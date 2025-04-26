Jerez Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Jerez Sprint race at Jerez, round 5 of 22.
Marc Marquez extends his MotoGP title lead over team-mate Alex Marquez with victory in the Jerez Sprint race.
Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia is now 31 points behind and so cannot take the lead whatever happens in Sunday's grand prix...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|135
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|115
|(-20)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|104
|(-31)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|84
|(-51)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|52
|(-83)
|6
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|38
|(-97)
|7
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-101)
|8
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|30
|(-105)
|9
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|29
|(-106)
|10
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|26
|(-109)
|11
|^3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|25
|(-110)
|12
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|24
|(-111)
|13
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|22
|(-113)
|14
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|(-114)
|15
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-116)
|16
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|14
|(-121)
|17
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|11
|(-124)
|18
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|11
|(-124)
|19
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|5
|(-130)
|20
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-132)
|21
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-133)
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1
|(-134)
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
