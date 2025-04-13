Fermin Aldeguer fourth: “Seeing the podium, it wasn’t enough”

The breakthrough star of the sprint race on Saturday at the Qatar MotoGP was Fermin Aldeguer.

The rookie delivered his best performance of 2025 so far by finishing fourth.

Impressively, Aldeguer came from eighth on the grid, bypassing Johann Zarco, Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo.

However, the Gresini Ducati rider didn’t have enough to edge a podium from Franco Morbidelli.

Fermin Aldeguer close to podium in Qatar sprint

“Very happy,” Aldeguer told AS. “Honestly, seeing the podium so close felt like it wasn't enough.

“But you have to be realistic, we're rookies and we're making progress. We don't have to rush. “Yes, we have the speed, but that doesn't mean it has to come at this moment.”

Aldeguer had crashed out of the Americas MotoGP - but denied that this caused hesitancy when attacking Morbidelli for a podium.

“No, because if I had been closer, I would have gone for it anyway,” he insisted.

“The problem is that I had to fight with two guys to get on the podium.

“Quartararo doesn't have as much engine as we do, but he brakes very late and it's difficult to overtake. And then Morbidelli, who is another tough challenge...

“I wasn't happy with fifth place, nor with fourth, but we took it strong.”

It was suggested that Aldeguer is already excelling in the second half of races due to his tyre management.

He replied: “In Moto2, you already made a big difference at the end.

“I liked starting first and finishing first. That's when I enjoyed it the most because I could manage my pace.

“Here, I'm really enjoying myself; I can ride the way I like, without overdoing it.

“I'm the rider who consumes the least tyres among the Ducati riders, which is why I struggle more in time attacks because I don't really push hard, but I'm doing very well in long races.

“And I get points in the races, so that's good. But we have to improve in time trials to get further ahead.”

Aldeguer will again start from eighth in Sunday’s Qatar MotoGP looking to round off an excellent weekend.