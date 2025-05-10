2025 French MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo denies Marc Marquez for home pole

Back-to-back MotoGP poles for Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold & Goose

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo snatched a second successive MotoGP pole from Marc Marquez with a new lap record in a thrilling French Grand Prix qualifying.

Having topped Friday with a new all-time lap record, Marc Marquez looked like he would be hard to beat for pole when qualifying got underway.

Sitting on top with a new lap record as the session ticked through its final seconds, Fabio Quartararo produced a sensational final lap of 1m29.324s to snatch top spot by 0.118s.

Ending a pole drought dating back to 2022 last time out in Spain, Quartararo had to wait just two weeks for another in almost identical circumstances to Jerez.

Championship leader Alex Marquez completed the top three on his Gresini Ducati, while Pecco Bagnaia was sixth on the sister factory team Ducati.

Marc Marquez set the benchmark at 1m30.065s on his opening lap of the 15-minute Q2, which was the fourth-best time of the weekend at that point.

He followed that up with a new all-time lap record of 1m29.442s to go almost seven tenths clear of the field.

Quartararo was the first to challenge this, getting Ducati rider Marquez’s advantage down to 0.361s, and then again to 0.350s to end his first run.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer put in a 1m29.776s with just under four minutes to go to jump up to second, but couldn’t advance on this time as he crashed at Turn 3 just seconds later.

With just under two minutes to go, Alex Marquez almost dethroned his older brother with a 1m29.571s.

Marc Marquez couldn’t improve on his penultimate lap, while Quartararo produced a 1m29.324s on his final attempt to snatch pole.

Marquez did get across the line in time to start one more lap and was fast through sector one, before rolling out of it.

Aldeguer’s crash proved costly as he was shuffled off the front row into fourth ahead of Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales.

Bagnaia completed row two, 0.723s off pole position, while Marco Bezzecchi was seventh on his factory Aprilia.

Jack Miller was 0.867s off Quartararo’s time on the Pramac-run Yamaha, with Franco Morbidelli ninth for VR46 Ducati despite a late crash.

Raul Fernandez came through Q1 on his Trackhouse Aprilia to qualify 10th, while a late crash for Q1 pacesetter Johann Zarco left the LCR Honda rider 11th.

Pedro Acosta was 12th on his factory KTM, with team-mate Brad Binder narrowly missing a Q2 place by 0.010s.

A crash for Ai Ogura led to a brief red flag in Q1. The Japanese rider was unharmed and rejoined the session to qualify 19th for Trackhouse.

Full 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
26m ago
Oscar Piastri had “no problem” but Lando Norris criticised as “very messy”
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
36m ago
2025 French MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo denies Marc Marquez for home pole
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP Results
50m ago
2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen the best driver Red Bull has ever had, claims Christian Horner
Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen
RR Results
1h ago
2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results
Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200.

More News

MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Practice Results
Quartararo, Marc Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati responds after Pecco Bagnaia's frank admission about 2025 MotoGP bike
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
RR
1h ago
2025 North West 200: Saturday Races LIVE!
North West 200 2025
F1 News
2h ago
Imola fighting to keep Emilia Romagna GP on the F1 calendar
Lando Norris, McLaren at Imola
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 French MotoGP - Qualifying and Sprint updates LIVE!
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP