2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 19m 32.107s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +1.001s 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +3.077s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +3.530s 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +5.791s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +7.691s 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +7.849s 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +10.175s 9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +10.414s 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +12.673s 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +13.204s 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +13.438s 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +16.572s 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +17.918s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.963s 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +21.690s 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +21.932s 18 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) +22.515s 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +30.200s 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +30.968s Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF

* Rookie

After seeing his 2025 pole streak broken by Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez strikes back by extending his perfect MotoGP Sprint run to five wins in a row at Jerez on Saturday afternoon.

Starting from Yamaha’s first pole position since 2022, Quartararo firmly outbraked Marquez to keep the lead at Turn 1. But disaster struck for the Frenchman after the Ducati rider drew alongside on the back straight a lap later.

Marquez’s pass for the lead was clean, but Quartararo’s M1 got out of shape on the brakes. After running wide, he lost the front while turning into the following Dani Pedrosa hairpin and crashed out.

Quartararo’s exit gave Marc a 0.6s lead over Alex Marquez, with Bagnaia in third.

The podium places remained unchanged to the chequered flag with Franco Morbidelli, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio di Giannantonio completing an all-Ducati top six.

Maverick Vinales was best of the rest in seventh for Tech3 KTM, followed by Marco Bezzecchi's Aprilia and Joan Mir's Honda.

Jack Miller and Johann Zarco joined Quartararo on the DNF list after early falls.

All riders except Zarco chose the medium front and soft rear tyre combination. Zarco ran the medium rear, which is the favoured grand prix tyre.

Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.