2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 4 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'52.644s6/6344k
2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.538s6/6344k
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.609s4/6345k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.640s6/6347k
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.658s5/6341k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.669s4/6347k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.670s3/6346k
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.671s6/6342k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.713s5/5339k
10Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.757s5/5338k
11Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.847s4/6347k
12Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.866s4/6345k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.957s5/6343k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.012s4/6351k
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.035s4/6341k
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.114s4/5334k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.183s6/6347k
18Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+1.257s5/5338k
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.289s3/5335k
20Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.365s4/6344k
21Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.407s4/5333k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.399s2/6343k

* Rookie

Official Qatar MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 50.499s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Pedro Acosta KTM 1m 52.657s (2024)

Ducati Lenovo's Sprint winner and world championship leader Marc Marquez leads warm-up for the 2025 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail.

Meanwhile, Tech KTM's Maverick Vinales and Aprilia's Jorge Martin made it three different brands in the top three.

Pedro Acosta, Ai Ogura and Francesco Bagnaia completed the top six followed by Sprint runner-up Alex Marquez.

Most riders focussed on the medium rear tyre they will use in this evening's grand prix. However, Bagnaia, who struggled to eighth on Saturday, seemed to have run out of new mediums and so fitted a soft.

Reigning world champion Martin is making his Aprilia Grand Prix debut this weekend after missing the opening three rounds due to multiple fractures - including complicated injuries to his left wrist.

Despite Martin’s comeback, the 2025 MotoGP grid remains incomplete, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making a second stand-in appearance for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

