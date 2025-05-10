2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.
|2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'30.546s
|11/14
|316k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.066s
|6/15
|318k
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.157s
|13/13
|318k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.202s
|6/13
|319k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.204s
|8/16
|316k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.362s
|13/14
|316k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.411s
|12/14
|317k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.538s
|12/14
|315k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.575s
|12/15
|313k
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.651s
|6/13
|315k
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.665s
|11/12
|319k
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.693s
|5/12
|316k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.698s
|5/13
|318k
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.782s
|12/15
|321k
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.931s
|12/14
|315k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.069s
|10/16
|316k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.098s
|5/14
|315k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.184s
|9/13
|314k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+1.254s
|12/13
|314k
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.277s
|12/14
|312k
|21
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.427s
|12/13
|316k
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+2.675s
|10/11
|308k
* Rookie
Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 29.919s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)
Fabio Quartararo moves to the top of the timesheets during final practice for his home French MotoGP at Le Mans.
Friday leader Marc Marquez was fastest for much of the session before Jerez pole qualifier Quartararo put his Yamaha ahead by 0.066s, albeit over half-a-second from the Ducati rider’s new Friday lap record.
Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer continued his impressive weekend with third ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez.
Maverick Vinales was the top KTM in sixth, just ahead of Pedro Acosta.
Franco Morbidelli fell after running off track in the closing minutes, but remained in eighth, ahead of Johann Zarco and Luca Marini.
Qualifying 1 for those outside of the top ten on Friday, including home star Zarco, will now begin.
The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.
Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.
Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.
Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.
After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.
An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.
However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.