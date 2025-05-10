2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.324s 8/9 316k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.118s 3/8 319k 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.247s 7/8 318k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.452s 6/6 319k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.699s 7/7 315k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.723s 7/9 320k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.859s 9/9 321k 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.867s 5/7 319k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.874s 6/8 319k 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.061s 6/9 312k 11 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.120s 3/8 317k 12 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.138s 3/9 318k Qualifying 1: 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'30.441s 8/9 316k 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.455s 5/8 317k 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'30.479s 6/7 315k 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'30.505s 6/7 313k 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'30.651s 6/8 317k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'30.697s 7/8 313k 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'31.576s 7/7 313k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.782s 8/10 315k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'31.982s 6/7 312k 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 1'32.544s 7/7 313k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 29.855s (2025)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo sends the French fans into a frenzy with a brilliant home MotoGP pole position at Le Mans.

Just as last time at Jerez, the Monster Yamaha star got the better of Marc Marquez, this time on his final lap.

Marquez had smashed his Friday lap record on the opening run, with Quartararo slotting into second (+0.361s) and title leader Alex Marquez third (+0.657s).

The final run began with flying Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer vaulting from fourth to second, then crashing on entry to the Dunlop chicane.

Yellow flags scuppered the next laps of Marc Marquez and Quartararo, while Johann Zarco’s hopes of a strong home qualifying ended with a crash at Turn 8.

Alex Marquez then regained the Gresini advantage by closing to within 0.129s of his brother, but Quartararo saved his best for last and blasted to a brilliant pole by 0.118s!

Zarco and Raul Fernandez advanced through an ultra-close Qualifying 1, which was red flagged after five minutes to allow marshals to retrieve the fallen Trackhouse Aprilia of Fernandez’s team-mate Ai Ogura.

The 13-lap Le Mans Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.

However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.