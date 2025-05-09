2025 French Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Manuel Gonzalez topped the timed practice session with a new lap record to lead Moto2 class ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, round six of the championship.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider and championship leader picked up where he left off in the morning, and put in his best lap, a new record of 1m 34.744s, beating his own previous best, to be the top rider heading into Q2 and not needing to take part in all the late chaos.

A late fall for Alex Escrig, at the final turn saw him thrown over his bike and into the gravel at Raccordement, bringing out the red flag to allow the marshals the time for another gravel clean-up.

That lead to a five minute dash, which caused a flurry of late falls, yellow flags and cancelled laps.

Diogo Moreira was able to take advantage, and in a group on track found enough slipstream to move from 18th to second with his well timed run for Italtrans, finishing closest to Gonzalez, but still 0.335s slower.

With just over twenty minutes to go Filip Salac was riding slowly, with what appeared to be a technical issue, swiftly heading back to the pits.

Salac attempted a return to track, but was left at the side of the circuit, pushing his bike after another failure. The Elf Marc VDS rider had already done enough early in the session for third, as the top Boscoscuro.

Jake Dixon was one of several late fallers, slipping back to fourth behind his teammate after a crash near Garage Vert.

Celestino Vietti was making moves in the right direction, with his late run pushing into the progression place, taking the Folladore SpeedRS rider to a late fifth, having been 19th at the start of his best run.

Jorge Navarro was much improved at Forward Racing, but too ended up in the gravel after the red flag, leaving the team much work to do overnight, with his time slipping back to sixth.

A much improved Sergio Garcia was growing closer to his championship leading form of 2024 before his accident and impressed with a solid seventh for QJmotor - Frinsa - MSI.

Alonso Lopez was eighth quickest for Folladore SpeedRS, ahead of Albert Arenas in ninth for Gresini, with Tony Arbolino keeping his improved weekend running, not quite as high as he had been for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha in the morning, but still good enough to finish the opening day inside the top ten.

Deniz Oncu had a big crash at turn seven, sending his Red Bull bike spinning through the gravel, fifth at the time, the Ajo rider saw his time drop down to eleventh.

2025 Moto2 Le Mans - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 34.744s 2 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.335s 3 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.383s 4 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.445s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.547s 6 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.555s 7 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.559s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Folladore SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.597s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.608s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.657s 11 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.720s 12 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.731s 13 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.772s 14 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.801s 15 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.818s 16 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.936s 17 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.015s 18 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.052s 19 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.087s 20 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.091s 21 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.115s 22 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.173s 23 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.246s 24 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.473s 25 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.704s 26 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +2.204s 27 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNS

Aron Canet was quiet in twelfth for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego. The remaining Q2 progression places went to Senna Agius for Dynavolt in 13th and Izan Guevara in 14th for Pramac. Barry Baltus, a feature at the top of the timesheets early in the session and fifth in FP1, just missed out in 15th, with David Alonso slipping out of the slots after his late fall.

His teammate at Aspar, Daniel Holgado was the highest placed rookie on Friday, in 17th.

Adrian Huertas joined Dixon and Alonso in falling on the return to track after the red flag.

Manuel Gonzalez dominated the earlier FP1 session, at more than one point holding an over a second advantage over his rivals. Jake Dixon pulled that back over the forty minutes to be 0.102s behind, with Tony Arbolino continuing his up and down season in third.

Celestino Vietti and Barry Baltus completed the early top five.

Target fixation saw Darryn Binder all caught up in Zonta van den Goorbergh after colliding with the back of hos machine, both riders walked away from the nasty crash.

After checks, Binder was diagnosed with a broken ulna, so will miss the remainder of the race weekend. The South African was also given a long la penalty for the incident, which will carry over to the next time he lines up to race.

David Alonso slipped off at turn six, his bike sliding away down the exit road at Le Mans.Soon after Senna Agius locked the front at La Chapelle. Dixon was in the gravel at Garage Vert soon after but pushed his bike back out at re-joined for another fast lap.

Mario Aji is absent after dislocating his shoulder in qualifying at Jerez, he is not replaced at Honda Team Asia.