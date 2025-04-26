2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 5 of 22.

UPDATE: The FIM MotoGP Stewards have announced their red light penalty verdict for Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'35.610s7/8293k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.033s2/7295k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.145s6/8298k
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.148s6/8297k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.218s6/8298k
6Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.242s6/7296k
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.368s6/8296k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.444s6/9298k
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.551s7/8296k
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.597s5/7297k
11Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.607s6/9298k
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.730s6/7300k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'36.584s6/8297k
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'36.63s2/8293k
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'36.700s7/9295k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'36.73s7/8291k
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)1'36.759s6/8294k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'36.827s3/8298k
19Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)1'36.981s6/6292k
20Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'37.004s6/9293k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'37.827s3/8293k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'38.062s3/4296k
23Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'38.977s2/2290k

* Rookie

Official Jerez MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 35.991s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)

Marc Marquez’s perfect run of 2025 pole positions ends with a shock defeat at the hands of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

On pole by 0.229s during the mid-session tyre change, Marquez looked to have extended his pole streak to five in a row - until Quartararo burst to the top by 0.033s during a volley of late flying laps!

Francesco Bagnaia, riding with only one Ducati available after being among a handful of riders to suffer fast accidents in final practice, had been fifth quickest heading into the final run.

The Italian, winner of the Spanish MotoGP for the past three years, then rolled up his sleeves and briefly seized second place, behind Marquez - until Quartararo took his first pole since Mandalika in 2022!

Penalty for the Marquez brothers?

Bagnaia later revealed: "Let's see if something changes because both Alex and Marc started with red lights still on in the pit, so maybe I can jump a position."

TV replays confirmed the brothers crossed the end-of-pit lane exit line just before the green lights came on.

Penalty aside, Gresini's Alex Marquez should start just ahead of VR46's Franco Morbidelli and KTM's Maverick Vinales on row two of the grid.

Vinales and Marco Bezzecchi reached Qualifying 2 by claiming the final transfer places in Qualifying 1.

Alex Rins, who suffered two falls in final practice, including a very fast accident at Turn 4, returned for a single lap in qualifying.

The 12-lap Jerez Sprint race starts at 3pm local time.

Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

