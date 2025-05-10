2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.546s 11/14 316k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.066s 6/15 318k 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.157s 13/13 318k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.202s 6/13 319k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.204s 8/16 316k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.362s 13/14 316k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.411s 12/14 317k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.538s 12/14 315k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.575s 12/15 313k 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.651s 6/13 315k 11 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.665s 11/12 319k 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.693s 5/12 316k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.698s 5/13 318k 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.782s 12/15 321k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.931s 12/14 315k 16 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.069s 10/16 316k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.098s 5/14 315k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.184s 9/13 314k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.254s 12/13 314k 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.277s 12/14 312k 21 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.427s 12/13 316k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +2.675s 10/11 308k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin Ducati 1m 29.919s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini Ducati 1m 31.107s (2024)

Fabio Quartararo moves to the top of the timesheets during final practice for his home French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Friday leader Marc Marquez was fastest for much of the session before Jerez pole qualifier Quartararo put his Yamaha ahead by 0.066s, albeit over half-a-second from the Ducati rider’s new Friday lap record.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer continued his impressive weekend with third ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez.

Maverick Vinales was the top KTM in sixth, just ahead of Pedro Acosta.

Franco Morbidelli fell after running off track in the closing minutes, but remained in eighth, ahead of Johann Zarco and Luca Marini.

Qualifying 1 for those outside of the top ten on Friday, including home star Zarco, will now begin.

The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.

However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.