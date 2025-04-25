2025 Spain Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Manuel Gonzalez topped the timed practice session to lead the Moto2 riders into qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, round five of the championship.

Heading into the final three minutes, the Kalex rider took over and held onto the top spot with a time of 1m 40.142s, rising from fourth as the Spaniard made up all his time in the final sector of the track.

Barry Baltus has been the long term session leader, and responded - beating his own benchmark time to finish second for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego, just 0.338s slower.

Deniz Oncu topped FP1 with a record lap, but had to settle for third in the session where times count towards qualifying for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Senna Agius got off to a flying start in the morning and kept that form heading into the second session of the day, fourth in both outings for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

2025 Moto2 Jerez - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 40.142s 2 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.338s 3 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.487s 4 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.489s 5 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.589s 6 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.597s 7 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (Kalex) +0.644s 8 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.670s 9 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) +0.676s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.737s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.770s 12 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.866s 13 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.874s 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.940s 15 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.970s 16 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.092s 17 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.105s 18 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.181s 19 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.183s 20 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.186s 21 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.217s 22 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.227s 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.248s 24 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.329s 25 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.519s 26 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.582s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.602s 28 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.640s

Gresini’s Albert Arenas improved to fifth, while championship leader Aron Canet stayed upright after his FP1 spill for a better sixth on the second Fantic bike.

The battle to be top rookie continued into the second session, with David Alonso having got the better of Aspar teammate Daniel Holgado in the morning. The Moto3 champion stayed ahead, but only just - with 0.026s separating the lightweight class graduates.

Jake Dixon was the best of the Boscoscuro riders for Elf Marc VDS in ninth.

Celestino Vietti had been 22nd in the morning and picked up the pace to finish the second track session an elevated tenth for Beta Tools SpeedRS, all after making a huge turn one , knee down save in the afternoon.

The remaining automatic Q2 slots went to Veitti’s teammate Alonso Lopez, a much improved Joe Roberts for American Racing, 13th placed Flip Salac, who crashed early at turn one, and Diogo Moreira in 14th for Italtrans.

The session was incredibly close with Adrian Huertas, who just missed out on Q2 in 15th behind his teammate also within a second of the lead time, with Sergio Garcia, who was 28th and last as he continues to regain his confidence on return from injury, just 1.640s slower than Gonzalez.

It was another tough result for Tony Arbolino, who although also not far of the lead pace again finds himself in Q1 with the 19th best time. Jorge Navarro was top Forward entry in 20th.



FP1 saw the lap record initially broken by Gonzalez, only for Oncu to go faster and top the session. Baltus was second quickest, also going better then Gonzalez, who finished the session third, with all of the trio setting sub 1m 40s times.

Agius was fourth quickest, ahead of the top rookie in the session, Alonso, and the best Boscoscuro rider - Dixon in sixth.

Canet was the only FP1 faller, leaving him down in eleventh.

No replacement riders were called upon for Jerez in Moto2, with the class presenting a full entry for the Spanish round.

