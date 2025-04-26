2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 5 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'36.677s14/15295k
2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.210s14/14294k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.301s14/14292k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.420s7/9300k
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.543s11/12298k
6Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.582s8/16297k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.606s8/13300k
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.619s8/15295k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.626s9/14298k
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.644s12/12293k
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.663s13/14298k
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.759s7/16299k
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.796s7/13295k
14Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.809s13/14295k
15Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)+0.838s10/14294k
16Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.915s8/14295k
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.026s14/14294k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.099s5/11290k
19Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.123s11/12293k
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.383s13/15295k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.022s2/7292k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.172s12/12294k
23Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.610s11/11293k

* Rookie

Official Jerez MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 35.991s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)

Marc Marquez (Ducati) leads Maverick Vinales (KTM) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) during an incident-packed final practice for the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

Franco Morbidelli, third on Friday, was first to tumble - a fast accident at Turn 4 bringing out red flags to repair an airfence.

After the restart, Alex Rins fell from his M1 at a much lower speed through the Turn 6 hairpin.

Most riders were using the soft rear tyre, which is expected to be the favourite choice for this afternoon's Sprint. 

However, Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta were among those to put morning laps on the medium rear - until Acosta trashed his KTM in the gravel trap at the final corner.

Francesco Bagnaia, who bucked the usual trend by outpacing team-mate Marquez on Friday, then joined the crash list at Turn 7 - potentially leaving the Italian with only one bike for qualifying.

Rins then completed the crash list with a second accident, at the high-speed Turn 4.

Most of the crashes were in left-handers, with the cooler morning temperature a possible factor.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales - will now begin.

Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

