2025 Qatar Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Qatar Grand Prix (Round 4) where Manuel Gonzalez continued his dominance with a new lap record.

Manuel Gonzalez, Qatar, Lusail, Moto2, pole, qualifying, 12 April, 2025
Qualifying for the Moto2 class saw Manuel Gonzalez continue his strong weekend with a pole earned with a new best lap of Lusail in Qatar.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP rider got a perfect run aboard his Kalex, starting his best lap with a slipstream from Adrian Huertas ahead, with Marcos Ramirez as a marker in the distance to help the Spaniard to his third pole of the season with a new lap record of 1m 56.301s in Lusail.

Jake Dixon enjoyed having a perfect end to his Austin meeting, coming away with a win and the championship lead and after working into the weekend this time around, the Elf Marc VDS rider was just 0.1768s slower by the end of qualifying on his Boscoscuro.

The front row will be completed by 2024 polesitter Aron Canet, one of the last riders to improve aboard his Fantic Racing Lino Sonego bike, due to a late crash for Mario Aji, which earned a red flag although the chequered flag was already out.

Albert Arenas set the pace in the first session of the day, FP2, and was the only rider to take a session from Gonzalez so far, finishing qualifying a solid fourth for Italjet Gresini.

Daniel Holgado was the best of the rookies again, finishing an impressive fifth quickest for Aspar after looking annoyed in the session when out wide as teammate David Alonso moved inside him.
 

2025 Moto2 Qatar  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 56.301s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+0.168s
3Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.292s
4Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.323s
5Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.455s
6Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.473s
7Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.477s
8Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.611s
9Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.638s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.714s
11David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.743s
12Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.777s
13Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.847s
14Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+1.003s
15Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.054s
16Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.365s
17Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.393s
18Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+1.529s
Q1
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 57.433s
20Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 57.540s
21Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 57.558s
22Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1m 57.601s
23Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 57.640s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 57.674s
25Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 57.922s
26Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1m 58.130s
27Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 58.185s
28Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 58.821s

 

Zonta van den Goorbergh has kept his improved weekend running with the sixth best lap for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP, only just quicker than Deniz Oncu, who finished qualifying with the seventh best time for Red Bull KTM Ajo after a late push just before Aji’s fall.

Filip Salac was the best of the riders to come through Q1 in eighth on the second Marc VDS bike, while Barry Baltus was unlucky to time his best lap with the red flag, having his time removed and moved back to ninth for Fantic.

Marcos Ramirez did enough to complete the top ten on the grid for American Racing., while reigning Moto3 champion Alonso was eleventh.

Team HDR Heidrun rider Alonso Lopez had managed to slip into Q2 directly with a late effort on Friday, but was off the pace for all of Q2, over 1.5 seconds off the pole time.  The 2024 race winner shunted Ayumu Sasaki off track in practice, and was penalised accordingly, handed a long lap penalty to be served in the race.


Q1 -  No way forward for Arbolino, Roberts

Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP’s Senna Agius(13th) moved up to Q2 with the best time, at the time the third quickest Qatar run of the weekend, with Filip Salac picking up the pace at the same time for Elf Marc VDS.

They were joined in the second session by Diogo Moreira (12th) for Italtrans and Celestino Vietti (14th) for Team HDR Heidrun in a session where there was no late progression or last minute improvements, with only three riders going faster out on their second runs.

Alex Escrig was the best of the Forward riders, just missing out in fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Vietti may have moved on after a slow start to the weekend, but several riders saw their off-key starts to the weekend endure.

Joe Roberts was ninth in the session as his struggles continue, leaving the American Racing rider to line up 23rd on Sunday. Tony Arbolino will be one slot ahead of him in 22nd for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, a shock after the Italian had looked to  have bounced back with second in the COTA race last time out.

Sergio Garcia began his return from injury with 27th fir QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.
 

 

