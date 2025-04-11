Private chat leaked as Jorge Martin explains crash to Marc Marquez

Jorge Martin explained more details about the crash which scuppered the start of his title defence to Marc Marquez.

Martin and Marquez spoke privately on Thursday before the Qatar MotoGP ahead of the official press conference, but new footage has picked up every word.

Martin is returning for this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP, his first round of the year at the fourth attempt due to a hand injury suffered days before the opener.

Jorge Martin explains crash to Marc Marquez

Marquez greeted him: “Welcome back, mate.”

Martin said: “Thanks, back already.”

He added: “I’m not at full strength.”

Marquez asked: “How’s it going?”

Martin: “The scaphoid bone, man. The good thing is that it’s [on the left hand], but f***!”

Martin crashed at Buriram in a private test on his Aprilia in the days before the Thailand MotoGP, injuring the delicate scaphoid bone in his hand which required surgery.

This was in addition, and far worse, to his highside on the first morning of pre-season testing.

Marquez asked about the crash: “Where was it? The first or the second?”

Martin answered: “The first, on the kerb. As I turned at the turn… you know the little curve when you’re going on the straight? That’s where I ended up.”

Marquez asked: “The little corner at the bottom?”

Martin: “Yes. You wouldn’t believe the hit I took. Ribs, everything.”

Marquez: “But what did you touch? The dirt?”

Martin: “No. The white line. But with the bike straight, you know?”

Martin has barely had any laps on his Aprilia, since joining the manufacturer as MotoGP champion from his victory with Pramac Ducati.

He is unlikely to be a frontrunner as he builds his physical fitness and his adaptation to his new machinery.

Alex Marquez leads the championship in the reigning champion’s absence, a point clear of his brother.