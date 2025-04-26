2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, round 5 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'36.677s
|14/15
|295k
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.210s
|14/14
|294k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.301s
|14/14
|292k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.420s
|7/9
|300k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.543s
|11/12
|298k
|6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.582s
|8/16
|297k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.606s
|8/13
|300k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.619s
|8/15
|295k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.626s
|9/14
|298k
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.644s
|12/12
|293k
|11
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.663s
|13/14
|298k
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.759s
|7/16
|299k
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.796s
|7/13
|295k
|14
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.809s
|13/14
|295k
|15
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|+0.838s
|10/14
|294k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.915s
|8/14
|295k
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.026s
|14/14
|294k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.099s
|5/11
|290k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.123s
|11/12
|293k
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.383s
|13/15
|295k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.022s
|2/7
|292k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.172s
|12/12
|294k
|23
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.610s
|11/11
|293k
* Rookie
Official Jerez MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 35.991s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)
Marc Marquez (Ducati) leads Maverick Vinales (KTM) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) during an incident-packed final practice for the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.
Franco Morbidelli, third on Friday, was first to tumble - a fast accident at Turn 4 bringing out red flags to repair an airfence.
After the restart, Alex Rins fell from his M1 at a much lower speed through the Turn 6 hairpin.
Most riders were using the soft rear tyre, which is expected to be the favourite choice for this afternoon's Sprint.
However, Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta were among those to put morning laps on the medium rear - until Acosta trashed his KTM in the gravel trap at the final corner.
Francesco Bagnaia, who bucked the usual trend by outpacing team-mate Marquez on Friday, then joined the crash list at Turn 7 - potentially leaving the Italian with only one bike for qualifying.
Rins then completed the crash list with a second accident, at the high-speed Turn 4.
Most of the crashes were in left-handers, with the cooler morning temperature a possible factor.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales - will now begin.
Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.
A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.
Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.
The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.