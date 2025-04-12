2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Practice Results

2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'51.877s 11/12 352k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.232s 6/9 348k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.479s 12/13 344k 4 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.516s 9/12 347k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.555s 11/13 354k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.627s 8/12 353k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.636s 10/10 350k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.757s 10/13 353k 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.816s 11/12 352k 10 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.853s 7/11 350k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.882s 8/11 353k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.904s 11/12 350k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.953s 4/12 355k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.021s 3/13 355k 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.110s 3/11 351k 16 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.194s 7/9 350k 17 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.210s 7/11 346k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.309s 10/10 344k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.527s 4/12 351k 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.548s 9/10 348k 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.639s 4/12 345k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.457s 9/12 346k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 50.789s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)

Marc Marquez gets the better of brother Alex to lead a sweltering final practice for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

World championship leader Alex lost valuable track time when he fell at Turn 15 in the opening five minutes and had to abandon his Gresini Ducati.

However, he returned to topple Marc on a new medium rear tyre, before the #93 responded on his older mediums to lead by 0.232s.

The medium rear, an almost universal choice in both Qatar races last year, remains the favourite for this evening’s Sprint.

However, some riders, especially those struggling on Friday, could roll the dice and run the new stiffer soft rear.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, LCR’s Johann Zarco, KTM riders Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales and Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer used the soft to fill third to seventh places this afternoon.

COTA winner Francesco Bagnaia was eleventh on medium tyres that had done a race distance.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday evening, including Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, will now begin.

Martin is making his Aprilia Grand Prix debut this weekend, after missing the opening three rounds due to multiple fractures - including complicated injuries to his left wrist.

Despite Martin’s comeback, the 2025 MotoGP grid remains incomplete, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making a second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

The unique Qatar night race timetable means the opening MotoGP track sessions of each day take place in bright sunshine while the evening sessions are held under the floodlights, in cooler temperatures.