2025 Qatar Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Qatar Grand Prix (Round 4) at the Lusail International Circuit, with Manuel Gonzalez dominating on day one.

Manuel Gonzalez, Qatar, Moto2, Practice, Friday, 11 April 2025
© Gold & Goose

Manuel Gonzalez topped both the hot session in the afternoon sun and the first Moto2 session under the floodlights to lead the field on Friday after practice in Qatar, for round four of the championship.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was a constant near the top of the timesheets through out the second session, but it was his effort heading into the final eight minutes which held firm and saw the Spaniard directly into Q2 with the top time.

That lap, a best of 1m 57.073s, was still slower then the lap record at a hotter Qatar as Moto2 visit the desert track later in the season, but gives the winner of this season’s opener in Thailand the best start to the weekend possible after his tyre gamble brought a 22nd place finish in Austin.

As with the morning session, it was Aron Canet who came nearest to the top time, this time just 0.022s slower for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego in a tight practice session. Canet set his best in the final minute of the session, moving up from tenth.

Fellow Kalex rider Daniel Holgado was leading before being pushed back to third as the manufacturer took command in Lusail. The CFMoto Aspar rider finished as top rookie on the opening day.

Deniz Oncu was sat up and on the limit during the session and was right behind on the timesheets for Red Bull KTM Ajo, finishing Friday fourth.

Early session leader Albert Arenas only dropped to fifth for Italjet Gresini, ahead of a much improved Zonta van den Goorbergh, who was sixth quickest for RW -Idrofoglia Racing GP.  

2025 Moto2 Qatar  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 57.073s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.022s
3Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.063s
4Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.076s
5Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.133s
6Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.241s
7Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.279s
8Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
 		+0.431s
9David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
+0.434s
10Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+0.442s
11Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+0.582s
12Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.616s
13Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.618s
14Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.694s
15Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.735s
16Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.802s
17Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.823s
18Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.823s
19Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.891s
20Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.921s
21Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.954s
22Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.990s
23Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.188s
24Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.304s
25Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.378s
26Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+1.476s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.563s
28Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.906s

Barry Baltus claimed seventh overnight on the second Fantic Racing bike, with Marcos Ramirez the best of the American Racing riders in eighth, well ahead of teammate Joe Roberts in 22nd.

Rookie David Alonso found a tow to pull him to ninth, with Jake Dixon, who missed the Qatar round in 2024 after a practice fall got his season off on the wrong foot, inside the top ten despite a fall at turn 15 whilst seventh.  

The Elf Marc VDS rider leads the championship after dominating the last round, including the Friday times, in Austin.

Alonso Lopez worked hard to get to eleventh after a slow start to the weekend, but was responsible for Ayumu Sasaki’s fall, clattering into the side of the Japanese rider at turn four in the closing stages, leaving Lopez under investigation for the move.

Another rookie, Adrian Huertas earned twelfth for Italtrans, with 13th paced Mario Aji for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia and Darryn Binder, who moved into 14th right at the end of the session for Gresini taking the remaining Q2 automatic progression places.

Jorge Navarro was last by a margin in FP1 and made huge gains in practice to be the top Forward rider, just missing out in 15th.


The same riders that struggled in the first portion of track time had trouble again - Tony Arbolino finished 25th, Vietti was lost in 26th and Sergio Garcia took over last place.

The opening Moto2 session, FP1 was lead by Gonzalez, with Canet and Oncu completing the top three.

Dixon, off the back of a dominant COTA where he lead from the first session, got a slow start but recovered to fourth. Other made less progress - the rider second to Dixon in America, Arbolino spent much of the session in last before a late push up to 19th  - ahead of 2024 Qatar race winner Lopez in 21st, Vietti in 22nd and Sergio Garcia as he continues to come back from injury with a cautious 25th.

There were no fallers in the opening session, but David Alonso did need to return to the pits after being clipped on the back of his Aspar bike by Jorge Navarro early in the session.

Moto2 has a full grid with no replacement riders for the Qatar GP.
 

2025 Moto2 Qatar - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 57.689s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.278s
3Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.449s
4Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro)+0.516s
5Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.539s
6Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.540s
7Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.696s
8Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.771s
9Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.871s
10David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.964s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.985s
12Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.987s
13Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.024s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.069s
15Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.230s
16Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.298s
17Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.305s
18Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.333s
19Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.428s
20Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.645s
21Alonso LopezSPATeam HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro)+1.646s
22Celestino ViettiITATeam HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro)+1.696s
23Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.790s
24Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.836s
25Sergio GarciaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.904s
26Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.947s
27Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.999s
28Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.157s

