Jerez Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Jerez Sprint race at Jerez, round 5 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez extends his MotoGP title lead over team-mate Alex Marquez with victory in the Jerez Sprint race.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia is now 31 points behind and so cannot take the lead whatever happens in Sunday's grand prix...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)135 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)115(-20)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)104(-31)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)84(-51)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)52(-83)
6=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)38(-97)
7=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-101)
8=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)30(-105)
9=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*29(-106)
10=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)26(-109)
11^3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*25(-110)
12˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)24(-111)
13˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)22(-113)
14˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)21(-114)
15=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-116)
16=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)14(-121)
17^1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)11(-124)
18˅1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)11(-124)
19=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)5(-130)
20=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-132)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-133)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1(-134)

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

