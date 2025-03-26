Valentino Rossi sees Pedro Acosta as ‘the anti-Marc Marquez’ as rumours hot up

Valentino Rossi reportedly wants to sign Pedro Acosta to his MotoGP team to thwart Marc Marquez.

Factory KTM rider Acosta has been heavily linked with a 2026 switch to the VR46 team, and the rumours in Italy hotted up this weekend ahead of the Americas Grand Prix.

Rossi sees Acosta as “the real anti-Marquez” and “the only one able to stop Marc”, Gazzetta report.

Rossi’s tally of nine world championships could be equalled by his fierce rival Marquez who, this year, has dominated the first two MotoGP rounds aboard his factory Ducati.

Marquez could therefore overtake Rossi’s total in 2026.

But he could find himself up against Acosta on equal machinery, should the talented young Spaniard somehow move to VR46.

VR46, as Ducati’s premier satellite team, have one factory-spec bike which Fabio di Giannantonio rides this year.

VR46 would wait “cheque in hand” to sign Acosta, Gazzetta report.

However, the Italian newspaper stresses that there are no official negotiations yet.

Rossi and Acosta have a relationship from the Spaniard's trips to Tavullia ranch to take part in the 100km of Champions.

KTM could still keep Pedro Acosta

KTM’s other three riders - Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini “are all trying to land in a new team” for 2026, due to concerns about the manufacturer’s competitiveness amid their financial problems, Gazzetta also report.

But “only Acosta” will have “no problem” finding a new team with competitive machinery and salary.

KTM intend to cling onto Acosta with “contractual updates and reassuring promises”, Italian media claims.

Acosta is currently contracted to KTM on a multi-year deal which stretches to at least the end of 2026.

Acosta’s manager Albert Valera has denied that he is desperately seeking an exit.

KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer insists “the ball is in our court” but admitted they must provide Acosta with “more than what he currently has”.

Only Yamaha are below KTM in the MotoGP standings after two rounds. KTM’s top rider is Binder, in seventh position overall.

KTM owed more than €2 billion but a restructuring process means brighter days are ahead for the manufacturer.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

