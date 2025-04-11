2025 Qatar Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Manuel Gonzalez topped both the hot session in the afternoon sun and the first Moto2 session under the floodlights to lead the field on Friday after practice in Qatar, for round four of the championship.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was a constant near the top of the timesheets through out the second session, but it was his effort heading into the final eight minutes which held firm and saw the Spaniard directly into Q2 with the top time.

That lap, a best of 1m 57.073s, was still slower then the lap record at a hotter Qatar as Moto2 visit the desert track later in the season, but gives the winner of this season’s opener in Thailand the best start to the weekend possible after his tyre gamble brought a 22nd place finish in Austin.

As with the morning session, it was Aron Canet who came nearest to the top time, this time just 0.022s slower for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego in a tight practice session. Canet set his best in the final minute of the session, moving up from tenth.

Fellow Kalex rider Daniel Holgado was leading before being pushed back to third as the manufacturer took command in Lusail. The CFMoto Aspar rider finished as top rookie on the opening day.

Deniz Oncu was sat up and on the limit during the session and was right behind on the timesheets for Red Bull KTM Ajo, finishing Friday fourth.

Early session leader Albert Arenas only dropped to fifth for Italjet Gresini, ahead of a much improved Zonta van den Goorbergh, who was sixth quickest for RW -Idrofoglia Racing GP.

2025 Moto2 Qatar - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 57.073s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.022s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.063s 4 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.076s 5 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.133s 6 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.241s 7 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.279s 8 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)

+0.431s 9 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)

+0.434s 10 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscoro) +0.442s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA Team HDR Heidrun(Boscoscuro) +0.582s 12 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.616s 13 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.618s 14 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.694s 15 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.735s 16 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.802s 17 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.823s 18 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.823s 19 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.891s 20 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.921s 21 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.954s 22 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.990s 23 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.188s 24 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.304s 25 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.378s 26 Celestino Vietti ITA Team HDR Heidrun (Boscoscuro) +1.476s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.563s 28 Sergio Garcia SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.906s

Barry Baltus claimed seventh overnight on the second Fantic Racing bike, with Marcos Ramirez the best of the American Racing riders in eighth, well ahead of teammate Joe Roberts in 22nd.

Rookie David Alonso found a tow to pull him to ninth, with Jake Dixon, who missed the Qatar round in 2024 after a practice fall got his season off on the wrong foot, inside the top ten despite a fall at turn 15 whilst seventh.

The Elf Marc VDS rider leads the championship after dominating the last round, including the Friday times, in Austin.

Alonso Lopez worked hard to get to eleventh after a slow start to the weekend, but was responsible for Ayumu Sasaki’s fall, clattering into the side of the Japanese rider at turn four in the closing stages, leaving Lopez under investigation for the move.

Another rookie, Adrian Huertas earned twelfth for Italtrans, with 13th paced Mario Aji for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia and Darryn Binder, who moved into 14th right at the end of the session for Gresini taking the remaining Q2 automatic progression places.

Jorge Navarro was last by a margin in FP1 and made huge gains in practice to be the top Forward rider, just missing out in 15th.



The same riders that struggled in the first portion of track time had trouble again - Tony Arbolino finished 25th, Vietti was lost in 26th and Sergio Garcia took over last place.

The opening Moto2 session, FP1 was lead by Gonzalez, with Canet and Oncu completing the top three.

Dixon, off the back of a dominant COTA where he lead from the first session, got a slow start but recovered to fourth. Other made less progress - the rider second to Dixon in America, Arbolino spent much of the session in last before a late push up to 19th - ahead of 2024 Qatar race winner Lopez in 21st, Vietti in 22nd and Sergio Garcia as he continues to come back from injury with a cautious 25th.

There were no fallers in the opening session, but David Alonso did need to return to the pits after being clipped on the back of his Aspar bike by Jorge Navarro early in the session.

Moto2 has a full grid with no replacement riders for the Qatar GP.

