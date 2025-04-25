2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results

2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1'36.831s 13/18 295k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.357s 7/18 297k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.590s 6/17 290k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.594s 11/20 294k 5 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.670s 5/17 293k 6 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.686s 14/18 293k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.701s 14/16 296k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.707s 15/18 295k 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.730s 15/17 293k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.808s 20/21 292k 11 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) +0.915s 16/17 289k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.026s 4/17 296k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.105s 16/22 296k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.205s 14/20 296k 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.263s 13/20 293k 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.264s 9/18 291k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.326s 18/20 292k 18 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.337s 13/19 291k 19 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.338s 11/19 294k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.569s 16/17 295k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.648s 3/19 290k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.496s 12/20 290k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.768s 17/18 293k

* Rookie

Official Jerez MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 36.025s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)

Alex Marquez overcomes a fall to set the fastest lap time in in opening practice for the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

The Gresini rider returned to the top in the final ten minutes, outpacing brother Marc by 0.357s with new rubber on his spare Gresini GP24.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

Riding at the scene of his career-threatening 2020 accident, Marc Marquez suffered early technical problems on both his bikes and found himself outside the top ten by the halfway point of the 45-minute session.

However, the world championship leader rebounded in style, vaulting to the top of the timesheets before Alex retaliated.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Viñales - who lost a podium in Qatar to a tyre pressure penalty - joined Honda’s Joan Mir and Pramac’s Jack Miller in a competitive top six comprising all five different brands.

Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the Spanish MotoGP for the past three seasons, began the weekend in seventh.

Pedro Acosta, who said he is sticking with the '2024' KTM switch he made last time in Qatar, was just 19th.

Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year. The Spaniard was eleventh in FP1.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.