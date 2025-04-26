2025 Spanish Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto2 class saw Manuel Gonzalez continue his strong qualifying form as he will once again sit on the top spot after winning the pole position battle in Jerez.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was able to push his bike to the very limit building on setting the best practice lap in the session where times lead to Q2,allowing the Spaniard to arrive at Q2 on top. A podium finisher at the track last season, Gonzalez was down in fifth before his final attack moved him to pole, with a time of 1m 39.858s.

Albert Arenas had been leading the way before his compatriot went faster, leaving the Italjet Gresini rider 0.032s slower in another close Moto2 session.

Senna Agius was sat in third and felt his last lap was a possible pole run, but the close nature of the times at Jerez meant he crossed the line third on the second Dynavolt bike, the team 1-3 and all Kalex top three also bringing a first front row start for the Australian.

Barry Baltus got off to a strong start, finishing fourth for Fantic Racing - out performing his championship leading teammate Aron Canet, who has had the opposite fortune on home soil, as a late faller at the chequered flag, trying to make up for what is missing, the title hopeful just held on to seventh.

Ahead on the grid will be Diogo Moreira in fifth for Italtrans, and Deniz Oncu. Earlier in the day Oncu set a new lap record in FP2, breaking his own previous best from FP1, as the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider continued to show strong one lap pace, with over half a seconds advantage over the rest in the first session of the day, and was himself only 0.197s away from pole in Q2.

Back on familiar soil, David Alonso has been able to compete with teammate Daniel Holgado for top rookie honours, ahead all weekend ahead before qualifying. The tide looked to have turned when the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar bike was sent into the gravel early on by the Moto3 champion, but Alonso bounced back for eighth, ahead of his rival in eleventh.

Jake Dixon was the best of the Boscoscuro riders in ninth, just ahead of his Elf Marc VDS teammate Filip Salac, completing the top ten on the grid.

2025 Moto2 Jerez - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 39.858s 2 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.032s 3 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.068s 4 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.077s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.098s 6 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.197s 7 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.293s 8 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (Kalex) +0.383s 9 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) +0.418s 10 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.448s 11 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.465s 12 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.626s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 0.634s 14 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.696s 15 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.810s 16 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.885s 17 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.064s 18 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.109s Q1 19 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 40.508s 20 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 40.548s 21 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 40.636s 22 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 40.666s 23 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 40.838s 24 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1m 40.961s 25 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 41.002s 26 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 41.050s 27 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 41.281s 28 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) No Time

Izan Guevara went on to be the best of the Q1 graduates in 14th for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.



Joe Roberts hold the best race lap at Jerez, finishing second in 2024. Though the American has struggled since returning from injury, his Jerez form gave him hope of an advantage, but with every rider having huge amounts of Jerez laps in their locker, the American Racing rider could only register the 16th best time, still well within a second of the pole lap.

Q1 - Tough times continue for Arbolino

The session was topped by Guevara’s early best lap, which would have been under the old record before the start of the weekend for Pramac Yamaha Moto2.

Zonta van den Goorbergh (15th) moved into second in the final two minutes, pushing Alex Escrig out of the progression places.

Rookies Collin Veijer (17th) and Ivan Ortola (18th) made it out of Q1 for the first time - third and fourth in the session.

Gresini’s Darryn Binder had been sat in the top four, before he fell, instantly replaced by Veijer who was on a flying lap.

Tony Arbolino has struggled to gel with his new Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha equipment in 2024, twice having been stuck in Q1 in the opening four rounds, though it looked to have been remedied back in Austin, where he converted seventh to second.

Qatar saw the Italian back to the drawing board, starting 22nd and finishing 20th, with Arbolino back in Q1 in Jerez.

Qualifying in Jerez was a quiet affair for Arbolino who was tenth, so will line up down in 24th, as his teammate topped the session to progress.

Further back Sergio Garcia is still looking to bounce back tho his pre-injury title challenge form, but found the going tough at a tight, competitive Jerez, in 27th for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.

Only Ayumu Sasaki is behind, after his crash left the RW Idrofoglia rider with no time set.

There are no changes to the grid or additional riders for the Spanish round in Moto2.