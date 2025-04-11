2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 4 of 22.

2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'52.288s16/17346k
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.513s13/14348k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.583s16/17344k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.657s10/17342k
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.874s15/17341k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.905s17/18345k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.910s15/16343k
8Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.935s15/16345k
9Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.937s15/18345k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.009s14/17344k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.034s13/17343k
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.073s17/18345k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.142s14/17343k
14Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.189s11/14340k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.219s17/18342k
16Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.229s16/18338k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.363s18/19347k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.438s12/17343k
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.819s5/13341k
20Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.824s12/14344k
21Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.826s15/17338k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.076s13/16345k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 50.789s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)

Marc Marquez struck straight back after his Austin error by dominating opening practice for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

After crashing from the lead at COTA, ruining his hopes of a perfect sixth race win of the season, Marquez was soon leading this afternoon’s standings.

Qatar may be one of Marquez’s least successful circuits but the #93 was over half-a-second clear of younger brother - and new world championship leader - Alex Marquez during the middle stages.

2023 winner Fabio di Giannantonio and COTA winner Francesco Bagnaia then split the Marquez brothers in the closing minutes, pushing Alex down to fourth.

Bagnaia predicted on Thursday that Marc would be immediately fast on the dusty track but hopes to close the gap as track conditions improve.

KTM received an early boost with Maverick Vinales best of the non-Ducatis  in fifth.

After passing a medical check on Thursday, reigning world champion Jorge Martin completed his first Grand Prix weekend laps as an Aprilia rider during FP1.

The Spaniard has been sidelined by multiple fractures - most seriously to his left wrist - when a highside during testing at Sepang was followed by an even heavier Supermoto fall ahead of the Thai season opener.

Martin finished the 45-minute session in 20th place, 1.824s from Marc Marquez, having completed 14 laps, exceeding his entire pre-season testing tally before crashing at Sepang.

Despite Martin’s comeback, the 2025 MotoGP grid remains incomplete, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making a second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Jack Miller was the only faller this morning, with Johann Zarco suffering an early technical issue.

The unique Qatar night race timetable means the opening MotoGP track sessions of each day take place in bright sunshine while the evening sessions are held under the floodlights, in cooler temperatures.

Michelin hopes that changes to the soft rear and hard front tyre, compared to last year's Lusail allocation, will tempt more riders away from the medium compound that was used almost exclusively in both 2024 races.

However, most riders were again on the medium compounds, front and rear, during the dusty FP1.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

