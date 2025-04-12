Joan Mir withdraws from Qatar MotoGP Sprint

Joan Mir pulls out of Qatar Sprint but hopes to return on Sunday.

Joan Mir, Qatar MotoGP
Joan Mir, Qatar MotoGP

Joan Mir has withdrawn from tonight's Qatar MotoGP Sprint race due to gastroenteritis.

The HRC rider, who struggled to 21st place in this afternoon’s qualifying, hopes that by skipping the 11-lap encounter he will be fit enough to return to action on Sunday.

Mir’s condition will be reviewed before tomorrow’s warm up.

The Spaniard is the second MotoGP rider to suffer apparent food poisoning this weekend with Pramac’s Jack Miller sick on Friday. 

Mir previously missed last year's San Marino round due to gastroenteritis.

LCR’s Johann Zarco qualified as the top Honda rider in seventh place this afternoon, with Mir's HRC team-mate Luca Marini in 15th.

Zarco’s rookie team-mate Somkiat Chantra is the only rider to benefit from Mir’s absence, moving up one place from 22nd to 21st on the grid.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

