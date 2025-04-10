Fabio Quartararo: “I don't want to touch the bike” in Qatar MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo plans to maintain a consistent bike setup in search of performance at Qatar MotoGP.

Fabio Quartararo has called for a change of tactics by his Monster Yamaha team during this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP.

The Frenchman believes constant adjustments and data gathering have prevented him from riding to his full potential in the opening three rounds.

Quartararo is now aiming to simplify his Lusail weekend by sticking with one base configuration from first practice onwards.

“We are trying to find grip but we already changed the set-up twenty times, so we will not find the performance by changing more,” Speedweek.com quotes Quartararo as saying.

“I think it's good to have a base to adapt to, and then if we have something important that we think will really help, then we can try it back-to-back.

“But I don't want to try anymore the same things in different tracks.  

“I want to focus on my riding because every time we change [something] and I never find the limit of my bike.

“So I don't want to touch the bike at this Grand Prix and have the same base from FP1 to the race. 

"Of course, if we need to make normal adjustments, we'll do that. But I don't want to change too much."

Quartararo impressed with sixth and top non-Ducati in the COTA Sprint before rain, a sighting lap accident and grid chaos left him tenth in the Grand Prix.

“[The Sprint] was the first time that I really enjoyed this year during a race,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I make a mistake during the [Grand Prix] sighting lap then there was a big mess for the race, so unfortunately we could not really perform.

“But my feeling on the bike was good and I think that, like I said, keeping the same bike and working from my side to be at 100% of the bike and find the limit will be really important this weekend.”

Quartararo is the most recent non-Ducati race winner at Qatar, during his 2021 title season.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

