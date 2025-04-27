2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results

Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'37.069s 6/6 296k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.044s 6/7 295k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.137s 4/6 292k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.307s 6/6 296k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.366s 5/6 294k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.370s 5/6 298k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.460s 5/5 300k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.474s 3/6 297k 9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.513s 6/6 291k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.584s 4/6 296k 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.596s 4/6 298k 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.683s 5/6 297k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.708s 6/6 298k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.773s 4/6 290k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.838s 4/6 292k 16 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.870s 6/6 292k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.977s 4/6 296k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.978s 6/6 296k 19 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) +1.395s 5/6 293k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.479s 4/6 292k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.749s 6/6 293k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.510s 6/6 291k 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.515s 5/6 293k

* Rookie

Official Jerez MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Best lap: Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 35.610s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)

Marc and Alex Marquez rule the timesheets during morning warm-up for the 2025 Spanish MotoGP warm-up at Jerez.

Yamaha's pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, factory Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Tech3 KTM's Maverick Vinales completed the top five as riders put laps on the medium rear tyre set to be used in this afternoon's grand prix.

Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.