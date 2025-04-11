2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 4 of 22.
|2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'52.288s
|16/17
|346k
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.513s
|13/14
|348k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.583s
|16/17
|344k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.657s
|10/17
|342k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.874s
|15/17
|341k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.905s
|17/18
|345k
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.910s
|15/16
|343k
|8
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.935s
|15/16
|345k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.937s
|15/18
|345k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.009s
|14/17
|344k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.034s
|13/17
|343k
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.073s
|17/18
|345k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.142s
|14/17
|343k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.189s
|11/14
|340k
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.219s
|17/18
|342k
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.229s
|16/18
|338k
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.363s
|18/19
|347k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.438s
|12/17
|343k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.819s
|5/13
|341k
|20
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.824s
|12/14
|344k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.826s
|15/17
|338k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.076s
|13/16
|345k
* Rookie
Official Qatar MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 50.789s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)
Marc Marquez struck straight back after his Austin error by dominating opening practice for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.
After crashing from the lead at COTA, ruining his hopes of a perfect sixth race win of the season, Marquez was soon leading this afternoon’s standings.
Qatar may be one of Marquez’s least successful circuits but the #93 was over half-a-second clear of younger brother - and new world championship leader - Alex Marquez during the middle stages.
2023 winner Fabio di Giannantonio and COTA winner Francesco Bagnaia then split the Marquez brothers in the closing minutes, pushing Alex down to fourth.
Bagnaia predicted on Thursday that Marc would be immediately fast on the dusty track but hopes to close the gap as track conditions improve.
KTM received an early boost with Maverick Vinales best of the non-Ducatis in fifth.
After passing a medical check on Thursday, reigning world champion Jorge Martin completed his first Grand Prix weekend laps as an Aprilia rider during FP1.
The Spaniard has been sidelined by multiple fractures - most seriously to his left wrist - when a highside during testing at Sepang was followed by an even heavier Supermoto fall ahead of the Thai season opener.
Martin finished the 45-minute session in 20th place, 1.824s from Marc Marquez, having completed 14 laps, exceeding his entire pre-season testing tally before crashing at Sepang.
Despite Martin’s comeback, the 2025 MotoGP grid remains incomplete, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making a second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.
Jack Miller was the only faller this morning, with Johann Zarco suffering an early technical issue.
The unique Qatar night race timetable means the opening MotoGP track sessions of each day take place in bright sunshine while the evening sessions are held under the floodlights, in cooler temperatures.
Michelin hopes that changes to the soft rear and hard front tyre, compared to last year's Lusail allocation, will tempt more riders away from the medium compound that was used almost exclusively in both 2024 races.
However, most riders were again on the medium compounds, front and rear, during the dusty FP1.