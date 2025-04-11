2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Friday Practice Results

2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'52.288s 16/17 346k 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.513s 13/14 348k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.583s 16/17 344k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.657s 10/17 342k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.874s 15/17 341k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.905s 17/18 345k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.910s 15/16 343k 8 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.935s 15/16 345k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.937s 15/18 345k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.009s 14/17 344k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.034s 13/17 343k 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.073s 17/18 345k 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.142s 14/17 343k 14 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.189s 11/14 340k 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.219s 17/18 342k 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.229s 16/18 338k 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.363s 18/19 347k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.438s 12/17 343k 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.819s 5/13 341k 20 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.824s 12/14 344k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.826s 15/17 338k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.076s 13/16 345k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 50.789s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)

Marc Marquez struck straight back after his Austin error by dominating opening practice for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

After crashing from the lead at COTA, ruining his hopes of a perfect sixth race win of the season, Marquez was soon leading this afternoon’s standings.

Qatar may be one of Marquez’s least successful circuits but the #93 was over half-a-second clear of younger brother - and new world championship leader - Alex Marquez during the middle stages.

2023 winner Fabio di Giannantonio and COTA winner Francesco Bagnaia then split the Marquez brothers in the closing minutes, pushing Alex down to fourth.

Bagnaia predicted on Thursday that Marc would be immediately fast on the dusty track but hopes to close the gap as track conditions improve.

KTM received an early boost with Maverick Vinales best of the non-Ducatis in fifth.

After passing a medical check on Thursday, reigning world champion Jorge Martin completed his first Grand Prix weekend laps as an Aprilia rider during FP1.

The Spaniard has been sidelined by multiple fractures - most seriously to his left wrist - when a highside during testing at Sepang was followed by an even heavier Supermoto fall ahead of the Thai season opener.

Martin finished the 45-minute session in 20th place, 1.824s from Marc Marquez, having completed 14 laps, exceeding his entire pre-season testing tally before crashing at Sepang.

Despite Martin’s comeback, the 2025 MotoGP grid remains incomplete, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making a second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Jack Miller was the only faller this morning, with Johann Zarco suffering an early technical issue.

The unique Qatar night race timetable means the opening MotoGP track sessions of each day take place in bright sunshine while the evening sessions are held under the floodlights, in cooler temperatures.

Michelin hopes that changes to the soft rear and hard front tyre, compared to last year's Lusail allocation, will tempt more riders away from the medium compound that was used almost exclusively in both 2024 races.

However, most riders were again on the medium compounds, front and rear, during the dusty FP1.