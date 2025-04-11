Ducati CEO vows to “keep an eye on” Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia

Claudio Domenicali promises to watch the dynamic inside Ducati garage

Ducati
Ducati

The CEO of Ducati insists the dynamic between Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia must be “watched carefully”.

Ducati boast an incredible rider duo on the best bike in MotoGP, but it brings its own unique challenges.

Marc Marquez and Bagnaia both have the same ambition, to claim this year’s championship, and are expected to become each other’s top rival in that pursuit, although Gresini’s Alex Marquez is currently the leader.

The relationships within the Italian manufacturer are also under the microscope after newcomer Marquez won the first four rounds of the 2025 season, then fell out of the lead allowing teammate Bagnaia to win for the first time at COTA.

Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia under microscope of Ducati boss

Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia

“More than it worries me, I think it should be watched carefully, which is also what the team is doing,” Claudio Domenicali told GPOne.

“Personally I am very happy with how the team has worked in synergy in the first three rounds.

“It certainly wasn’t easy for Pecco because Marc, as soon as he arrived, was immediately able to get in tune with the GP25, plus he had a less troubled final phase of winter testing.

“He couldn’t immediately find the confidence he hoped for, but he’s a great champion and we’ve seen that when the opportunity presents itself as it did in Austin, he’s ready to kick in.

“After all, he is the only one who has been able to beat the Spaniard in this championship, so that’s good.

“I think there is a good balance. Having said that, we are talking about two top riders who want to win and consequently will be to keep an eye on.”

Bagnaia endured an unexpected struggle at the first two rounds while his new teammate Marquez stole the show with four victories.

But Bagnaia winning in Texas, where Marquez is historically the king, represents the pendulum swinging in his direction.

Marquez has claimed that his brother Alex, and Bagnaia, will have the advantage at this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP.

Marc and Bagnaia each have one premier class win at Qatar but the circuit is generally considered favourable for the Italian.

