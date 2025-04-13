2025 Qatar Moto2- Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Moto2 Qatar Grand Prix in Lusail, which saw Aron Canet complete a sublime comeback ride after a poor start.

An unstoppable Aron Canet took over and controlled the Moto2 Qatar Grand Prix, giving a gritty and entertaining performance in Lusail to come away with victory at round four.

The Fantic Racing Lino Sonego rider had qualified on the front row in third, but got the worst start imaginable, with a  wheelie ruining his launch and dropping the Spaniard to around 15th, deep in the pack.

The #44 had risen to eleventh after a lap, and that set the scene for his comeback, picking off one or two riders a lap until reaching the front-runners.

Moving into fifth with thirteen laps to go, there was still then leader Deniz Oncu, Daniel Holgado Albert Arenas and Manuel Gonzalez ahead, but not for long.

Ten laps remaining saw Gonzalez passed quickly and cleanly, with Holgado rapidly bested a lap later, while Arenas faded.

The closing laps saw Canet stalk Oncu, when the Red Bull KTM rider left a gap, Canet didn’t need a second invitation, taking over the lead for the final four laps, and pulling out a gap to lead over the line by an impressive 1.103s.

Oncu collected his third podium in the intermediate class and best result to date in second, but was frustrated not to have been able to block the pass from Canet. The Turkish rider had work to do on the last lap, but a perfect defensive line kept Manuel Gonzalez in third.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider started from pole and lead the opening laps but could not answer the fiery determination of Oncu and Canet ahead but his finish was a return to form, shaking off the memory of his tyre gamble in Texas, which left the #18 out of the points.

Rookie Daniel Holgado impressed again in qualifying, with the fifth best time on his CFMoto Inde Aspar bike. Holding his own at the front, spending much of the race in second, the rookie was a solo fourth after dropping off in the closing stages.

The rest of the field lost contact after the fall of Jake Dixon, in fifth at the time, the British rider had arrived as championship leader after his controlling COTA performance, but needed to work harder in Qatar but earned second on the grid for Elf Marc VDS. That extra push was evident in his race, eventually sliding out at turn 13 with seven laps remaining,

2025 Moto2 Qatar  - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)35.30.185s
2Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.103s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+1.286s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+4.021s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+5.892s
6Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+6.158s
7Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+9.821s
8Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+9.991s
9Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+10.839s
10Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+10.879s
11David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+11.523s
12Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+11.925s
13Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+11.048s
14Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+13.963s
15Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+17.642s
16Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+18.368s
17Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+18.919s
18Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+20.138s
19Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+20.473s
20Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+20.573s
21Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+22.822s
22Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+24.692s
23Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+25.552s
24Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+25.552s
25Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)DNF
26Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)DNF
27Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)DNF
28Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)DNF

The eventual battle for fifth became a race long war between Diogo Moreira and Barry Baltus. Moreira qualified down in twelfth and quickly made up places to finish fifth.

Baltus was second in Qatar last year and already has two top ten finishes under his belt this season, with a sixth in the opener and seventh last time out in the USA. The Fantic Racing rider gave Moreira a run for the position all the way to the chequered flag before having to settle for sixth, equalling his best finish this season.

Celestino Vietti was the best of a group of riders normally at the sharp end of the race who have struggled over the Qatar weekend. Already showing signs of improvement in qualifying, the Team HDR runner also made up seven places in the race to be the top Boscoscuro finisher at a track not seemingly suited to the machinery.

Vietti held of late advances from American Racing rider Marcos Ramirez, who placed eighth, while Arenas fell back to ninth for Italjet Gresini. The top ten was completed by Filip Salac, the best of the Marc VDS riders after Dixon’s fall.

Moto3 reigning champion David Alonso was eleventh on the second Aspar bike, beating Zonta van den Goorbergh to the line on his RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP bike.

Collin Veijer collected his third points finish in his rookie season in 13t for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Senna Agius got a very obvious jump start from 13th and was quickly in ninth. The Australian was handed a double long lap penalty which dropped the Dynavolt rider to 18th but was judged to have taken his penalty incorrectly, so was sent round the loop one more time.

In a day of fightbacks, Agius made it back to the points, finishing 14th with Joe Roberts making the best of a tough weekend in 15th for the final point on offer for American Racing.

2024 race winner Alonso Lopez had been struggling on arrival in Qatar, just making it into Q2 directly before finishing that session last. The Team HDR Heidrun rider also had a long lap penalty to serve for knocking off Ayumu Sasaki in practice, going onto finish 16th.

Sergio Garcia competed his comeback fro injury in a tentative 19th for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.

Mario Aji was declared fit to ride earlier in the day, after his massive fall at the end of qualifying. The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider finished the race, but down in 23rd after a promising start to the weekend, where he had headed straight to Q2.

The weekend never really got going for Tony Arbolino and Joe Roberts, who lined up for race day 22nd and 23rd respectively. Arbolino failed to find that race day push, unlike Roberts in 15th the Italian crossed the finish in 20th.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Dixon was joined out of the race by early faller Ayumu Sasaki, with two retirements, Jorge Navarro pulled his Forward bike into the pits, while Darryn Binder had a bike failure right in front of van den Goorbergh, with the Netherlands rider’s quick thinking avoiding contact for the pair.

Championship standings

Canet takes over a the top of the title standings thanks to his win, moving onto 71 points. Gonzalez also leapfrogs over Dixon after his DNF, now on 61 while the Brit remains on 59.

Holgado is the top rookie scorer with 36 points, now fourth overall after a strong start to his debut intermediate campaign.

