2025 Qatar Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for the Moto2 class saw Manuel Gonzalez continue his strong weekend with a pole earned with a new best lap of Lusail in Qatar.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt IntactGP rider got a perfect run aboard his Kalex, starting his best lap with a slipstream from Adrian Huertas ahead, with Marcos Ramirez as a marker in the distance to help the Spaniard to his third pole of the season with a new lap record of 1m 56.301s in Lusail.

Jake Dixon enjoyed having a perfect end to his Austin meeting, coming away with a win and the championship lead and after working into the weekend this time around, the Elf Marc VDS rider was just 0.1768s slower by the end of qualifying on his Boscoscuro.

The front row will be completed by 2024 polesitter Aron Canet, one of the last riders to improve aboard his Fantic Racing Lino Sonego bike, due to a late crash for Mario Aji, which earned a red flag although the chequered flag was already out.

Albert Arenas set the pace in the first session of the day, FP2, and was the only rider to take a session from Gonzalez so far, finishing qualifying a solid fourth for Italjet Gresini.

Daniel Holgado was the best of the rookies again, finishing an impressive fifth quickest for Aspar after looking annoyed in the session when out wide as teammate David Alonso moved inside him.



2025 Moto2 Qatar - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 56.301s 2 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) +0.168s 3 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.292s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.323s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.455s 6 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.473s 7 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.477s 8 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.611s 9 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.638s 10 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.714s 11 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.743s 12 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.777s 13 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.847s 14 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro) +1.003s 15 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.054s 16 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.365s 17 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.393s 18 Alonso Lopez SPA Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro) +1.529s Q1 19 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 57.433s 20 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 57.540s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 57.558s 22 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1m 57.601s 23 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 57.640s 24 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 57.674s 25 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 57.922s 26 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) 1m 58.130s 27 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 58.185s 28 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 58.821s

Zonta van den Goorbergh has kept his improved weekend running with the sixth best lap for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP, only just quicker than Deniz Oncu, who finished qualifying with the seventh best time for Red Bull KTM Ajo after a late push just before Aji’s fall.

Filip Salac was the best of the riders to come through Q1 in eighth on the second Marc VDS bike, while Barry Baltus was unlucky to time his best lap with the red flag, having his time removed and moved back to ninth for Fantic.

Marcos Ramirez did enough to complete the top ten on the grid for American Racing., while reigning Moto3 champion Alonso was eleventh.

Team HDR Heidrun rider Alonso Lopez had managed to slip into Q2 directly with a late effort on Friday, but was off the pace for all of Q2, over 1.5 seconds off the pole time. The 2024 race winner shunted Ayumu Sasaki off track in practice, and was penalised accordingly, handed a long lap penalty to be served in the race.



Q1 - No way forward for Arbolino, Roberts

Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP’s Senna Agius(13th) moved up to Q2 with the best time, at the time the third quickest Qatar run of the weekend, with Filip Salac picking up the pace at the same time for Elf Marc VDS.

They were joined in the second session by Diogo Moreira (12th) for Italtrans and Celestino Vietti (14th) for Team HDR Heidrun in a session where there was no late progression or last minute improvements, with only three riders going faster out on their second runs.

Alex Escrig was the best of the Forward riders, just missing out in fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Vietti may have moved on after a slow start to the weekend, but several riders saw their off-key starts to the weekend endure.

Joe Roberts was ninth in the session as his struggles continue, leaving the American Racing rider to line up 23rd on Sunday. Tony Arbolino will be one slot ahead of him in 22nd for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, a shock after the Italian had looked to have bounced back with second in the COTA race last time out.

Sergio Garcia began his return from injury with 27th fir QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.

