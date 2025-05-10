2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.324s8/9316k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.118s3/8319k
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.247s7/8318k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.452s6/6319k
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.699s7/7315k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.723s7/9320k
7Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.859s9/9321k
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.867s5/7319k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.874s6/8319k
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.061s6/9312k
11Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.120s3/8317k
12Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.138s3/9318k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'30.441s8/9316k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.455s5/8317k
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'30.479s6/7315k
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'30.505s6/7313k
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'30.651s6/8317k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'30.697s7/8313k
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'31.576s7/7313k
20Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.782s8/10315k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'31.982s6/7312k
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)1'32.544s7/7313k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 29.855s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo sends the French fans into a frenzy with a brilliant home MotoGP pole position at Le Mans.

Just as last time at Jerez, the Monster Yamaha star got the better of Marc Marquez, this time on his final lap.

Marquez had smashed his Friday lap record on the opening run, with Quartararo slotting into second (+0.361s) and title leader Alex Marquez third (+0.657s).

The final run began with flying Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer vaulting from fourth to second, then crashing on entry to the Dunlop chicane.

Yellow flags scuppered the next laps of Marc Marquez and Quartararo, while Johann Zarco’s hopes of a strong home qualifying ended with a crash at Turn 8.

Alex Marquez then regained the Gresini advantage by closing to within 0.129s of his brother, but Quartararo saved his best for last and blasted to a brilliant pole by 0.118s!

Zarco and Raul Fernandez advanced through an ultra-close Qualifying 1, which was red flagged after five minutes to allow marshals to retrieve the fallen Trackhouse Aprilia of Fernandez’s team-mate Ai Ogura.

The 13-lap Le Mans Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.

However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

