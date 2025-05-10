2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'29.324s
|8/9
|316k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.118s
|3/8
|319k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.247s
|7/8
|318k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.452s
|6/6
|319k
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.699s
|7/7
|315k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.723s
|7/9
|320k
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.859s
|9/9
|321k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.867s
|5/7
|319k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.874s
|6/8
|319k
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.061s
|6/9
|312k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.120s
|3/8
|317k
|12
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.138s
|3/9
|318k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'30.441s
|8/9
|316k
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.455s
|5/8
|317k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'30.479s
|6/7
|315k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'30.505s
|6/7
|313k
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1'30.651s
|6/8
|317k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'30.697s
|7/8
|313k
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|1'31.576s
|7/7
|313k
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.782s
|8/10
|315k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1'31.982s
|6/7
|312k
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|1'32.544s
|7/7
|313k
* Rookie
Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 29.855s (2025)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)
Fabio Quartararo sends the French fans into a frenzy with a brilliant home MotoGP pole position at Le Mans.
Just as last time at Jerez, the Monster Yamaha star got the better of Marc Marquez, this time on his final lap.
Marquez had smashed his Friday lap record on the opening run, with Quartararo slotting into second (+0.361s) and title leader Alex Marquez third (+0.657s).
The final run began with flying Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer vaulting from fourth to second, then crashing on entry to the Dunlop chicane.
Yellow flags scuppered the next laps of Marc Marquez and Quartararo, while Johann Zarco’s hopes of a strong home qualifying ended with a crash at Turn 8.
Alex Marquez then regained the Gresini advantage by closing to within 0.129s of his brother, but Quartararo saved his best for last and blasted to a brilliant pole by 0.118s!
Zarco and Raul Fernandez advanced through an ultra-close Qualifying 1, which was red flagged after five minutes to allow marshals to retrieve the fallen Trackhouse Aprilia of Fernandez’s team-mate Ai Ogura.
The 13-lap Le Mans Sprint starts at 3pm local time.
The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.
Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.
Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.
Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.
After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.
An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.
However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.