2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 5 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'37.069s6/6296k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.044s6/7295k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.137s4/6292k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.307s6/6296k
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.366s5/6294k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.370s5/6298k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.460s5/5300k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.474s3/6297k
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.513s6/6291k
10Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.584s4/6296k
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.596s4/6298k
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.683s5/6297k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.708s6/6298k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.773s4/6290k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.838s4/6292k
16Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.870s6/6292k
17Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.977s4/6296k
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.978s6/6296k
19Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)+1.395s5/6293k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.479s4/6292k
21Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.749s6/6293k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.510s6/6291k
23Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.515s5/6293k

* Rookie

Official Jerez MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Best lap: Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 35.610s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)

Marc and Alex Marquez rule the timesheets during morning warm-up for the 2025 Spanish MotoGP warm-up at Jerez.

Yamaha's pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, factory Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Tech3 KTM's Maverick Vinales completed the top five as riders put laps on the medium rear tyre set to be used in this afternoon's grand prix.

Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

