2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'50.499s 7/7 355k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.101s 6/7 352k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.260s 6/7 346k 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.311s 7/7 353k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.430s 5/7 356k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.560s 7/7 353k 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.614s 6/7 353k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.622s 6/7 350k 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.675s 6/7 346k 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.841s 6/7 348k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.081s 2/4 354k 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.181s 3/7 356k Qualifying 1: 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'51.553s 6/7 355k 14 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'51.655s 3/7 351k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'51.728s 7/7 348k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'51.735s 6/7 348k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 1'51.822s 6/7 348k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'51.947s 5/6 354k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'51.975s 7/7 347k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'52.178s 7/7 351k 21 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'52.205s 7/7 351k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'53.244s 3/7 345k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 50.789s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)

Marc Marquez continues his perfect 2025 qualifying run by claiming a fourth MotoGP pole position of the season in Qatar.

But the factory Ducati star had to overcome a strong charge from younger brother Alex, who broke the lap record to hold pole as the chequered flag waved.

Marc then used a tow behind Franco Morbidelli to snatch P1 away from his brother by 0.101s.

The Marquez brothers may have been one-two again but there were surprises and drama behind them.

That included Fabio Quartararo momentarily snatching pole on his way to a rare front row for Yamaha and a crash for COTA winner Francesco Bagnaia leaving the Italian just 11th on the grid.

Maverick Vinales will join the VR46 Ducatis of Morbidelli and di Giannantonio on row two, as the top KTM rider in sixth place. Johann Zarco put his Honda into seventh.

Rookie Ai Ogura and Monster Yamaha’s Alex Rins reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1, where factory Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and returning world champion Jorge Martin just missed out.

It was a nightmare session for HRC's Joan Mir, who will start just 21st on the grid, ahead of only LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra.

Martin is making his Aprilia Grand Prix debut this weekend, after missing the opening three rounds due to multiple fractures - including complicated injuries to his left wrist.

Despite Martin’s comeback, the 2025 MotoGP grid remains incomplete, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making a second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

The unique Qatar night race timetable means the opening MotoGP track sessions of each day take place in bright sunshine while the evening sessions are held under the floodlights, in cooler temperatures.

The 11-lap Qatar Sprint race starts at 8pm local time, in much cooler night-time conditions.

