2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 5 of 22.
|2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|19m 32.107s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+1.001s
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+3.077s
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+3.530s
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+5.791s
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+7.691s
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+7.849s
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+10.175s
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+10.414s
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+12.673s
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+13.204s
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+13.438s
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+16.572s
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+17.918s
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+19.963s
|16
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+21.690s
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+21.932s
|18
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|+22.515s
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+30.200s
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+30.968s
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|DNF
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
* Rookie
After seeing his 2025 pole streak broken by Fabio Quartararo, Marc Marquez strikes back by extending his perfect MotoGP Sprint run to five wins in a row at Jerez on Saturday afternoon.
Starting from Yamaha’s first pole position since 2022, Quartararo firmly outbraked Marquez to keep the lead at Turn 1. But disaster struck for the Frenchman after the Ducati rider drew alongside on the back straight a lap later.
Marquez’s pass for the lead was clean, but Quartararo’s M1 got out of shape on the brakes. After running wide, he lost the front while turning into the following Dani Pedrosa hairpin and crashed out.
Quartararo’s exit gave Marc a 0.6s lead over Alex Marquez, with Bagnaia in third.
The podium places remained unchanged to the chequered flag with Franco Morbidelli, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio di Giannantonio completing an all-Ducati top six.
Maverick Vinales was best of the rest in seventh for Tech3 KTM, followed by Marco Bezzecchi's Aprilia and Joan Mir's Honda.
Jack Miller and Johann Zarco joined Quartararo on the DNF list after early falls.
All riders except Zarco chose the medium front and soft rear tyre combination. Zarco ran the medium rear, which is the favoured grand prix tyre.
Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.
A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.
Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.
The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.