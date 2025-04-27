2025 Spanish Moto2 - Race Results

Manuel Gonzalez dominated from start to finish to become the winner of round five, the Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.

Times over the weekend had suggested a close affair, but in race trim, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was peerless, and rapidly pulled out a gap.

That advantage only grew as the #18 controlled the race from the front, leading over the line by a comfortable 2.256s.

The Spaniard took his first win at home, at weigh in without his gloves and boots after throwing the into the adoring crowd. It is also Gonzalez's second win of the year, the first coming at the opening round in Thailand, where he also started from pole.

The battle for second fluctuated, with Diogo Moreira and Barry Baltus initially giving chase, before Senna Agius broke from the next group and bridged that gap to form a trio on track.

Baltus had shown pace in practice and qualified a strong fourth. Heading into the latter laps , Baltus showed a turn of pace and pulled out a gap of his own to finish a clear second for Fantic Racing Lino Senogo.

The Belgian dedicated his best finish of the season to his late mother, it being his first rostrum visit since her passing,

That left Moreira and Aguis to fight for the final podium spot. Moreira held third until Agius showed his cards with three laps remaining, choosing to move next to the Italtrans bike and fly underneath to lead the penultimate lap.

Moreira fought back, forcing Aguis to push - which the Dynavolt rider did, causing a seconds gap between the duo as he brought home a team 1-3, a second third place for the Australian after a podium visit at the opener in Thailand.

Deniz Oncu has been fast over one lap, lowering the lap record twice, but the close nature of Moto2, saw the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider miss out a little in qualifying, starting sixth.

Able to pull clear of the next group on track the Turkish rider placed a clear fifth.

2025 Moto2 Jerez - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 35.30.634s 2 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +2.256s 3 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +3.781s 4 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +4.781s 5 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +6.390s 6 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +7.049s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +7.919s 8 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +8.511s 9 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) +12.537s 10 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +14.783s 11 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +17.135s 12 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +17.182s 13 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +20.992s 14 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +23.062s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +27.942s 16 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +28.588s 17 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +29.790s 18 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +31.343s 19 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +31.453s 20 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +31.651s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +36.443s 22 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +37.249s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) DNF 24 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) DNF 25 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (Kalex) DNF 26 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF 27 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) DNF 28 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNS

The pack was lead over the line by Albert Arenas, in sixth after securing his first front row start this season for Italjet Gresini.

Celestino Vietti and Aron Canet had a mid pack battle for the next slot , with the Italian holding firm for the BETA Tools SpeedRS Team, the top Boscoscuro.

Canet limited the damage to his title charge in eighth on the second Fantic entry.

There was a wait for ninth, as Jake Dixon made the best of a tough weekend, trying out some changes on his Elf Marc VDS bike, just ahead of his teammate Filip Salac, who completed the top ten.

Joe Roberts only improved as the weekend went on, qualifying 16th the American Racing rider placed eleventh, beating his teammate, local rider Marcos Ramirez who was right behind in twelfth.

Adrian Huertas was the top rookie finisher after a personal best finish for Italtrans in 13th making up ten places in the race, just ahead of fellow class newcomer Collin Veijer for Red Bull KTM Ajo in 14th.

Tony Arbolino made the best of a tough weekend, where he had been a constant at the wrong end of the timesheets with the final point on offer in 15th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Yuki Kunii just missed out in 16th, ahead of top Forward rider Alex Escrig in 17th.

Sergio Garcia continued to be heavily off the pace as he returns from injury, in 22nd as the final finisher.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Alonso Lopez was the first to fall re-joining only to crash out again towards the end of the race.

The Aspar garage was due to be tense after contact between David Alonso and Daniel Holgado took Holgado out of the race.

Not long after Alonso was out himself losing his bike and collecting Izan Guevara as he fell. Both riders were sent to the medical centre for checks - Alonso hit his head on the rear wheel of the other bike and the floor as he fell.

Ayumu Sasaki had started last after a qualifying fall and had worked his way up to 19th to race his RW Idrofoglia teammate Zonta van den Goorbergh, before a late exit cemented another tough meeting for the Japanese rider.

Mario Aji missed the race after dislocating his shoulder earlier in the weekend.



Championship Standings

Race winner Gonzalez returns to the top of the standings, now with 86 points, with Canet dropping seven behind in second, on 79.

Dixon remains third after a tough day at the office, on 66, with a podium seeing Baltus close in, now fourth with 53 points, overtaking Ramirez and Oncu.

Ninth placed Holgado remains the top rookie despite his DNF, his previous strong results landing him 36 points, with Veijer now his nearest rival in 16th overall with eleven points.

