in the morning, but still good enough to finish the opening day inside the top ten.

Deniz Oncu had a big crash at turn seven, sending his Red Bull bike spinning through the gravel, fifth at the time, the Ajo rider saw his time drop down to eleventh.

2025 Moto2 Le Mans    - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 34.744s
2Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.335s
3Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.383s
4Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.445s
5Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.547s
6Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.555s
7Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.559s
8Alonso LopezSPAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.597s
9Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.608s
10Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.657s
11Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.720s
12Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.731s
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.772s
14Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.801s
15Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.818s
16Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.936s
17Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.015s
18Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.052s
19David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO  Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.087s
20Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.091s
21Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.115s
22Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.173s
23Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.246s
24Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.473s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.704s
26Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.204s
27Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)DNS

Aron Canet was quiet in twelfth for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego. The remaining Q2 progression places went to Senna Agius for Dynavolt in 13th and Izan Guevara in 14th for Pramac. Barry Baltus, a feature at the top of the timesheets early in the session and fifth in FP1, just missed out in 15th, with David Alonso slipping out of the slots after his late fall.

His teammate at Aspar, Daniel Holgado was the highest placed rookie on Friday, in 17th.

Adrian Huertas joined Dixon and Alonso in falling on the return to track after the red flag.

Manuel Gonzalez dominated the earlier FP1 session, at more than one point holding an over a second advantage over his rivals. Jake Dixon pulled that back over the forty minutes to be 0.102s behind, with Tony Arbolino continuing his up and down season in third.

Celestino Vietti and Barry Baltus completed the early top five.

Target fixation saw Darryn Binder all caught up in Zonta van den Goorbergh after colliding with the back of hos machine, both riders walked away from the nasty crash.

After checks, Binder was diagnosed with a broken ulna, so will miss the remainder of the race weekend. The South African was also given a long la penalty for the incident, which will carry over to the next time he lines up to race.

David Alonso slipped off at turn six, his bike sliding away down the exit road at Le Mans.Soon after Senna Agius locked the front at La Chapelle. Dixon was in the gravel at Garage Vert soon after but pushed his bike back out at re-joined for another fast lap.

Mario Aji is absent after dislocating his shoulder in qualifying at Jerez, he is not replaced at Honda Team Asia.

2025 Moto2 Le Mans   - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 34.916s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.102s
3Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.161s
4Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.513s
5Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.555s
6Alonso LopezSPAFolladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.590s
7Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.646s
8Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.649s
9Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.744s
10Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.817s
11Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.897s
12Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.996s
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.006s
14Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.119s
15Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.224s
16Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.295s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.514s
18David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.582s
19Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.585s
20Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.595s
21Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.645s
22Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.758s
23Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.938s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.981s
25Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde  Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.992s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.115s
27Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.509s

