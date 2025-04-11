Pedro Acosta accused of “sending a clear message” about money to Ducati

Pedro Acosta is publicly flirting to claim a factory-spec Ducati ride, it has been claimed.

The future of factory KTM rider Acosta is set to dominate this year’s rider market.

He remains committed to KTM, who gave him a chance last year in MotoGP which he took with aplomb, but is also attracting admiring glances from rival manufacturers.

Acosta has been heavily linked to Honda, who have the finances and the ambition to return to the top of MotoGP. VR46 are reportedly interested, while Pramac Yamaha owner Paolo Campinoti was also caught speaking to him.

Pedro Acosta to join Ducati?

Pedro Acosta

Acosta has claimed “I don’t care about money” when questioned about his MotoGP future.

But that claim has a hidden meaning according to Carlo Pernat, the paddock veteran.

“I'm not horrified because it's not true,” Pernat told MOW.

“But for many riders, especially when they have already arrived in MotoGP and have already earned figures for which a lifetime would not be enough for others, money is not the priority over the possibility of winning.

“When Pedro Acosta makes the statement 'I don't care about money' he is just sending a clear message…”

A message to who, though?

Pernat claims: “Ducati, that's clear!

“It seems that both Honda and Yamaha have already come forward with important offers, but a rider who is aware that he is on a par with a Marc Marquez or a Pecco Bagnaia, in short, that he is not one of the bunch but a phenomenon, wants the best bike.

“Marc Marquez has opened a path to this.”

Acosta would have access to a factory-spec Ducati if he signed for VR46 in 2026.

Italian media insist that Valentino Rossi wants to bring Acosta to his MotoGP team, and sees him as the ‘anti-Marquez’ to thwart his old rival.

VR46 have one factory Ducati at their disposal, which Fabio di Giannantonio rides this year.

But KTM haven’t given up hope of keeping their star man, despite a bad start to the year.

Pernat said about Acosta staying with KTM: “If the conditions are like this, I don't think so, but I also don't think he's willing to do anything to leave.

“If they give him the good bike he can also stay, but he too must learn that the rider must adapt a little to the bike.”