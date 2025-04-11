2025 Qatar Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Qatar Grand Prix (Round 4) at the Lusail International Circuit, with Manuel Gonzalez dominating on day one.
Manuel Gonzalez topped both the hot session in the afternoon sun and the first Moto2 session under the floodlights to lead the field on Friday after practice in Qatar, for round four of the championship.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was a constant near the top of the timesheets through out the second session, but it was his effort heading into the final eight minutes which held firm and saw the Spaniard directly into Q2 with the top time.
That lap, a best of 1m 57.073s, was still slower then the lap record at a hotter Qatar as Moto2 visit the desert track later in the season, but gives the winner of this season’s opener in Thailand the best start to the weekend possible after his tyre gamble brought a 22nd place finish in Austin.
As with the morning session, it was Aron Canet who came nearest to the top time, this time just 0.022s slower for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego in a tight practice session. Canet set his best in the final minute of the session, moving up from tenth.
Fellow Kalex rider Daniel Holgado was leading before being pushed back to third as the manufacturer took command in Lusail. The CFMoto Aspar rider finished as top rookie on the opening day.
Deniz Oncu was sat up and on the limit during the session and was right behind on the timesheets for Red Bull KTM Ajo, finishing Friday fourth.
Early session leader Albert Arenas only dropped to fifth for Italjet Gresini, ahead of a much improved Zonta van den Goorbergh, who was sixth quickest for RW -Idrofoglia Racing GP.
|2025 Moto2 Qatar - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 57.073s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.022s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.063s
|4
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.076s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.133s
|6
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.241s
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.279s
|8
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.431s
|9
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
+0.434s
|10
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)
|+0.442s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)
|+0.582s
|12
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.616s
|13
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.618s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.694s
|15
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.735s
|16
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.802s
|17
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.823s
|18
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.823s
|19
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.891s
|20
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.921s
|21
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.954s
|22
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.990s
|23
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.188s
|24
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.304s
|25
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.378s
|26
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)
|+1.476s
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.563s
|28
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.906s
Barry Baltus claimed seventh overnight on the second Fantic Racing bike, with Marcos Ramirez the best of the American Racing riders in eighth, well ahead of teammate Joe Roberts in 22nd.
Rookie David Alonso found a tow to pull him to ninth, with Jake Dixon, who missed the Qatar round in 2024 after a practice fall got his season off on the wrong foot, inside the top ten despite a fall at turn 15 whilst seventh.
The Elf Marc VDS rider leads the championship after dominating the last round, including the Friday times, in Austin.
Alonso Lopez worked hard to get to eleventh after a slow start to the weekend, but was responsible for Ayumu Sasaki’s fall, clattering into the side of the Japanese rider at turn four in the closing stages, leaving Lopez under investigation for the move.
Another rookie, Adrian Huertas earned twelfth for Italtrans, with 13th paced Mario Aji for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia and Darryn Binder, who moved into 14th right at the end of the session for Gresini taking the remaining Q2 automatic progression places.
Jorge Navarro was last by a margin in FP1 and made huge gains in practice to be the top Forward rider, just missing out in 15th.
The same riders that struggled in the first portion of track time had trouble again - Tony Arbolino finished 25th, Vietti was lost in 26th and Sergio Garcia took over last place.
The opening Moto2 session, FP1 was lead by Gonzalez, with Canet and Oncu completing the top three.
Dixon, off the back of a dominant COTA where he lead from the first session, got a slow start but recovered to fourth. Other made less progress - the rider second to Dixon in America, Arbolino spent much of the session in last before a late push up to 19th - ahead of 2024 Qatar race winner Lopez in 21st, Vietti in 22nd and Sergio Garcia as he continues to come back from injury with a cautious 25th.
There were no fallers in the opening session, but David Alonso did need to return to the pits after being clipped on the back of his Aspar bike by Jorge Navarro early in the session.
Moto2 has a full grid with no replacement riders for the Qatar GP.
|2025 Moto2 Qatar - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 57.689s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.278s
|3
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.449s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)
|+0.516s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.539s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.540s
|7
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.696s
|8
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.771s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.871s
|10
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.964s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.985s
|12
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.987s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.024s
|14
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.069s
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.230s
|16
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.298s
|17
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.305s
|18
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.333s
|19
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.428s
|20
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.645s
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)
|+1.646s
|22
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)
|+1.696s
|23
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.790s
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.836s
|25
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.904s
|26
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.947s
|27
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.999s
|28
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.157s