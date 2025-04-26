2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Practice Results

2025 Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'36.677s 14/15 295k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.210s 14/14 294k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.301s 14/14 292k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.420s 7/9 300k 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.543s 11/12 298k 6 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.582s 8/16 297k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.606s 8/13 300k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.619s 8/15 295k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.626s 9/14 298k 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.644s 12/12 293k 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.663s 13/14 298k 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.759s 7/16 299k 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.796s 7/13 295k 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.809s 13/14 295k 15 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) +0.838s 10/14 294k 16 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.915s 8/14 295k 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.026s 14/14 294k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.099s 5/11 290k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.123s 11/12 293k 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.383s 13/15 295k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.022s 2/7 292k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.172s 12/12 294k 23 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.610s 11/11 293k

* Rookie

Official Jerez MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez Ducati 1m 35.991s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 37.449s (2024)

Marc Marquez (Ducati) leads Maverick Vinales (KTM) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) during an incident-packed final practice for the 2025 Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

Franco Morbidelli, third on Friday, was first to tumble - a fast accident at Turn 4 bringing out red flags to repair an airfence.

After the restart, Alex Rins fell from his M1 at a much lower speed through the Turn 6 hairpin.

Most riders were using the soft rear tyre, which is expected to be the favourite choice for this afternoon's Sprint.

However, Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta were among those to put morning laps on the medium rear - until Acosta trashed his KTM in the gravel trap at the final corner.

Francesco Bagnaia, who bucked the usual trend by outpacing team-mate Marquez on Friday, then joined the crash list at Turn 7 - potentially leaving the Italian with only one bike for qualifying.

Rins then completed the crash list with a second accident, at the high-speed Turn 4.

Most of the crashes were in left-handers, with the cooler morning temperature a possible factor.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon - including Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales - will now begin.

Aleix Espargaro is making his Honda MotoGP debut as a wild-card this weekend, running prototype parts on his RC213V.

A triple MotoGP winner for Aprilia, Espargaro switched to HRC testing duties after retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year.

Jorge Martin’s Qatar injuries mean test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing the reigning world champion at Aprilia.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is likewise standing in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac, for the third event in a row.

The first official in-season MotoGP test of the 2025 season takes place at Jerez on Monday.