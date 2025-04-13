2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 4 of 22.
|Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'52.644s
|6/6
|344k
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.538s
|6/6
|344k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.609s
|4/6
|345k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.640s
|6/6
|347k
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.658s
|5/6
|341k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.669s
|4/6
|347k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.670s
|3/6
|346k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.671s
|6/6
|342k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.713s
|5/5
|339k
|10
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.757s
|5/5
|338k
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.847s
|4/6
|347k
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.866s
|4/6
|345k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.957s
|5/6
|343k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.012s
|4/6
|351k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.035s
|4/6
|341k
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.114s
|4/5
|334k
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.183s
|6/6
|347k
|18
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1.257s
|5/5
|338k
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.289s
|3/5
|335k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.365s
|4/6
|344k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.407s
|4/5
|333k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.399s
|2/6
|343k
* Rookie
Official Qatar MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 50.499s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)
Ducati Lenovo's Sprint winner and world championship leader Marc Marquez leads warm-up for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.
Meanwhile, Tech KTM's Maverick Vinales and Aprilia's Jorge Martin made it three different brands in the top three.
Pedro Acosta, Ai Ogura and Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six followed by Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez.
Most riders focussed on the medium rear tyre they will use in this evening's grand prix. However, Bagnaia, who struggled to eighth on Saturday, seemed to have run out of new mediums and so fitted a soft.
Reigning world champion Martin is making his Aprilia Grand Prix debut this weekend after missing the opening three rounds due to multiple fractures - including complicated injuries to his left wrist.
Despite Martin’s comeback, the 2025 MotoGP grid remains incomplete, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making a second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.