2025 Spain Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Spanish Grand Prix (Round 5) at Jerez, where Manuel Gonzalez lead practice, with Oncu smashing the lap record in FP1.

Manuel Gonzalez, Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, Moto2, 2025
Manuel Gonzalez, Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, Moto2, 2025
Manuel Gonzalez topped the timed practice session to lead the Moto2 riders into qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, round five of the championship.

Heading into the final three minutes, the Kalex rider took over and held onto the top spot with a time of 1m 40.142s, rising from fourth as the Spaniard made up all his time in the final sector of the track.

Barry Baltus has been the long term session leader, and responded - beating his own benchmark time to finish second for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego, just  0.338s slower.

Deniz Oncu topped FP1 with a record lap, but had to settle for third in the session where times count towards qualifying for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Senna Agius got off to a flying start in the morning and kept that form heading into the second session of the day, fourth in both outings for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

2025 Moto2 Jerez   - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 40.142s
2Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.338s
3Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.487s
4Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.489s
5Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.589s
6Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.597s
7David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    GaviotaAspar Team (Kalex)+0.644s
8Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.670s
9Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+0.676s
10Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.737s
11Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.770s
12Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.866s
13Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.874s
14Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.940s
15Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.970s
16Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.092s
17Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.105s
18Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.181s
19Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.183s
20Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.186s
21Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.217s
22Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.227s
23Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.248s
24Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.329s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.519s
26Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.582s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.602s
28Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.640s

Gresini’s Albert Arenas improved to fifth, while championship leader Aron Canet stayed upright after his FP1 spill for a better sixth on the second Fantic bike.

The battle to be top rookie continued into the second session, with David Alonso having got the better of Aspar teammate Daniel Holgado in the morning. The Moto3 champion stayed ahead, but only just - with 0.026s separating the lightweight class graduates.

Jake Dixon was the best of the Boscoscuro riders for Elf Marc VDS in ninth.

Celestino Vietti had been 22nd in the morning and picked up the pace to finish the second track session an elevated tenth for Beta Tools SpeedRS, all after making a huge turn one , knee down save in the afternoon.

The remaining automatic Q2 slots went to Veitti’s teammate Alonso Lopez, a much improved Joe Roberts for American Racing, 13th placed Flip Salac, who crashed early at turn one, and Diogo Moreira in 14th for Italtrans.

The session was incredibly close with Adrian Huertas, who just missed out on Q2 in 15th behind his teammate also within a second of the lead time, with Sergio Garcia, who was 28th and last as he continues to regain his confidence on return from injury, just 1.640s slower than Gonzalez.

It was another tough result for Tony Arbolino, who although also not far of the lead pace again finds himself in Q1 with the 19th best time. Jorge Navarro was top Forward entry in 20th.


FP1 saw the lap record initially broken by Gonzalez, only for Oncu to go faster and top the session. Baltus was second quickest, also going better then Gonzalez, who finished the session third, with all of the trio setting sub 1m 40s times.

Agius was fourth quickest, ahead of the top rookie in the session, Alonso, and the best Boscoscuro rider - Dixon in sixth.

Canet was the only FP1 faller, leaving him down in eleventh.

No replacement riders were called upon for Jerez in Moto2, with the class presenting a full entry for the Spanish round.
 

2025 Moto2 Jerez  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 39.836s
2Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.120s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.144s
4Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.500s
5David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    GaviotaAspar Team (Kalex)+0.545s
6Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+0.643s
7Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.789s
8Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.882s
9Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.898s
10Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.251s
11Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+1.303s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.335s
13Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.345s
14Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.348s
15Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.412s
16Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.476s
17Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.479s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.486s
19Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.555s
20Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.577s
21Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.621s
22Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.633s
23Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.736s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.743s
25Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.759s
26Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.121s
27Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.356s
28Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.366s

