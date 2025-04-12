2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 4 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'50.499s7/7355k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.101s6/7352k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.260s6/7346k
4Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.311s7/7353k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.430s5/7356k
6Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.560s7/7353k
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.614s6/7353k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.622s6/7350k
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.675s6/7346k
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.841s6/7348k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.081s2/4354k
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.181s3/7356k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'51.553s6/7355k
14Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'51.655s3/7351k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'51.728s7/7348k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'51.735s6/7348k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)1'51.822s6/7348k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'51.947s5/6354k
19Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'51.975s7/7347k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'52.178s7/7351k
21Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'52.205s7/7351k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'53.244s3/7345k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 50.789s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)

Marc Marquez continues his perfect 2025 qualifying run by claiming a fourth MotoGP pole position of the season in Qatar.

But the factory Ducati star had to overcome a strong charge from younger brother Alex, who broke the lap record to hold pole as the chequered flag waved.

Marc then used a tow behind Franco Morbidelli to snatch P1 away from his brother by 0.101s.

The Marquez brothers may have been one-two again but there were surprises and drama behind them.

That included Fabio Quartararo momentarily snatching pole on his way to a rare front row for Yamaha and a crash for COTA winner Francesco Bagnaia leaving the Italian just 11th on the grid.

Maverick Vinales will join the VR46 Ducatis of Morbidelli and di Giannantonio on row two, as the top KTM rider in sixth place. Johann Zarco put his Honda into seventh.

Rookie Ai Ogura and Monster Yamaha’s Alex Rins reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, where factory Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and returning world champion Jorge Martin just missed out.

It was a nightmare session for HRC's Joan Mir, who will start just 21st on the grid, ahead of only LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra.

Martin is making his Aprilia Grand Prix debut this weekend, after missing the opening three rounds due to multiple fractures - including complicated injuries to his left wrist.

Despite Martin’s comeback, the 2025 MotoGP grid remains incomplete, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making a second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

The unique Qatar night race timetable means the opening MotoGP track sessions of each day take place in bright sunshine while the evening sessions are held under the floodlights, in cooler temperatures.

The 11-lap Qatar Sprint race starts at 8pm local time, in much cooler night-time conditions.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

