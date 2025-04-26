2025 Spanish MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates sprint as Fabio Quartararo crashes

100% sprint streak continues in 2025 for Marc Marquez at Jerez

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez extended his MotoGP championship lead after dominating the sprint at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, as polesitter Fabio Quartararo crashed out.

Ducati rider Marc Marquez had his 100% pole streak ended on Saturday morning at Jerez after Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo took top honours in qualifying for the first time since 2022.

Briefly held at bay by Quartararo at the start of the sprint, Marquez took the lead into Turn 6 on the second lap and didn’t look back.

He got to the chequered flag just over a second clear of Alex Marquez on the Gresini-run GP24 Ducati to extend his points lead to 20.

Marc Marquez’s team-mate Pecco Bagnaia completed the podium, but is now 31 points behind in the championship heading into Sunday’s 25-lap grand prix.

Set for a podium battle after his first pole in three years, Quartararo’s sprint ended at Turn 6 on lap two as he tried to defend his position against Marquez.

Off the line, Marc Marquez got the better launch and moved into the lead into Turn 1 - only for Quartararo to outbrake him and scythe past again on his inside.

Quartararo led for the entirety of the first lap thereafter, but was under immense pressure from Marquez the whole time.

Nailing his run out of Turn 5 onto the back straight, Marquez wound up his factory Ducati and reeled Quartararo’s underpowered Yamaha towards him in the slipstream.

Outbraking him on the inside of Turn 6, Marquez edged ahead as Quartararo pushed too hard defending and fell.

This released Marc Marquez into a 0.4s lead over Alex Marquez, with that gap getting up to a second by the start of lap five.

The elder Marquez brother continued to pull away from the rest of the field, only backing off on the last lap to preserve his fifth successive sprint victory of the 2025 season.

Alex Marquez was 2.076s clear of Bagnaia in second to continue his sprint podium streak, while Franco Morbidelli on the VR46 Ducati was 0.453s further adrift in fourth.

Fermin Aldeguer was fifth on the sister Gresini-run GP24, while Fabio Di Giannantonio locked out an all-Ducati top six on the second VR46 machine.

Maverick Vinales was the top non-Ducati in seventh on the Tech3 KTM, with Marco Bezzecchi eighth for Aprilia and Joan Mir scoring the final point in ninth on the factory Honda.

Pedro Acosta was 2.259s outside of the points in 10th on the factory team KTM ahead of team-mate Brad Binder.

Alex Rins came from the back of the grid to 15th after his torrid start to Saturday which saw him crash twice, while Aleix Espargaro was 18th on the test team Honda in the first race of his wildcard appearance with HRC.

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller crashed on the fifth lap, while LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco fell out of the race on the same tour.

Full 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix sprint results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
18m ago
Maverick Vinales: "This is the way of progress"
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Spanish MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
48m ago
Charles Leclerc notes big Ferrari change due to Lewis Hamilton
Leclerc, Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez explains why he “hates” MotoGP Sprint races
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo on Jerez MotoGP sprint: ‘It was all or nothing… unfortunately nothing’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez started Jerez MotoGP sprint “blind” after crash-strewn Friday
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris told what “the problem” is, as reverse-psychology is spotted
Lando Norris
MotoGP Results
3h ago
Jerez Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates sprint as Fabio Quartararo crashes
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP Results
3h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
Marc Marquez, Quartararo, 2025 Spanish MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
3h ago
Carlos Sainz gives his views on Madrid F1 track layout
Carlos Sainz at the Madring