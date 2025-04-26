Alex Marquez started Jerez MotoGP sprint “blind” after crash-strewn Friday

Alex Marquez admits the two crashes he had in Friday practice meant he went into Saturday’s sprint at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix “blind” in terms of set-up.

The Gresini Ducati rider topped both of Friday’s practice sessions, but crashed in FP1 and then lost most of the second session to a heavy fall at Turn 5.

Still expected to be a podium threat, Alex Marquez jumped Pecco Bagnaia at the start of Saturday’s 12-lap sprint from fourth on the grid and inherited second when poleman Fabio Quartararo crashed out on lap two.

Alex Marquez remained in second for the entirety of the sprint after that and took the chequered flag just under a second behind race winner Marc Marquez on the factory team Ducati.

Maintaining his 100% record of second-place finishes in sprints in 2025, the younger Marquez brother is now 20 points off the championship lead.

He admits the latter stages of the race became difficult for him as the crashes on Friday left his Gresini team “in delay” when it comes to set-up work.

As such, Saturday’s sprint was something of a venture into the unknown for him.

“It was not easy,” Alex Marquez said.

“Two crashes yesterday, one big one.

“But this crowd is pushing me, so I mean I just did a really good start, overtaking Pecco in that point was the key of the race.

“And later on I was not feeling really good. I mean, we are in delay in the work.

“We just made nearly 10 laps I think with these conditions.

“So, we started the sprint race a little bit blind.

“So, I just tried to be really concentrated, trying to go to the finish.

“I hope that tomorrow we will make a step like these guys did today and we will be able to fight a bit more.”

The Jerez sprint proved to be a strong day for the Gresini team, with rookie Fermin Aldeguer completing the top five on his GP25 having qualified seventh.