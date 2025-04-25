2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 5 of 22.
|2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|1'36.831s
|13/18
|295k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.357s
|7/18
|297k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.590s
|6/17
|290k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.594s
|11/20
|294k
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.670s
|5/17
|293k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.686s
|14/18
|293k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.701s
|14/16
|296k
|8
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.707s
|15/18
|295k
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.730s
|15/17
|293k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.808s
|20/21
|292k
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|+0.915s
|16/17
|289k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.026s
|4/17
|296k
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.105s
|16/22
|296k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.205s
|14/20
|296k
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.263s
|13/20
|293k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.264s
|9/18
|291k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.326s
|18/20
|292k
|18
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.337s
|13/19
|291k
|19
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.338s
|11/19
|294k
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.569s
|16/17
|295k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.648s
|3/19
|290k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.496s
|12/20
|290k
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.768s
|17/18
|293k
* Rookie
Official Jerez MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 36.025s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)
Alex Marquez overcomes a fall to set the fastest lap time in in opening practice for the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.
The Gresini rider returned to the top in the final ten minutes, outpacing brother Marc by 0.357s with new rubber on his spare Gresini GP24.
Riding at the scene of his career-threatening 2020 accident, Marc Marquez suffered early technical problems on both his bikes and found himself outside the top ten by the halfway point of the 45-minute session.
However, the world championship leader rebounded in style, vaulting to the top of the timesheets before Alex retaliated.
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Viñales - who lost a podium in Qatar to a tyre pressure penalty - joined Honda’s Joan Mir and Pramac’s Jack Miller in a competitive top six comprising all five different brands.
Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the Spanish MotoGP for the past three seasons, began the weekend in seventh.
Pedro Acosta, who said he is sticking with the '2024' KTM switch he made last time in Qatar, was just 19th.
Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.
A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year. The Spaniard was eleventh in FP1.
Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.
The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.