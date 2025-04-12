Qatar Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Qatar Sprint race at Lusail, round 4 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|98
|2
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|96
|(-2)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|77
|(-21)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|62
|(-36)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|48
|(-50)
|6
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|28
|(-70)
|7
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|25
|(-73)
|8
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|25
|(-73)
|9
|^5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|(-77)
|10
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|20
|(-78)
|11
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-79)
|12
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|(-79)
|13
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-82)
|14
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|16
|(-82)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|10
|(-88)
|16
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|10
|(-88)
|17
|^2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|9
|(-89)
|18
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|6
|(-92)
|19
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|5
|(-93)
|20
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-95)
|21
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|(-96)
|22
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1
|(-97)
Marc Marquez retakes the MotoGP world championship lead from younger brother Alex with victory in the Qatar Sprint.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie