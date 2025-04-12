2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 4 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'51.877s
|11/12
|352k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.232s
|6/9
|348k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.479s
|12/13
|344k
|4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.516s
|9/12
|347k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.555s
|11/13
|354k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.627s
|8/12
|353k
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.636s
|10/10
|350k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.757s
|10/13
|353k
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.816s
|11/12
|352k
|10
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.853s
|7/11
|350k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.882s
|8/11
|353k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.904s
|11/12
|350k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.953s
|4/12
|355k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.021s
|3/13
|355k
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.110s
|3/11
|351k
|16
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.194s
|7/9
|350k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.210s
|7/11
|346k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.309s
|10/10
|344k
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.527s
|4/12
|351k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.548s
|9/10
|348k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.639s
|4/12
|345k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.457s
|9/12
|346k
* Rookie
Official Qatar MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 50.789s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)
Marc Marquez gets the better of brother Alex to lead a sweltering final practice for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.
World championship leader Alex lost valuable track time when he fell at Turn 15 in the opening five minutes and had to abandon his Gresini Ducati.
However, he returned to topple Marc on a new medium rear tyre, before the #93 responded on his older mediums to lead by 0.232s.
The medium rear, an almost universal choice in both Qatar races last year, remains the favourite for this evening’s Sprint.
However, some riders, especially those struggling on Friday, could roll the dice and run the new stiffer soft rear.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, LCR’s Johann Zarco, KTM riders Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales and Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer used the soft to fill third to seventh places this afternoon.
COTA winner Francesco Bagnaia was eleventh on medium tyres that had done a race distance.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday evening, including Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, will now begin.
Martin is making his Aprilia Grand Prix debut this weekend, after missing the opening three rounds due to multiple fractures - including complicated injuries to his left wrist.
Despite Martin’s comeback, the 2025 MotoGP grid remains incomplete, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making a second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.
The unique Qatar night race timetable means the opening MotoGP track sessions of each day take place in bright sunshine while the evening sessions are held under the floodlights, in cooler temperatures.