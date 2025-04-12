Qatar Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Qatar Sprint race at Lusail, round 4 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)98 
2˅1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)96(-2)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)77(-21)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)62(-36)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)48(-50)
6=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*28(-70)
7^1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)25(-73)
8˅1Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)25(-73)
9^5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)21(-77)
10˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)20(-78)
11˅1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-79)
12˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)19(-79)
13˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-82)
14˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)16(-82)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-88)
16=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)10(-88)
17^2Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*9(-89)
18˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)6(-92)
19˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)5(-93)
20=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-95)
21=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)2(-96)
22=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1(-97)

Marc Marquez retakes the MotoGP world championship lead from younger brother Alex with victory in the Qatar Sprint.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

