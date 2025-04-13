2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 50.499s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)

Ducati Lenovo's Sprint winner and world championship leader Marc Marquez leads warm-up for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

Meanwhile, Tech KTM's Maverick Vinales and Aprilia's Jorge Martin made it three different brands in the top three.

Pedro Acosta, Ai Ogura and Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six followed by Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez.

Most riders focussed on the medium rear tyre they will use in this evening's grand prix. However, Bagnaia, who struggled to eighth on Saturday, seemed to have run out of new mediums and so fitted a soft.