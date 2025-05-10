2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 of 22.

2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.546s11/14316k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.066s6/15318k
3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.157s13/13318k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.202s6/13319k
5Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.204s8/16316k
6Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.362s13/14316k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.411s12/14317k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.538s12/14315k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.575s12/15313k
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.651s6/13315k
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.665s11/12319k
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.693s5/12316k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.698s5/13318k
14Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.782s12/15321k
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.931s12/14315k
16Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.069s10/16316k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.098s5/14315k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.184s9/13314k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.254s12/13314k
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.277s12/14312k
21Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.427s12/13316k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+2.675s10/11308k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 29.919s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo moves to the top of the timesheets during final practice for his home French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Friday leader Marc Marquez was fastest for much of the session before Jerez pole qualifier Quartararo put his Yamaha ahead by 0.066s, albeit over half-a-second from the Ducati rider’s new Friday lap record.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer continued his impressive weekend with third ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez.

Maverick Vinales was the top KTM in sixth, just ahead of Pedro Acosta.

Franco Morbidelli fell after running off track in the closing minutes, but remained in eighth, ahead of Johann Zarco and Luca Marini.

Qualifying 1 for those outside of the top ten on Friday, including home star Zarco, will now begin.

The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.

However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

