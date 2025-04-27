2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 5 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'37.069s
|6/6
|296k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.044s
|6/7
|295k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.137s
|4/6
|292k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.307s
|6/6
|296k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.366s
|5/6
|294k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.370s
|5/6
|298k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.460s
|5/5
|300k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.474s
|3/6
|297k
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.513s
|6/6
|291k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.584s
|4/6
|296k
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.596s
|4/6
|298k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.683s
|5/6
|297k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.708s
|6/6
|298k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.773s
|4/6
|290k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.838s
|4/6
|292k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.870s
|6/6
|292k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.977s
|4/6
|296k
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.978s
|6/6
|296k
|19
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|+1.395s
|5/6
|293k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.479s
|4/6
|292k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.749s
|6/6
|293k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.510s
|6/6
|291k
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.515s
|5/6
|293k
* Rookie
Official Jerez MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Best lap: Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 35.610s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)
Marc and Alex Marquez rule the timesheets during morning warm-up for the 2025 Spanish MotoGP warm-up at Jerez.
Yamaha's pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo, factory Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Tech3 KTM's Maverick Vinales completed the top five as riders put laps on the medium rear tyre set to be used in this afternoon's grand prix.
Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.
A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.
Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.
The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.