2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 4 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'51.877s11/12352k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.232s6/9348k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.479s12/13344k
4Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.516s9/12347k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.555s11/13354k
6Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.627s8/12353k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.636s10/10350k
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.757s10/13353k
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.816s11/12352k
10Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.853s7/11350k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.882s8/11353k
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.904s11/12350k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.953s4/12355k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.021s3/13355k
15Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.110s3/11351k
16Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.194s7/9350k
17Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.210s7/11346k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.309s10/10344k
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.527s4/12351k
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.548s9/10348k
21Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.639s4/12345k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.457s9/12346k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 50.789s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)

Marc Marquez gets the better of brother Alex to lead a sweltering final practice for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

World championship leader Alex lost valuable track time when he fell at Turn 15 in the opening five minutes and had to abandon his Gresini Ducati.

However, he returned to topple Marc on a new medium rear tyre, before the #93 responded on his older mediums to lead by 0.232s.

The medium rear, an almost universal choice in both Qatar races last year, remains the favourite for this evening’s Sprint.

However, some riders, especially those struggling on Friday, could roll the dice and run the new stiffer soft rear.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, LCR’s Johann Zarco, KTM riders Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales and Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer used the soft to fill third to seventh places this afternoon.

COTA winner Francesco Bagnaia was eleventh on medium tyres that had done a race distance.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday evening, including Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, will now begin.

Martin is making his Aprilia Grand Prix debut this weekend, after missing the opening three rounds due to multiple fractures - including complicated injuries to his left wrist.

Despite Martin’s comeback, the 2025 MotoGP grid remains incomplete, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making a second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

The unique Qatar night race timetable means the opening MotoGP track sessions of each day take place in bright sunshine while the evening sessions are held under the floodlights, in cooler temperatures.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

