2025 Spain Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Spanish Grand Prix (Round 5) at Jerez, where Manuel Gonzalez lead practice, with Oncu smashing the lap record in FP1.
Manuel Gonzalez topped the timed practice session to lead the Moto2 riders into qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, round five of the championship.
Heading into the final three minutes, the Kalex rider took over and held onto the top spot with a time of 1m 40.142s, rising from fourth as the Spaniard made up all his time in the final sector of the track.
Barry Baltus has been the long term session leader, and responded - beating his own benchmark time to finish second for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego, just 0.338s slower.
Deniz Oncu topped FP1 with a record lap, but had to settle for third in the session where times count towards qualifying for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Senna Agius got off to a flying start in the morning and kept that form heading into the second session of the day, fourth in both outings for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.
|2025 Moto2 Jerez - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 40.142s
|2
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.338s
|3
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.487s
|4
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.489s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.589s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.597s
|7
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.644s
|8
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.670s
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)
|+0.676s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.737s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.770s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.866s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.874s
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.940s
|15
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.970s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.092s
|17
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.105s
|18
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.181s
|19
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.183s
|20
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.186s
|21
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.217s
|22
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.227s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.248s
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.329s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.519s
|26
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.582s
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.602s
|28
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.640s
Gresini’s Albert Arenas improved to fifth, while championship leader Aron Canet stayed upright after his FP1 spill for a better sixth on the second Fantic bike.
The battle to be top rookie continued into the second session, with David Alonso having got the better of Aspar teammate Daniel Holgado in the morning. The Moto3 champion stayed ahead, but only just - with 0.026s separating the lightweight class graduates.
Jake Dixon was the best of the Boscoscuro riders for Elf Marc VDS in ninth.
Celestino Vietti had been 22nd in the morning and picked up the pace to finish the second track session an elevated tenth for Beta Tools SpeedRS, all after making a huge turn one , knee down save in the afternoon.
The remaining automatic Q2 slots went to Veitti’s teammate Alonso Lopez, a much improved Joe Roberts for American Racing, 13th placed Flip Salac, who crashed early at turn one, and Diogo Moreira in 14th for Italtrans.
The session was incredibly close with Adrian Huertas, who just missed out on Q2 in 15th behind his teammate also within a second of the lead time, with Sergio Garcia, who was 28th and last as he continues to regain his confidence on return from injury, just 1.640s slower than Gonzalez.
It was another tough result for Tony Arbolino, who although also not far of the lead pace again finds himself in Q1 with the 19th best time. Jorge Navarro was top Forward entry in 20th.
FP1 saw the lap record initially broken by Gonzalez, only for Oncu to go faster and top the session. Baltus was second quickest, also going better then Gonzalez, who finished the session third, with all of the trio setting sub 1m 40s times.
Agius was fourth quickest, ahead of the top rookie in the session, Alonso, and the best Boscoscuro rider - Dixon in sixth.
Canet was the only FP1 faller, leaving him down in eleventh.
No replacement riders were called upon for Jerez in Moto2, with the class presenting a full entry for the Spanish round.
|2025 Moto2 Jerez - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|1m 39.836s
|2
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.120s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.144s
|4
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.500s
|5
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.545s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)
|+0.643s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.789s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.882s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.898s
|10
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.251s
|11
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+1.303s
|12
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.335s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.345s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.348s
|15
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.412s
|16
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.476s
|17
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.479s
|18
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.486s
|19
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.555s
|20
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.577s
|21
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.621s
|22
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.633s
|23
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.736s
|24
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.743s
|25
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.759s
|26
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.121s
|27
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.356s
|28
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.366s