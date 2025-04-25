2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Friday Practice Results

2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)1'36.831s13/18295k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.357s7/18297k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.590s6/17290k
4Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.594s11/20294k
5Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.670s5/17293k
6Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.686s14/18293k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.701s14/16296k
8Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.707s15/18295k
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.730s15/17293k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.808s20/21292k
11Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)+0.915s16/17289k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.026s4/17296k
13Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+1.105s16/22296k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.205s14/20296k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.263s13/20293k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.264s9/18291k
17Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.326s18/20292k
18Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.337s13/19291k
19Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.338s11/19294k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.569s16/17295k
21Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.648s3/19290k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.496s12/20290k
23Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.768s17/18293k

* Rookie

Official Jerez MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 36.025s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)

Alex Marquez overcomes a fall to set the fastest lap time in in opening practice for the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

The Gresini rider returned to the top in the final ten minutes, outpacing brother Marc by 0.357s with new rubber on his spare Gresini GP24.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

Riding at the scene of his career-threatening 2020 accident, Marc Marquez suffered early technical problems on both his bikes and found himself outside the top ten by the halfway point of the 45-minute session.

However, the world championship leader rebounded in style, vaulting to the top of the timesheets before Alex retaliated.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Viñales - who lost a podium in Qatar to a tyre pressure penalty - joined Honda’s Joan Mir and Pramac’s Jack Miller in a competitive top six comprising all five different brands.

Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the Spanish MotoGP for the past three seasons, began the weekend in seventh.

Pedro Acosta, who said he is sticking with the '2024' KTM switch he made last time in Qatar, was just 19th.

Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V. 

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year. The Spaniard was eleventh in FP1.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

