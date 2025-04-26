Marc Marquez extends his MotoGP title lead over team-mate Alex Marquez with victory in the Jerez Sprint race.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia is now 31 points behind and so cannot take the lead whatever happens in Sunday's grand prix...

Jerez Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 135 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 115 (-20) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 104 (-31) 4 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 84 (-51) 5 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 52 (-83) 6 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 38 (-97) 7 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-101) 8 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 30 (-105) 9 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 29 (-106) 10 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 26 (-109) 11 ^3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 25 (-110) 12 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 24 (-111) 13 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 22 (-113) 14 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 21 (-114) 15 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 (-116) 16 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 14 (-121) 17 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 11 (-124) 18 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 11 (-124) 19 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 5 (-130) 20 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-132) 21 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2 (-133) 22 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1 (-134)

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

