2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'35.610s 7/8 293k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.033s 2/7 295k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.145s 6/8 298k 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.148s 6/8 297k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.218s 6/8 298k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.242s 6/7 296k 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.368s 6/8 296k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.444s 6/9 298k 9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.551s 7/8 296k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.597s 5/7 297k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.607s 6/9 298k 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.730s 6/7 300k Qualifying 1: 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'36.584s 6/8 297k 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'36.63s 2/8 293k 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'36.700s 7/9 295k 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'36.73s 7/8 291k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 1'36.759s 6/8 294k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'36.827s 3/8 298k 19 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) 1'36.981s 6/6 292k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'37.004s 6/9 293k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'37.827s 3/8 293k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'38.062s 3/4 296k 23 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'38.977s 2/2 290k

* Rookie

Official Jerez MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 35.991s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)

Marc Marquez’s perfect run of 2025 pole positions ends with a shock defeat at the hands of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

On pole by 0.229s during the mid-session tyre change, Marquez looked to have extended his pole streak to five in a row - until Quartararo burst to the top by 0.033s during a volley of late flying laps!

Francesco Bagnaia, riding with only one Ducati available after being among a handful of riders to suffer fast accidents in final practice, had been fifth quickest heading into the final run.

The Italian, winner of the Spanish MotoGP for the past three years, then rolled up his sleeves and briefly seized second place, behind Marquez - until Quartararo took his first pole since Mandalika in 2022!

Penalty for the Marquez brothers?

Bagnaia later revealed: "Let's see if something changes because both Alex and Marc started with red lights still on in the pit, so maybe I can jump a position."

TV replays confirmed the brothers crossed the end-of-pit lane exit line just before the green lights came on.

Penalty aside, Gresini's Alex Marquez should start just ahead of VR46's Franco Morbidelli and KTM's Maverick Vinales on row two of the grid.

Vinales and Marco Bezzecchi reached Qualifying 2 by claiming the final transfer places in Qualifying 1.

Alex Rins, who suffered two falls in final practice, including a very fast accident at Turn 4, returned for a single lap in qualifying.

The 12-lap Jerez Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.