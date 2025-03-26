Teenage Northern Irish racer takes on Marc Marquez in Moto3 training session

Young Northern Irish racer Jack Burrows recently encountered former MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez on a training day in Spain.

Burrows and Marquez were both training at the Aspar Circuit in Valencia, Marquez ahead of the upcoming MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas and Burrows in preparation for his second British Talent Cup campaign.

While Marquez was riding a 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 S, Burrows was on a Moto3 machine more similar to what he will be racing this year.

“I’m on a Moto3 with 110 less brake horsepower, a much slower bike, but he was really respectful and Alex [Marquez] was the same,” Burrows told the Belfast News Letter.

“I knew he was behind me because my dad pointed at the camera when I went down the start and finish straight, so I knew to just keep my head down.

“It was a cool feeling when he went past me and he’s the only boy I’d be happy to see pass me.”

The 15-year-old Northern Irish rider, who made his debut in the British Talent Cup last season and took a maiden podium in the rain at Donington, said he was inspired to head to the Aspar Circuit for training because of the riders who have been there already.

As well as the MotoGP-leading Marquez brothers, the Aspar Circuit has had the likes of David Alonso, Dani Holgado, and reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin training at its facility this year.

“Previously we went to Cartagena for three days at a time but this was our first time at Aspar and it’s some track,” said Burrows.

“There must be something in it if all those boys are going there.”

He was also able to grab some photos with the two fast Spaniards.

“They were really polite and both shook my hand, and when I went up and asked them for a photo there was no problem at all,” he said.

“They stopped what they were doing and took a photo, and took a minute to talk to you, so I was well pleased.”