2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 5 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)19m 32.107s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+1.001s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+3.077s
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+3.530s
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+5.791s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+7.691s
7Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+7.849s
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+10.175s
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+10.414s
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+12.673s
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+13.204s
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+13.438s
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+16.572s
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+17.918s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.963s
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+21.690s
17Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.932s
18Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)+22.515s
19Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+30.200s
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+30.968s
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF

* Rookie

After seeing his 2025 pole streak broken by Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez strikes back by extending his perfect MotoGP Sprint run to five wins in a row at Jerez on Saturday afternoon.

Starting from Yamaha’s first pole position since 2022, Quartararo firmly outbraked Marquez to keep the lead at Turn 1. But disaster struck for the Frenchman after the Ducati rider drew alongside on the back straight a lap later.

Marquez’s pass for the lead was clean, but Quartararo’s M1 got out of shape on the brakes. After running wide, he lost the front while turning into the following Dani Pedrosa hairpin and crashed out.

Quartararo’s exit gave Marc a 0.6s lead over Alex Marquez, with Bagnaia in third.

The podium places remained unchanged to the chequered flag with Franco Morbidelli, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio di Giannantonio completing an all-Ducati top six.

Maverick Vinales was best of the rest in seventh for Tech3 KTM, followed by Marco Bezzecchi's Aprilia and Joan Mir's Honda.

Jack Miller and Johann Zarco joined Quartararo on the DNF list after early falls.

All riders except Zarco chose the medium front and soft rear tyre combination. Zarco ran the medium rear, which is the favoured grand prix tyre.

Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

